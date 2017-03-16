« previous next »
Author Topic: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 23405 times)

Online DanK1456

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #600 on: September 26, 2024, 06:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 26, 2024, 06:20:26 pm
The line from the club is that if you didnt collect it would be removed from your purchase history entirely, so that would suggest that they mean it gets taken off your purchase history. They dont tot the credits up until the end of the season but its obviously taken from your purchase history (and if you click on history on your account youll notice it says Champions League Away next to the match which is the reference they use for the credits so its obviously linked.

At the end of the day if you havent heard anything then it hasnt been removed, although obviously it may still be removed when they get round to doing it.

Ah I was talking about credits in general but get your point about Milan. I can see the Milan tickets so thats a good sign
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #601 on: September 26, 2024, 07:40:51 pm »
Quote from: DanK1456 on September 26, 2024, 06:38:02 pm
Ah I was talking about credits in general but get your point about Milan. I can see the Milan tickets so thats a good sign

Youve got the credit tab which was new this summer, I assume that gets updated annually with last seasons credits. That tab is just for your reference though, it doesnt actually tell the system whether you qualify or not as otherwise youd have issues when using the current seasons loyalty for later rounds of the completion, which they do for all home and away matches other than league.

That tab is obviously influenced by the purchase history so what I assume happens, and how the selling notice reads, is that if you dont comply with the selling notice for euro aways, ie collect or scan in depending on the specific match, that the purchase history gets wiped hence the credit goes with it.
Offline pistol

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #602 on: September 27, 2024, 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on September 26, 2024, 07:40:51 pm

That tab is obviously influenced by the purchase history so what I assume happens, and how the selling notice reads, is that if you dont comply with the selling notice for euro aways, ie collect or scan in depending on the specific match, that the purchase history gets wiped hence the credit goes with it.

Dont think that's right.  Last season they added a note saying 'not scanned' or similar against games in the purchase history, so they clearly have additional data sitting behind it to say credit or not, rather than just delete it.

Which makes it even more ridiculuous they can't just show it real time!
Offline 30fiver

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #603 on: Today at 02:15:00 pm »
Milan non-collection emails are going out it seems
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #604 on: Today at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:00 pm
Milan non-collection emails are going out it seems

Possible reason for the delay in the Leipzig details - guess they need to know the numbers of people on various credits before deciding what the criteria is.
Online bignred84

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:00 pm
Milan non-collection emails are going out it seems

Ha, Great
Offline Gogeqac

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #606 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:15:00 pm
Milan non-collection emails are going out it seems

 :wave
Offline ABJ

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #607 on: Today at 02:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:26:34 pm
Possible reason for the delay in the Leipzig details - guess they need to know the numbers of people on various credits before deciding what the criteria is.
So they've known who didn't collect for the last 16 days but have waited until 19 days before the match to sort it, amazing work.
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #608 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:49:36 pm
So they've known who didn't collect for the last 16 days but have waited until 19 days before the match to sort it, amazing work.

To be clear I am guessing that this is the reason, I dont know whether it actually is or not.

Just seems a bit of a coincidence that they made that announcement yesterday that the details would be up today, then the emails go out, then the details get announced.
Offline 30fiver

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #609 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:05:48 pm
To be clear I am guessing that this is the reason, I dont know whether it actually is or not.

Just seems a bit of a coincidence that they made that announcement yesterday that the details would be up today, then the emails go out, then the details get announced.

I think the reason was wanting to sort a collection out with Leipzig being NFC probably had to get them to agree to it etc

No point in us all speculating tho!

Surprised they have dangled the carrot of a 3 sale, when there's a 300 jump from Ajax allocation to that

Must be a few who didnt buy Napoli, collect LASK or Milan who would usually be alright in this sale
Offline kalle-anka

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #610 on: Today at 05:19:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:49:36 pm
So they've known who didn't collect for the last 16 days but have waited until 19 days before the match to sort it, amazing work.

Yeah but everybody that didnt collect has know all along 😂
You cant be upset with the TO for people trying to cheat the system 🙈
Offline ABJ

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #611 on: Today at 05:34:40 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 05:19:12 pm
Yeah but everybody that didnt collect has know all along 😂
You cant be upset with the TO for people trying to cheat the system 🙈
So what about the person/s that did collect but received an email today saying that they didn't collect? have now got a whole 1 day to send proof into the TO, for them to admit their error and then reinstate the credit before the sale on Tuesday  ::)
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #612 on: Today at 05:43:27 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:34:40 pm
So what about the person/s that did collect but received an email today saying that they didn't collect? have now got a whole 1 day to send proof into the TO, for them to admit their error and then reinstate the credit before the sale on Tuesday  ::)

Has that actually happened? Disgrace if so.

A mate of mate arrived in Milan, theyd somehow fucked up and out his ticket in the wrong envelope or something so he couldnt collect. Complete incompetence.

Think he eventually got sorted but a joke that it even came to that.
Offline kalle-anka

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #613 on: Today at 05:49:42 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:34:40 pm
So what about the person/s that did collect but received an email today saying that they didn't collect? have now got a whole 1 day to send proof into the TO, for them to admit their error and then reinstate the credit before the sale on Tuesday  ::)

I feel a very few will be in that position but for that I feel very sorry, bit it a guaranteed sale until the 9th.
But if this cause a few issues for someone that tries to cheat the system I hope/think its the right call..?
Offline ABJ

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #614 on: Today at 05:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:43:27 pm
Has that actually happened? Disgrace if so.

A mate of mate arrived in Milan, theyd somehow fucked up and out his ticket in the wrong envelope or something so he couldnt collect. Complete incompetence.

Think he eventually got sorted but a joke that it even came to that.
Yes it happened to one of our lot.
Offline ABJ

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #615 on: Today at 06:00:41 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 05:49:42 pm
I feel a very few will be in that position but for that I feel very sorry, bit it a guaranteed sale until the 9th.
But if this cause a few issues for someone that tries to cheat the system I hope/think its the right call..?
I know that the guaranteed sale is until 1030 on the 9th but this is the TO that we are talking about, no way will they sort it in 2 days.

Oh I agree, if anyone has tried to cheat the system but has been caught then yes, thats a good thing.
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:52:37 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:57:59 pm
Yes it happened to one of our lot.

Absolutely pathetic if thats the case.

Thankfully didnt happen to me but Im on holiday now, if had done Id have to pile together whatever evidence they want, to cover their fuck up, in 24 hours.
Online anfieldpurch

Re: AC Milan v Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:01:32 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 05:19:12 pm
Yeah but everybody that didnt collect has know all along 😂
You cant be upset with the TO for people trying to cheat the system 🙈
I found it quite funny that somebody admitted they bought for credit and had no intention of going, kicking off at the club and people commenting calling the club a joke for not letting them get away with it
