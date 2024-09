Ik want to give my wife a brithdaypresent for het 60th birthday. She admires Liverpool her whole live but it is very difficult to get tickets for a game. On the 2 send of november there is a match at Anfiel and I ca buy hospitality tickets. When hou buy those tickets… you have a good view on the field? It is nog quite clear to me. I am from Anhem Netherlands, i hope someone could help me.



Rob