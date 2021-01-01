« previous next »
Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 08:36:28 pm
Just remembered this line from Neville about the Spurs keeper He is making me nervous on the corners its like he has frogs in his pants

😂😂😂😂😂
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 08:54:15 pm
This the same Vicario that Spurs fans were declaring to be the best in the league last season, and better than Alisson? It was a joke last season, and a bigger joke this season.
Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Were not finishing about Arsenal or City this year. The latter speaks for itself and the former had a midfield problem and went out and spent when needed. Weve tried to paper over the cracks here and there but i miss the decisiveness to go out and buy a VVD when the potential in a player has clearly been identified.

Think it's a bit early to write off a title challenge this season yesterday was a shocker though. 
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,863
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
Quote from: Gerry83 on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Were not finishing about Arsenal or City this year. The latter speaks for itself and the former had a midfield problem and went out and spent when needed. Weve tried to paper over the cracks here and there but i miss the decisiveness to go out and buy a VVD when the potential in a player has clearly been identified.
After 4 games.
Really?
ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:01:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:21:32 pm
Didnt they bottle it more last season ?

Not even close, last season they took it to the last day, 22/23 was one of the biggest bottle jobs of all time though.
ItzdoctorZ

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
After 4 games.
Really?

Tbf 21/22 was the last time Arsenal finished below Liverpool. They already beat Villa and Spurs away this season as well.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,139
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 10:01:58 pm
Not even close, last season they took it to the last day, 22/23 was one of the biggest bottle jobs of all time though.

They bottled it by settling for a draw in a game against City that everyone knew they had to win.
Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 15th September
Reply #687 on: Today at 01:43:49 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
After 4 games.
Really?
They've improved a team that is better than ours whereas we've done nothing. Not really that hard to believe to be honest. I know a lot on here love to hate on Arsenal and don't rate them but they are a much better team than us and have been for a few years.
