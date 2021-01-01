« previous next »
Offline cyphex

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:02:32 pm
Didnt even ask accom for the one I just sorted

And it made me put arrival and departure date even though it was N/A as the guy lives in Milan!

And yes, I am going myself, wasnt credit hunting

I got in touch with chat and they said they can update it but by the time I booked my flights/accom my session timeout and they closed chat. Will try again tomorrow feel better about the situation now.
First euro away apart from finals can't wait
Offline cyphex

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 06:17:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:51:59 am
Finally nabbed one. Just had to recheck all the flight connections and one had gone up but not too bad. The last leg (£76) costs more than the other 3 together (£60)
Bit of trek though
Stansted-Frankfurt-Bergamo

Bergamo-Valencia-Gatwick

Was that £136 all in then? How long will that take? Me and my mate decided to go manc to Venice and train it over flights were £220 return from Manchester but saves the ball ache of getting down to London and back plus that's another £70 so it kind offsets it
Offline Pata

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm »
What a weird day that was, then.
Offline Herzog93

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm »
What time can you collect the ticket until? I presume arrive arriving into Malpensa at 19:40 would be cutting it way too fine to collect and get up to
San siro
Online duvva 💅

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm »
Quote from: cyphex on Yesterday at 06:17:58 pm
Was that £136 all in then? How long will that take? Me and my mate decided to go manc to Venice and train it over flights were £220 return from Manchester but saves the ball ache of getting down to London and back plus that's another £70 so it kind offsets it
For the flights it is. Bus in and out of Milan plus train home (Ipswich) from Gatwick is about another £60. Luckily my better half is giving me a lift to the airport on the Tuesday so saved there (she unsurprisingly isnt overly impressed with the 4 am start mind)
Get into Frankfurt around 9:30, got a 3 hour wait there, get into Bergamo around 2:30pm.
Flight back leaves Bergamo at 7am Wed morn, get to Valencia at 9am, then a bit of a wait til 1pm get back to Gatwick 2:45

Train home. Collapse with exhaustion
Offline DougLFC94

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Herzog93 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
What time can you collect the ticket until? I presume arrive arriving into Malpensa at 19:40 would be cutting it way too fine to collect and get up to
San siro
I'm pretty sure if you let the club know that's your situation they'll have someone at the ground you'll be able to collect from
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm
I'm pretty sure if you let the club know that's your situation they'll have someone at the ground you'll be able to collect from

yeah, they did that for me once, but presumably wouldn't want 3000 people doing that  ;D
Offline andy07

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm »
Five hours of refreshing with one ticket that my lad will use leaving me to get a home end ticket.  Everything booked and looking forward to the trip.  Will hang fire on a home end ticket incase there are miraculously some returns. Thanks to a couple on here who tried to help out.  Really frustrating given that there will be no shows at ticket collection.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
wonder if dean found someone to buy his ticket  ;D
Online ABJ

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
wonder if dean found someone to buy his ticket  ;D
Ahh yes as this was 'the only weekend that he couldn't make'...even though the match is midweek  ::)
Offline pistol

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:30:00 am »
Has anyone thats done the San Siro before have any clues which area the ticket collection is likely to be?
Online stefbs

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:33:33 am »
Quote from: pistol on Today at 07:30:00 am
Has anyone thats done the San Siro before have any clues which area the ticket collection is likely to be?

Last time it was at melia hotel, near Lotto metro station. 15 minutes walk from the ground. Hopefully  it'll be near Duomo square this time
Online red_Mark1980

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:48:21 am »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 07:33:33 am
Last time it was at melia hotel, near Lotto metro station. 15 minutes walk from the ground. Hopefully  it'll be near Duomo square this time

Hopefully it'll be next to my hotel. 😁
Offline pistol

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:57:50 am »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 07:33:33 am
Last time it was at melia hotel, near Lotto metro station. 15 minutes walk from the ground. Hopefully  it'll be near Duomo square this time

Thanks - still trying to decide on hotel and hoping to be close so I can drop bag and get ticket at same time.
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:07:11 am »
Is the collection likely to be day of the game only or can I get it the day before?
Offline Tommypig

