RIP Ron Yeats

mainone

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
Reply #120 on: September 9, 2024, 07:09:02 am
 a true gentleman rip
Dr. Beaker

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
Reply #121 on: September 9, 2024, 01:27:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on September  7, 2024, 01:05:32 pm
Leeds must have been taking the piss when they picked Bobby Collins as their captain for the cup final. Must be a foot in the difference. Maybe they thought Ron would get a crick in his neck from bending down to shake hands  :D


Very sad to see the big fella go. Mostly remember the laughs him and Tommy Lawrence used to have over their mutual fuck-ups (usually involving one of Yeatsy's vertical clearances).

Bobby Collins' wife made a right balls of washing them socks.
FlashingBlade

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
Reply #122 on: September 9, 2024, 04:01:49 pm
Some lovely comments about big Ron. Forgot to add earlier our kid got me a 60's style Liverpool shirt signed by the big man himself for my 50th.
The Final Third

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
Reply #123 on: Today at 11:37:29 am


From Arne's Programme notes:

Quote
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay my respects to Ron Yeats on behalf of all of the Liverpool staff and players.

I have not been at the club for too long and I know Ron had been ill for a while so I never had the fortune of meeting him but from the stories I have heard and read it is clear that he was and always will be a legendary figure in the history of Liverpool FC.

It is always a privilege to follow on from players and coaches who set the standards. It is also a responsibility that all of us take very seriously.

More than anything, though, our thoughts are with Rons family, friends and former teammates.
vivabobbygraham

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
Reply #124 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
RIP big Rowdy. An absolute gentleman
