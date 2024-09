I found the conversation around Ange tiring from the off. “Tells it like it is” and “breath of fresh air.” Feels like the kind of populism bollocks that we see outside the world of football. Easy to digest sound bites for the press without much substance. He seems like he might be a decent manager but I wonder if he has a touch of the Brendan Rodgers about him where he finds it difficult to stop a a decline in performance or bad run.



It feels difficult to understand the direction they’re going in. Doesn’t seem like a young and upcoming squad or a one last dance scenario for a bunch of older stars.