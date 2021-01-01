« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'  (Read 6548 times)

Online disgraced cake

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #400 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm »
The less said etc etc etc. But.

How many shots did we have there? On target? Against Forest St home or fucking City that's negligible. If you fail to do the very basics correctly you're long to fail.

It'll surely temper expectations but who wants that. Who wants to lose at home to dossers at 3pm on a lovely day.

That crowd by the way. Fuck me. Pathetic.

Online Garlic Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #401 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Yep, there will always be things the manager or players can do better but it should be the suits that take all the shit for the bad, they're the ones who have left us short on quality and let the players and management down. Again. Luckily for them there's loads of Draex's, Garlic Red's etc who will utterly destroy players and managers but not say a word about them. Sad really.

You do know you can believe the club should have done more in the transfer window and still believe that the squads good enough to have won today?

Regardless of your views on the ownership, its irrefutable that those players massively underperformed today. If people want to talk about the actual football rather than deflect all debate onto the ownership, I dont see what the issue is. We had a poor performance, you cant blame every poor performance on the owners. If we have a really poor season and the players show they arent good enough, then fair enough, well debate how wrong theyve got it and how short of quality the squad is. But that performance is night and day to anything weve seen this season and most of last season. There were players out there today miles below even their average level, stop making excuses for it.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Betazoid
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:34:25 pm »
I'm away on holiday at the moment and I don't watch any football when I'm away, so can't comment at all on the performance, but I didn't see this result coming, especially not at home to the Forest's of this league. No disrespect to them intended, because reading the thread it sounds like they had a plan and put a shift in. It's just that with our team and our ambitions, we really should be winning this type of game. But hey, if you don't perform on the day, you can get done, and judging by the comments in this thread we simply didn't perform.

I suppose if this had to happen at some point then this isn't such a bad one. For one, it can act as something of a reality check. After three very good wins it could have been easy to get carried away. If Slot is to see how easy it is to get turned over in this league when you're not on your game, then best he sees it early on. I'd also rather it have been today against Forest than away at the mancs the other week. This will be all part of the learning curve for the new manager.

Online Gerard00

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #403 on: Today at 05:36:02 pm »
14 shots at home is decent and should have amounted to a goal but I guess thats football. On to the next one and hopefully we learn from that.
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 05:36:02 pm
14 shots at home is decent and should have amounted to a goal but I guess thats football. On to the next one and hopefully we learn from that.

Its not our xG was under 1. At home thats fucking shite.
Online Ycuzz

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #405 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Rite. Reality check that.

Get it outta the way, learn from it and move the fuck on.
Online AndyInVA

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #406 on: Today at 05:37:48 pm »
Well that sucked.

Worst passing up front I've seen in forever. That was what lost it. We constantly had the ball in their half and their last 1/3, just could not get close enough to get a clear shot.

I knew Diaz would regret the inside of the post shot in the first 15.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #407 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:31:14 pm
Thats nonsense. Ipswich and Brentford didnt have a chance worthy of the name. A couple of shots from the edge of the box most teams will have that.

United had a couple of decent chances at 0-2 or 0-3 (I cant remember which). We were hardly riding our luck up to this point and its fanciful to suggest otherwise.

This is true.
Today was absolutely appalling, but anyone retroactively pretending we didn't win the other three games easily is talking nonsense.

I'm shocked by how bad we were, and that's precisely because this is a big outlier on what we've seen so far under Slot.
Online Eeyore

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #408 on: Today at 05:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:33:19 pm
You do know you can believe the club should have done more in the transfer window and still believe that the squads good enough to have won today?

Regardless of your views on the ownership, its irrefutable that those players massively underperformed today. If people want to talk about the actual football rather than deflect all debate onto the ownership, I dont see what the issue is. We had a poor performance, you cant blame every poor performance on the owners. If we have a really poor season and the players show they arent good enough, then fair enough, well debate how wrong theyve got it and how short of quality the squad is. But that performance is night and day to anything weve seen this season and most of last season. There were players out there today miles below even their average level, stop making excuses for it.

