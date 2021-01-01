Flights sorted going from Manchester 0700 - Prague 10.40, 4 hour gap then flight 14.40 to Bergamo 15.40 (£128). Bus booked and it should get to Centrale for 17.00, hopefully the collection is nearby but plenty of time get to ground for kick off. Return just booked the first bus back to Bergamo from Centrale at 03.40, will just have to sit and wait if theres nowhere open. Gets there at 04.30 and flight isnt that long after at 06.20 to Paris Beuvais, then another 4 hour stopover there before the final flight back to Manchester for 12.45 (£126). Wasnt much other choice really, the original options I had looked at with stopovers at Madrid going and Amsterdam on the return all skyrocketed, and whilst I looked at the London flights it just would be worth messing about getting all the way there for not much of a saving even if I had drove and left the car up there somewhere.