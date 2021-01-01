« previous next »
Linkin Park 2024 - New lead singer, new album and tour

Linkin Park 2024 - New lead singer, new album and tour
« on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
Don't know what to think. Watched the live stream last night. I'm gutted I never got to see them before Chester's passing.

Was a big moment for Emily last night, thought she did well, but still trying to get my head around LP without Chester.
Re: Linkin Park 2024 - New lead singer, new album and tour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:38:19 pm »
This may be really harsh as the first reply to the thread, but she may unfortunately be a bit of a wrongun - scientologist who defended a rapist and apparently harassed Danny Masterson's victims at the courthouse at his trial

https://www.reddit.com/r/LinkinPark/comments/1fa8fkm/sources_i_found_so_far_regarding_the_emily/

https://xcancel.com/chrrybridgers/status/1831859120741478798?t=dIbLqpY4IE_Rd2_QnqdOtw&s=19

Hopefully she has distanced herself from the cult, and everything involving Danny. Although it may be something to address because 2 years ago isn't a long time
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:35 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Re: Linkin Park 2024 - New lead singer, new album and tour
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Its a no for me. Linkin Park sadly ended when Chester passed.

Whether any new music sounds good remains to be seen - but the old catalogue is for Chester.
Re: Linkin Park 2024 - New lead singer, new album and tour
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:03:56 pm »
My inner teenager can't help but get a flutter of excitement about this.

I wasn't sold on Emily from the live stream clips I've seen, but I just watched the video for the new single and she sounds a lot lot better in studio. Probably also helps hearing her sing new material rather than inevitably making impossible comparisons with Chester on the old songs.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SRXH9AbT280" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SRXH9AbT280</a>

To be honest, there's a lot of romanticising of Linkin Park post Chester. Their early albums tapped into something and got them their following, but they slowly shifted into making safe mainstream middle of the road pop metal and their final album was unmitigated shite. I'd take this new material over anything put out in those latter days.

In any case, if Mike Shinoda wants to do this then I'm not going to oppose it. It was as much his band as Chester's and this is his career, he'd be stupid not to go back to the source. Can't say I'd heard of Emily Armstrong before this announcement, but I personally really love them going with a female vocalist and not trying to perfectly replicate Chester, which would be impossible anyway.