The Ipswich game was pretty similar up until the hour mark. The difference was that Forest had the quality to hurt us. As for the players underperforming we ended up with too many players playing out of position. The biggest issue though is Slot's philosophy is about playing through the middle of the pitch. We weren't good enough to do that.

Forest just filled the middle of the pitch up and allowed us to find the wide players but then doubled up on them.
Offline howes hound

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #409 on: Today at 05:38:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:59:48 pm
Here come the dickheads. I'm going to take cover for a while whilst the toys get thrown out.
Exactly. Anyone who thinks our supporters are a cut above everyone else's only needs to come on here after a loss for a reality check.
Online JackWard33

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #410 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
The Salah thread is locked .. but the way hes currently running his career / were using him isnt sustainable
He traveled  palyed 90 mins on Friday travelled .. palyed 75 on Tuesday.. travelled then had 2 days and played today and got mostly pocketed by a massively inferior player

Were going to have to rotate him more this season
Offline touchlineban

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #411 on: Today at 05:40:35 pm »
Frustrated as hell.  No luck, zero, nadda.  Hit the post, rebounds to a Forest player.  Forest goalkeeper couldn't even throw the ball into his own net when he tried to.  Point blank save from Jota after a wonder pass from Mac, goes straight to a Forest player.  Didn't get anywhere near the roll of the ball Forest got.  Pretty much every deflection went their way.  Helped by Oliver.  Who is the "retired" referee that was acting as a consultant for Forest again?.

Didn't do enough for me.  Played right in front of Forest pretty much the entire game.  We seemed to get to the edge of their box and, nothing.  Other than giving the ball to Salah and watching him run into a wall of Forest players, hitting it and watching the ball ricochet to a Forest player pretty much the entire game.

Fair play to Forest, yeah they had a good chunk of luck, but they created the better chances and, in all honesty, they were far more direct in their play than we were and deserved it more than we did.

Looks like we're going to pretty popular amongst the irrelevant gobshites in the media for next 2-3 days.  Shame these fuckheads don't talk as much about us when we win than when we lose.  Nevermind.

Time for the manager and his backroom staff to start the real work.

Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #412 on: Today at 05:40:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:38:56 pm
The Salah thread is locked .. but the way hes currently running his career / were using him isnt sustainable
He traveled  palyed 90 mins on Friday travelled .. palyed 75 on Tuesday.. travelled then had 2 days and played today and got mostly pocketed by a massively inferior player

Were going to have to rotate him more this season

We are going to need to do that to a few, it's a long season. Doubtless Al will be along in a minute to say the squad's not good enough, but the reality is you use the squad or your other players get knackered/or injured.
Online Number 7

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #413 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm »
Forest totally deserved the win.

But it was incredibly disappointing to see how below par most of our players actually were.

Im honestly not sure what Trent was even doing out there. Was it really more important to put in 2 MOTM performances for England in 2 absolutely fucking meaningless internationals and then play like that for us? He should have been off the pitch 10 mins in to second half he was so abysmal. At times he didnt even look arsed and his attitude continues to stink at various points during the matches.

Im not even going to say much about Szobo but this guy has really fallen off a cliff. Im struggling to figure out what has actually happened to him. So many attacks broke down because he couldnt either find a pass or receive a pass.

Only player that was actually decent was Gravenberch.



Online Caps4444

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #414 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:37:04 pm
Its not our xG was under 1. At home thats fucking shite.

We never felt that we had any sustained pressure.where a goal was coming. Forest were comfortable.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #415 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:38:56 pm
The Salah thread is locked .. but the way hes currently running his career / were using him isnt sustainable
He traveled  palyed 90 mins on Friday travelled .. palyed 75 on Tuesday.. travelled then had 2 days and played today and got mostly pocketed by a massively inferior player

Were going to have to rotate him more this season

Absolutely.  He's frequently shite after internationals and I wouldn't be starting him after them . Problem is we're not exactly stacked in that position.
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #416 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
That was really really poor from the 1st minute to the last, no intensity in our play at all.

