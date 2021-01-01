Im over 80,000 words deep into a novel Im writing. Its based in Liverpool. Im after names of some obscure bars and clubs anyone frequented or just knows in the city centre in the 90s, that are long shut. I dont want obvious ones like 051, the Buzz, The Lomax, Cream etc .Heres a synopsis of the book if anyones interested



SYNOPSIS



This story is fiction but with references to some real time happenings and places in Liverpool and beyond. All names are fictional.



The story follows two main characters who are linked by the explosive introductory scene.



After the initial chaos of the opening scene, the starting point is the rave scene in the late 80s and how ecstasy, the party drug synonymous with the rave scene, infiltrated the city nightclubs in the 90s.



It starts with a man who has been stabbed multiple times, his name is John. He is basically bleeding out and dying in the ambulance.



This will be the first chapter of the book which the whole story builds up to, tying the beginning and end together when two worlds collide culminating in this first scene.



John is a doorman in Liverpool city centre and has been doing the job for nearly 30 years. He tells his own story, starting from when he used to attend illegal raves and take ecstasy tablets.



As he gets older the story then follows him on a journey of drug selling in the clubs around the city centre, and his descent from a normal likeable lad into an egomaniacal, hard to like character, after he gains confidence and stature within the city.



The story starts off by focusing on the drug culture of the 1990s, and how John was drawn into selling said drugs as a doorman in the city centre of Liverpool.



The story then progresses to tell the tales of the drug wars and the carnage that ensued on the streets of Liverpool around the time of the mid 90s.



The story then goes on to tell the reader how the tensions between criminal rivalries exploded with a spate of violence, shootings and murders



The plot progresses to describe the almost casual use of firearms within the criminal fraternity, and the authorities were literally obligated to deploy visible armed police onto the streets to try and reassure the public, and at the same time try to quell tensions between rivalries.



The story flows with references of the changing times, such as pop culture, music, fashion and when ecstasy tablets started to fade out and cocaine became more prevalent. It touches on when the change of attitudes and atmosphere of the revellers became more noticeable because of the crossover of the party drug of choice, etc.



John the doorman will narrate this, as his own story seen through his eyes and experiences.



The book will also follow a young adult called Jake. He is the one who plunges the knife deep into John the doorman several times, which resulted in him being in the ambulance fighting for his life in the opening scene.



Jakes story will be told by a third person narrator.



Both stories run side by side in separate chapters, both stories have different timelines, as Jake, who does the stabbing, is 20 years old and John the bouncer is 50.



We follow Jake's story down a path of deprivation, debauchery and mental health problems from a young age. We will witness, through the story of how Jake's behaviour becomes unsteady, erratic and volatile through situations that influence him and send him down a path of self destruction.



The lives of the two protagonists dont cross over until the attack occurs.









