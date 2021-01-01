« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: everton away  (Read 14 times)

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
everton away
« on: Today at 08:23:55 am »
No way this moves from a sat now im i right??? most likely the 12:30 ko. looking at games either side city be the sunday newcastle away stay weds and girona away on tuesday
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 