Passing the ball 50 times to end up with our own centre half back in possession of the ball in our own half and allowing the opposition to constantly get 11 players behind the ball will not allow you to succeed in this league unless you have the technical ability of man city and we dont.

You could see some of our players fighting their instincts to go for the jugular and play a safety first ball instead which again allows the opposition to get back in their shape, it also effects the atmosphere in the stadium.

I know this sounds knee jerk but if Slot doesn't learn from today then I can see a lot more games like this at Anfield this season.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #417 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:34:25 pm
I'm away on holiday at the moment and I don't watch any football when I'm away, so can't comment at all on the performance, but I didn't see this result coming, especially not at home to the Forest's of this league. No disrespect to them intended, because reading the thread it sounds like they had a plan and put a shift in. It's just that with our team and our ambitions, we really should be winning this type of game. But hey, if you don't perform on the day, you can get done, and judging by the comments in this thread we simply didn't perform.

I suppose if this had to happen at some point then this isn't such a bad one. For one, it can act as something of a reality check. After three very good wins it could have been easy to get carried away. If Slot is to see how easy it is to get turned over in this league when you're not on your game, then best he sees it early on. I'd also rather it have been today against Forest than away at the mancs the other week. This will be all part of the learning curve for the new manager.

It was horrendous stuff, especially from the forwards (and Szoboszlai), who just collectively couldn't make a correct decision all game. Everyone looked properly exhausted after the internationals, which was a bit weird and worrying.

I think it's a fair point about the timing of when this has happened and it serving as a reality check. We were good in the first three games, but we need to be honest and say it was three mediocre/shite teams we played. People got too carried away, and some of our players today (I'm thinking mainly of Trent) played like they were believing their own hype a bit too much.

But because of the timing, I think we can use this and I'm optimistic we'll react well and learn from it. For one thing, I think Slot needs to look at whether it's a good idea to pick so many players who've just played 180 minutes for their countries in the past week, because that definitely had an effect.
Online HullReD

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #418 on: Today at 05:43:49 pm »
Well....that was a bag of shit. Saw it coming in the second half. Cmon Villa
Online Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #419 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:42:18 pm

But it was incredibly disappointing to see how below par most of our players actually were.


We never seem to have 1 or 2 off our game, usually 9 or 10 :D good thing is it happens very infrequently.
Online Draex

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm »
Arne Slot: "We lost the ball so many times in simple situations. That is the story of the game."

Arne Slot: "It is a big setback. Normally this team is not ending in the top 10 so if you lose against them it is a big disappointment. I want to see the same energy every day after a big win, draw or loss. We go out to work again tomorrow."

Not much more needs be said.
Online Garlic Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:38:10 pm
The Ipswich game was pretty similar up until the hour mark. The difference was that Forest had the quality to hurt us. As for the players underperforming we ended up with too many players playing out of position. The biggest issue though is Slot's philosophy is about playing through the middle of the pitch. We weren't good enough to do that.

Forest just filled the middle of the pitch up and allowed us to find the wide players but then doubled up on them.

I thought we passed the ball a lot better against Ipswich. We lost a lot of duels against Ipswich, today felt a lot more like unforced errors than simply being outfought, which felt like the issue at Ipswich. But Ipswich was the first game of the season, you can start slow in your first performance under a new manager, we reacted and eventually shown our quality and controlled the game. There was almost no control today, it was slack and sloppy.

Regarding players playing out of position, the changes with the subs were poor and probably had a detrimental effect on the overall performance rather than invigorate the side with energy/quality, Im not sure what Slots plan was with the subs but it didnt work at all. Our lack of potency through the centre of the pitch can largely be shelved at Szoboszlai, who had one of his worst performances for us.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #422 on: Today at 05:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:42:18 pm
Forest totally deserved the win.