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:39:46 am »
They said from Monday
Online ABJ

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:42:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:07:11 am
Is the collection likely to be day of the game only or can I get it the day before?
It will be open from Monday afternoon, expect full details to be sent out tomorrow I reckon.
Offline Chris H

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:44:03 am »
It's central this time, next to the station. Details out over the weekend.
Offline alexkelly

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #418 on: Today at 09:31:19 am »
Anyone know what the earliest time you can be back in central Milan after the game is? Got some mates who are staying in Bergamo and its looking like they might need to get a taxi back there as last train is 23:40 and I dont imagine theyll make that with being kept in for 30+mins afterwards. Unless they leave early
Online red_Mark1980

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #419 on: Today at 09:32:23 am »
Quote from: Chris H on Today at 08:44:03 am
It's central this time, next to the station. Details out over the weekend.

I disagree with centrale calling themselves that. Nothing central about it, although it's a very nice station
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #420 on: Today at 10:02:59 am »
Quote from: alexkelly on Today at 09:31:19 am
Anyone know what the earliest time you can be back in central Milan after the game is? Got some mates who are staying in Bergamo and its looking like they might need to get a taxi back there as last train is 23:40 and I dont imagine theyll make that with being kept in for 30+mins afterwards. Unless they leave early

based off some photos i took last time vs inter milan

we left stadium at 12.30pm
i got back to my hotel in central at 1.30pm

i doubt any earlier than that really, they'd probably need to leave 15-20 minutes early to avoid the lock-in.
Online ABJ

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #421 on: Today at 10:07:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:02:59 am
based off some photos i took last time vs inter milan

we left stadium at 12.30pm
i got back to my hotel in central at 1.30pm

i doubt any earlier than that really, they'd probably need to leave 15-20 minutes early to avoid the lock-in.
We were locked in for 1.5 hours? I knew that it was for a while but it didn't feel anywhere near that long.
Online alecl2

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #422 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Where does everyone congregate usually?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #423 on: Today at 10:18:16 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:07:00 am
We were locked in for 1.5 hours? I knew that it was for a while but it didn't feel anywhere near that long.

sorry, to be clear that was 12.30pm outside the stadium (i had recorded the excessive policing for some reason  ;D)

took quite some time to get down the stairwell, even though i remember slaloming through
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #424 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:02:59 am
based off some photos i took last time vs inter milan

we left stadium at 12.30pm
i got back to my hotel in central at 1.30pm

i doubt any earlier than that really, they'd probably need to leave 15-20 minutes early to avoid the lock-in.

Fuck sakes :lmao

Best get some ale in for the hotel room in that case as everything is going to be shut.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #425 on: Today at 10:31:00 am »
Flights sorted going from Manchester 0700 - Prague 10.40, 4 hour gap then flight 14.40 to Bergamo 15.40 (£128). Bus booked and it should get to Centrale for 17.00, hopefully the collection is nearby but plenty of time get to ground for kick off. Return just booked the first bus back to Bergamo from Centrale at 03.40, will just have to sit and wait if theres nowhere open. Gets there at 04.30 and flight isnt that long after at 06.20 to Paris Beuvais, then another 4 hour stopover there before the final flight back to Manchester for 12.45 (£126). Wasnt much other choice really, the original options I had looked at with stopovers at Madrid going and Amsterdam on the return all skyrocketed, and whilst I looked at the London flights it just would be worth messing about getting all the way there for not much of a saving even if I had drove and left the car up there somewhere.
Online bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #426 on: Today at 10:46:32 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:02:59 am
based off some photos i took last time vs inter milan

we left stadium at 12.30pm
i got back to my hotel in central at 1.30pm

i doubt any earlier than that really, they'd probably need to leave 15-20 minutes early to avoid the lock-in.

don't think it was that late myself
isn't the last metro around midnight (**actually 00:30)

