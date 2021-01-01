« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Ron Yeats  (Read 1157 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Sad news.
Offline has gone odd

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:55:58 pm »
Pure legend, RIP.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:01:35 pm »
RIP Rowdy.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:05:31 pm »

RIP he was a lovely man off the field and a giant on it
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:05:32 pm »
Leeds must have been taking the piss when they picked Bobby Collins as their captain for the cup final. Must be a foot in the difference. Maybe they thought Ron would get a crick in his neck from bending down to shake hands  :D

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm »
Sad news, RIP.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm »
Legend.

RIP. YNWA
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:12:18 pm »


Legend. RIP.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Really sad to learn today of the death of "the Colossus", Ronnie Yeats. When I started supporting Liverpool in 1962, he was the captain and the club were in the Second Division. The rest is history. Indirectly he also assisted me a couple of years ago when I got the Grand National winner at ridiculous odds of something like 33/1 and won over £350......"The Noble Yeats"! RIP Big Man.
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:51:44 pm »
RIP

One of my grandad's favourite players and a year younger than him. Had to tell him about the sad news.  :(
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
2 minutes of your time: ("6 foot 3 is near enough 7 foot to me, son" - Bill Shankly)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kw8hHRpuWwI
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
"God, this was my centre half. Walk around him."

RIP legend.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:19:03 pm »
RIP big man...
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
RIP Colossus.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:44:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:32 pm
Leeds must have been taking the piss when they picked Bobby Collins as their captain for the cup final. Must be a foot in the difference. Maybe they thought Ron would get a crick in his neck from bending down to shake hands  :D



Ha I've not seen this one before, love how he's just using his fingers to shake the entire hand of the Leeds lad ;D What a colossus indeed. Rest in peace big guy.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:45:00 pm »
Had the pleasure of meeting him before, an absolute gentleman. RIP Ron.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:50:31 pm »
R.I.P.

A Liverpool Legend.
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
I never seen big Ron play he was  phased out a couple of years before I started my love affair with Liverpool in the early 70s but was fully aware of the team hed led in the previous decade . He ended up living over the road from sister in law in croxteth park in the 90s and used to play around outside with a ball with a few of the kids now and then , he was a lovely man .

Then years later after the new stand opened I would go down at half time and he would be in the queue for the toilets being let onto and greeted by people who recognised him and he seemed to be failing a bit then . I thought at the time that it was a bit shite of the club for the cup winning captain to not have access to better facilities at the ground .

When covid broke I ended up doing a job for a lad whose sister knew him well and this lad used to drive him to the match and back , he told me sadly his memory was going and I mentioned about the toilet issue Id seen pretty much every home game . He said the club had been questioned about it by a few people and he know had access to a lounge to use the facilities .

As others have said the history of this amazing club was started by shankly but the catalyst was the signings of Ian St. John and Ron Yeats in amazing decade for the city itself including the 1965 fa cup final which was at the time the greatest day in the clubs history

RIP Ron Yeats
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:05:32 pm
Leeds must have been taking the piss when they picked Bobby Collins as their captain for the cup final. Must be a foot in the difference. Maybe they thought Ron would get a crick in his neck from bending down to shake hands  :D


 

Such a great photo.RIP Ron.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:27:00 pm »
R.I.P Big Man. Was just thinking the other day about him not remembering if he had passed. We as club have been really blessed with great Captains and truely outstanding Centre Half's.
Re: RIP Ron Yeats
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
Up there in the greatest defenders this club has ever seen. Hansen, Hyppia (who he f*cking scouted and recommended!!), Virgil.... the list of course starts with Ron Yeats.

I never did figure out where he grew up in Aberdeen. I went to the university there over ten years ago and could never find out (if anyone knows). My student house was not far from where Denis Law grew up, that much I know but always wanted to make a pilgrimage to see where Big Ron grew up.

These lads are a last of a dying breed, not many left from the reconstruction era under Shanks.

RIP big man.