But it was incredibly disappointing to see how below par most of our players actually were.

Im honestly not sure what Trent was even doing out there. Was it really more important to put in 2 MOTM performances for England in 2 absolutely fucking meaningless internationals and then play like that for us? He should have been off the pitch 10 mins in to second half he was so abysmal. At times he didnt even look arsed and his attitude continues to stink at various points during the matches.

Im not even going to say much about Szobo but this guy has really fallen off a cliff. Im struggling to figure out what has actually happened to him. So many attacks broke down because he couldnt either find a pass or receive a pass.

Only player that was actually decent was Gravenberch.

I mean, I'd be the first to say fair play to them for their effort and gameplan - they did a number on us defensively. But they hardly deserved to win the game. They mostly did fuck all to trouble us at the back - we properly fell apart after they scored, but at the time it went 1-0, it was very much out of nothing. We definitely didn't deserve to win though, so 0-0 would've been a fair result.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #423 on: Today at 05:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:45:49 pm
Arne Slot: "We lost the ball so many times in simple situations. That is the story of the game."

Arne Slot: "It is a big setback. Normally this team is not ending in the top 10 so if you lose against them it is a big disappointment. I want to see the same energy every day after a big win, draw or loss. We go out to work again tomorrow."

Not much more needs be said.

A pretty fair summary of the game from our point of view.
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #424 on: Today at 05:48:18 pm »
Quote from: HullReD on Today at 05:43:49 pm
Well....that was a bag of shit. Saw it coming in the second half. Cmon Villa

 :-X
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #425 on: Today at 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 05:47:08 pm
I mean, I'd be the first to say fair play to them for their effort and gameplan - they did a number on us defensively. But they hardly deserved to win the game. They mostly did fuck all to trouble us at the back - we properly fell apart after they scored, but at the time it went 1-0, it was very much out of nothing. We definitely didn't deserve to win though, so 0-0 would've been a fair result.

Not entirely true, they looked much better in the second especially after all our subs and the likes of Elanga and Hudson-Odi attacked the spaces with intelligence. They were a handful and they kept winning the second balls, which made us rush when we actually had the ball.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:50:57 pm »
Really bad decision by Slot to take off our two smartest players in Jota and Macallister. The rest haven't got the brains to make chances happen for themselves.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:50:57 pm
Really bad decision by Slot to take off our two smartest players in Jota and Macallister. The rest haven't got the brains to make chances happen for themselves.

Jota was terrible
Online redbyrdz

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #428 on: Today at 05:52:12 pm »
Classic "we can't score so they will". Could see that coming from half time at least.

Don't think any of the subs put a claim down to be starters, apart from Bradley, but he's got a different problem.

Wish we could have done something to sub Szobo, a lot seemed to break down because of his slightly wayward passing. Slot seems quite keen to keep players to their positions, but I wonder if we couldn't have put Gakpo on for Szobo and leave Diaz on.


Onwards. I'm pretty confident Slot will have learned some things about our game and will work to fix it.
Offline Pistolero

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #429 on: Today at 05:52:28 pm »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 05:25:03 pm
Worryingly bad performance

Didn't create much, gave the ball away a lot, make dumb fouls - looked hurried when in good postions, all the signs of a team either lacking game intelligence or feeling under pressure (or both).

Subs made us worse and some very strange choices in terms of who to replace. It seems the calls were made based on how far you travelled back from international duty rather than how you were playing.

Szobozlai and Salah got 90 minutes each despite giving the ball away on multiple occassions. Both of them were shocking.

The most worrying aspect of all is a side with a very limited game plan and bang average players shut us down with relative ease - that is very very worrying and does not bode well at all for the rest of the season.

The second most worrying aspect was the substitutions from the manager which made us worse, and made it less probable we would rescue points.

We can't keep using the excuse about international duty, it affects every top team and yet others find a way to get results.