I was thinking we got any rather handy (11:20-11:30)
however that walk, out the ground, through the car park, to get to the metro
which takes a good 20+ minutes
we got there about 23:50

we also stay near to centrale and back in the bar for 00:30 ish
Online bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #427 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:31:00 am
Flights sorted going from Manchester 0700 - Prague 10.40, 4 hour gap then flight 14.40 to Bergamo 15.40 (£128). Bus booked and it should get to Centrale for 17.00, hopefully the collection is nearby but plenty of time get to ground for kick off. Return just booked the first bus back to Bergamo from Centrale at 03.40, will just have to sit and wait if theres nowhere open. Gets there at 04.30 and flight isnt that long after at 06.20 to Paris Beuvais, then another 4 hour stopover there before the final flight back to Manchester for 12.45 (£126). Wasnt much other choice really, the original options I had looked at with stopovers at Madrid going and Amsterdam on the return all skyrocketed, and whilst I looked at the London flights it just would be worth messing about getting all the way there for not much of a saving even if I had drove and left the car up there somewhere.

There's a McNasty's across the road from Centrale, not sure if its 24Hr though

also there's a bar open till about 2:00am (That's were I'll be) 5 mins from Centrale
bear left (on a 10:00pm angle) Via Napo Torriani  walk up & you will see an island.
behind the island there is a Bar with a Red canopy, has been full of our lot for the last 2 trips (4th time for me)
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #428 on: Today at 11:04:52 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:46:32 am
don't think it was that late myself
isn't the last metro around midnight (**actually 00:30)

I was thinking we got any rather handy (11:20-11:30)
however that walk, out the ground, through the car park, to get to the metro
which takes a good 20+ minutes
we got there about 23:50

we also stay near to centrale and back in the bar for 00:30 ish

so on the metro point i have a feeling i might have walked lol, but that's the times on my pictures unless somehow apple photos has confused the timezones. but the photo at kick-off i took is definitely the right time so i trust it.
Online Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #429 on: Today at 11:09:01 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:53:29 am
There's a McNasty's across the road from Centrale, not sure if its 24Hr though

also there's a bar open till about 2:00am (That's were I'll be) 5 mins from Centrale
bear left (on a 10:00pm angle) Via Napo Torriani  walk up & you will see an island.
behind the island there is a Bar with a Red canopy, has been full of our lot for the last 2 trips (4th time for me)

Thanks thats saved me an hour of searching bars open after match Milan :lmao
Online stefbs

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #430 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Quote from: alecl2 on Today at 10:15:59 am
Where does everyone congregate usually?

I'd say "piazza del duomo"
In 2022 there werent many reds though, probably because loads spent hours collecting the ticket. In 2008 it was great, hopefully it'll be the same this time
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #431 on: Today at 11:24:42 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:09:01 am
Thanks thats saved me an hour of searching bars open after match Milan :lmao

i think quite a lot will be open around Navigli area, would be a nice area to congregate beforehand but a bit further away from centrale
Online kratos

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #432 on: Today at 11:48:05 am »
I land at Milan LIN airport at 5pm.  Wondering how tight this would be for ticket collection..
Online RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:55:29 am »
Quote from: kratos on Today at 11:48:05 am
I land at Milan LIN airport at 5pm.  Wondering how tight this would be for ticket collection..

would be worth informing the TO so they're prepared if you need to meet at stadium
Online duvva 💅

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #434 on: Today at 12:00:08 pm »
If everyone on RAWK could wear a sticker with their RAWK user name on that would be really helpful :)
Online RedSue

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #435 on: Today at 12:08:19 pm »
Can anyone remember if police make you go on metro or you can wander off yourselves?  Got a hotel by San Siro but not sure they will allow us to get to it?  I remember being escorted to metro last time !!
Online bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #436 on: Today at 12:12:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 12:08:19 pm
Can anyone remember if police make you go on metro or you can wander off yourselves?  Got a hotel by San Siro but not sure they will allow us to get to it?  I remember being escorted to metro last time !!

Not sure about escorted, as it was through the massive car park etc
once outside there maybe police stationed here and there.

but you are free once outside the car park and near the metro to go what ever way you want

** we actually came from the other way (from the ground) on once occasion
the Police went to stop us going through to the metro (outside the entrance)
once we pointed out "we are Liverpool" they let us through without any bother.
as all the Liverpool were basically being allowed through on their own at the time.
