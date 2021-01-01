I never seen big Ron play he was phased out a couple of years before I started my love affair with Liverpool in the early 70s but was fully aware of the team hed led in the previous decade . He ended up living over the road from sister in law in croxteth park in the 90s and used to play around outside with a ball with a few of the kids now and then , he was a lovely man .



Then years later after the new stand opened I would go down at half time and he would be in the queue for the toilets being let onto and greeted by people who recognised him and he seemed to be failing a bit then . I thought at the time that it was a bit shite of the club for the cup winning captain to not have access to better facilities at the ground .



When covid broke I ended up doing a job for a lad whose sister knew him well and this lad used to drive him to the match and back , he told me sadly his memory was going and I mentioned about the toilet issue Id seen pretty much every home game . He said the club had been questioned about it by a few people and he know had access to a lounge to use the facilities .



As others have said the history of this amazing club was started by shankly but the catalyst was the signings of Ian St. John and Ron Yeats in amazing decade for the city itself including the 1965 fa cup final which was at the time the greatest day in the clubs history



RIP Ron Yeats