My inner teenager can't help but get a flutter of excitement about this.



I wasn't sold on Emily from the live stream clips I've seen, but I just watched the video for the new single and she sounds a lot lot better in studio. Probably also helps hearing her sing new material rather than inevitably making impossible comparisons with Chester on the old songs.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SRXH9AbT280" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SRXH9AbT280</a>



To be honest, there's a lot of romanticising of Linkin Park post Chester. Their early albums tapped into something and got them their following, but they slowly shifted into making safe mainstream middle of the road pop metal and their final album was unmitigated shite. I'd take this new material over anything put out in those latter days.



In any case, if Mike Shinoda wants to do this then I'm not going to oppose it. It was as much his band as Chester's and this is his career, he'd be stupid not to go back to the source. Can't say I'd heard of Emily Armstrong before this announcement, but I personally really love them going with a female vocalist and not trying to perfectly replicate Chester, which would be impossible anyway.