Our decision-making in the opposition box is constantly bad and this has carried over from last season, the amount of good situatuons that are wasted is unreal. These forwards lack game intelligence and composure - I'm not sure how that can be fixed.

Unreal how many players were poor today: Robertson, TAA, Szobozlai, Jota, Salah all struggled and the rest were average at best.

My final concern is that this result may not be an outlier but more a case of us regressing to the mean i.e. this is more typical of us rather than the better games at the start of the season. Time will tell but that was hugely disappointing. Liverpool should never ever lose at home to a team like Forest especially so when they are relatively comfortable.

The contracts issue will further disrupt our season as long as it not resolved. TAA seemed to show more energy in carrying on an argument with Oliver (who awarded Forest free after free) than anything he showed during the game.

And a special last mention to the subs who, to a man, were terrible. All five of them.




a good...though somewhat depressing post....


Players and fans alike have been dining out on that Man U result. Attitude today stank - we came out puffing on Slim Panatellas, thinking it was gonna be a doddle ...and after 20 mins of facing a tight low block we looked all out of ideas, focus and application......huge game now on Tuesday....Slot needs to show he can turn a shitshow on its head....
Online Jean Girard

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #430 on: Today at 05:52:37 pm »
Mostly that game is a proper welcome to the PL for Slot. It's a step up. Players all a bit jaded, a team looking to spoil and turn it into a 20 minute game, creating nothing, c*nty ref. A proper off day. He'll learn more from that than the first 3.

Side note Grav was excellent there again, CHs too. Everyone else, hmmmm
Online Peabee

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #431 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
From Doubters to Believers to Wet wipes.
Online danm77

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #432 on: Today at 05:54:40 pm »
The really annoying thing is that whilst we were a bit slow in possession in the first half and lacked some cutting edge, we were in total control and at least pushing quite hard to score. If we kept that up in the second half and added some more ruthlessness in the final third, we probably would have won the game.

However, for whatever reason, we came out in the second half and were far worse. Slack on possession, miss placed passes, poor decision making, and then poor defensively for their goal.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #433 on: Today at 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:50:57 pm
Really bad decision by Slot to take off our two smartest players in Jota and Macallister. The rest haven't got the brains to make chances happen for themselves.

Macca had taken a number of bad challenges in the game, I imagine the sub was of a precautionary one.
Online William Regal

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #434 on: Today at 05:56:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:50:11 pm
Not entirely true, they looked much better in the second especially after all our subs and the likes of Elanga and Hudson-Odi attacked the spaces with intelligence. They were a handful and they kept winning the second balls, which made us rush when we actually had the ball.

A goal was coming, you could see it on the break, forrest got their game plan spot on today, a solid defensive 11 to start out, break the game up and make it bitty, time waste as much as possible, then bring on the pace of elanga and Hudson odoi to win the game on the counter in the last 30 minutes.

Our intensity was really poor today, we basically just allowed forrest to out 11 men back behind the ball every time we had it.
Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #435 on: Today at 05:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:51:29 pm
Jota was terrible

He was but is our smartest forward player. I don't recall Klopp ever taking Jota off when needing a goal.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #436 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm »
Havent seen any of it but it sounded poor, perhaps like some of the performances from the end of last season?

International break obviously hasnt helped and stopped our momentum. Lets see how we react against Milan and Bournemouth

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #437 on: Today at 05:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 05:50:57 pm
Really bad decision by Slot to take off our two smartest players in Jota and Macallister. The rest haven't got the brains to make chances happen for themselves.
Must have all lost their brains in the last couple of weeks then as they seemed to work alright in the last few games
Online Johnnyboy1973

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #438 on: Today at 05:58:03 pm »
Ill hang onto post international shitshow.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v Nottingham Forest 1 Hudson-Odi 72'
« Reply #439 on: Today at 05:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:52:38 pm
From Doubters to Believers to Wet wipes.
Repeat ad nauseam
