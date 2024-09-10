« previous next »
A fictional Novel based in Liverpool

A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
September 10, 2024, 02:12:26 am
Im over 80,000 words deep into a novel Im writing. Its based in Liverpool. Im after names of some obscure bars and clubs anyone frequented or just knows in the city centre in the 90s, that are long shut. I dont want obvious ones like 051, the Buzz, The Lomax, Cream etc .Heres a synopsis of the book if anyones interested

SYNOPSIS

This story is fiction but with references to some real time happenings and places in Liverpool and beyond. All names are fictional.

The story follows two main characters who are linked by the explosive introductory scene.

After the initial chaos of the opening scene, the starting point is the rave scene in the late 80s and how ecstasy, the party drug synonymous with the rave scene, infiltrated the city nightclubs in the 90s.

It starts with a man who has been stabbed multiple times, his name is John. He is basically bleeding out and dying in the ambulance.

This will be the first chapter of the book which the whole story builds up to, tying the beginning and end together when two worlds collide culminating in this first scene.

John is a doorman in Liverpool city centre and has been doing the job for nearly 30 years. He tells his own  story, starting from when he used to attend illegal raves and take ecstasy tablets.

As he gets older the story then follows him on a journey of drug selling in the clubs around the city centre, and his descent from a normal likeable lad into an egomaniacal, hard to like character, after he gains confidence and stature within the city.

The story starts off by focusing on the drug culture of the 1990s, and how John was drawn into selling said drugs as a doorman in the city centre of Liverpool.

The story then progresses to tell the tales of the drug wars and the carnage that ensued on the streets of Liverpool around the time of the mid 90s.

The story then goes on to tell the reader how the tensions between criminal rivalries exploded with a spate of violence, shootings and murders

The plot progresses to describe the almost casual use of firearms within the criminal fraternity, and the authorities were literally obligated to deploy visible armed police onto the streets to try and reassure the public, and at the same time try to quell tensions between rivalries.

The story flows with references of the changing times, such as pop culture, music, fashion and when ecstasy tablets started to fade out and cocaine became more prevalent. It touches on when the change of attitudes and atmosphere of the revellers became more noticeable because of the crossover of the party drug of choice, etc.

John the doorman will narrate this, as his own story seen through his eyes and experiences.

The book will also follow a young adult called Jake. He is the one who plunges the knife deep into John the doorman several times, which resulted in him being in the ambulance fighting for his life in the opening scene.

Jakes story will be told by a third person narrator.

Both stories run side by side in separate chapters, both stories have different timelines, as Jake, who does the stabbing, is 20 years old and John the bouncer is 50.

We follow Jake's story down a path of deprivation, debauchery and mental health problems from a young age. We will witness, through the story of how Jake's behaviour becomes unsteady, erratic and volatile through situations that influence him and send him down a path of self destruction.

The lives of the two protagonists dont cross over until the attack occurs.




Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #1 on: September 10, 2024, 03:21:01 am
I used to go to Chauffeurs on hope street and Kirklands on hardman street. Or the Razz on Bold street or the cabin in the early 90s

Quite a few from the 90s in this thread

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250742.msg6373831#msg6373831
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #2 on: September 10, 2024, 03:31:58 am
Dont forget the state and the pivvy off lodgie where E first caught on in the 80s.
 

There was always a bizzie or 2 bevvying in the cabin if you are after a criminal-copper interaction.
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #3 on: September 10, 2024, 06:06:04 am

There used to be someone on here, Big Red Richie, who took photos of all the old Liverpool pubs. Here's a post from him with a list of some that are gone:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=324359.msg15345166#msg15345166

That whole thread is about places in Liverpool that are gone.
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #4 on: September 10, 2024, 04:50:12 pm
Quad Park in bootle.    Sort of remember it well
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #5 on: September 10, 2024, 05:00:39 pm
I'm currently reading "Red and Dead" by Violet Fenn, one of four fantasy novels set in Liverpool. From a critic perspective, the first book has hardly been a "can't put it down" experience, but it's easy enough on the eyes.

As a former aspiring writer myself in an almost-past-life, I wish your good luck with your work!
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #6 on: September 10, 2024, 06:37:19 pm
Thanks for the replies people.
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #7 on: September 10, 2024, 09:05:42 pm
Is Daleys Dandelion on Dale Street still going?
And not a pub but the She Club in Victoria Street was very popular back in the day.

*EDIT* Just noticed the She Club shut in 89
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
kavah on September 10, 2024, 03:31:58 am
Dont forget the state and the pivvy off lodgie where E first caught on in the 80s.
 

There was always a bizzie or 2 bevvying in the cabin if you are after a criminal-copper interaction.

My club scene from 88 to 91 was.

The Harrington
Pen and Wig
The State
Le Jardin
The Twilight Zone
The Quad

Not to mention various parties in L8 and around Blackburn. I hung up my wallabies in late 91 as the scene started to get moody and move over to drum and bass which wasn't for me.
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm
kesey on Yesterday at 01:47:34 pm
My club scene from 88 to 91 was.

The Harrington
Pen and Wig
The State
Le Jardin
The Twilight Zone
The Quad

Not to mention various parties in L8 and around Blackburn. I hung up my wallabies in late 91 as the scene started to get moody and move over to drum and bass which wasn't for me.

We probably bumped into each other, both with pupils like half crowns!
Re: A fictional Novel based in Liverpool
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:10:26 am
Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm
We probably bumped into each other, both with pupils like half crowns!


How that place come about was sadly we had nowhere to go as the State shut in the November so the Le Jardin opened for a bit then that was closed in the January I think . Then we all turned up at some soul club on Dukexm Street with a few State tapes and after a few weeks or so they got a DJ in  8)

Edit . The tablets in Twilight were them yellow ones which were spot on.
