Up there in the greatest defenders this club has ever seen. Hansen, Hyppia (who he f*cking scouted and recommended!!), Virgil.... the list of course starts with Ron Yeats.
I never did figure out where he grew up in Aberdeen. I went to the university there over ten years ago and could never find out (if anyone knows). My student house was not far from where Denis Law grew up, that much I know but always wanted to make a pilgrimage to see where Big Ron grew up.
These lads are a last of a dying breed, not many left from the reconstruction era under Shanks.
RIP big man.