I'm away on holiday at the moment and I don't watch any football when I'm away, so can't comment at all on the performance, but I didn't see this result coming, especially not at home to the Forest's of this league. No disrespect to them intended, because reading the thread it sounds like they had a plan and put a shift in. It's just that with our team and our ambitions, we really should be winning this type of game. But hey, if you don't perform on the day, you can get done, and judging by the comments in this thread we simply didn't perform.



I suppose if this had to happen at some point then this isn't such a bad one. For one, it can act as something of a reality check. After three very good wins it could have been easy to get carried away. If Slot is to see how easy it is to get turned over in this league when you're not on your game, then best he sees it early on. I'd also rather it have been today against Forest than away at the mancs the other week. This will be all part of the learning curve for the new manager.



