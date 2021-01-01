« previous next »
cyphex

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:15:19 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:02:32 pm
Didnt even ask accom for the one I just sorted

And it made me put arrival and departure date even though it was N/A as the guy lives in Milan!

And yes, I am going myself, wasnt credit hunting

I got in touch with chat and they said they can update it but by the time I booked my flights/accom my session timeout and they closed chat. Will try again tomorrow feel better about the situation now.
First euro away apart from finals can't wait
cyphex

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:17:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:51:59 am
Finally nabbed one. Just had to recheck all the flight connections and one had gone up but not too bad. The last leg (£76) costs more than the other 3 together (£60)
Bit of trek though
Stansted-Frankfurt-Bergamo

Bergamo-Valencia-Gatwick

Was that £136 all in then? How long will that take? Me and my mate decided to go manc to Venice and train it over flights were £220 return from Manchester but saves the ball ache of getting down to London and back plus that's another £70 so it kind offsets it
Pata

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:26:49 pm
What a weird day that was, then.
Herzog93

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
What time can you collect the ticket until? I presume arrive arriving into Malpensa at 19:40 would be cutting it way too fine to collect and get up to
San siro
duvva 💅

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:30:39 pm
Quote from: cyphex on Yesterday at 06:17:58 pm
Was that £136 all in then? How long will that take? Me and my mate decided to go manc to Venice and train it over flights were £220 return from Manchester but saves the ball ache of getting down to London and back plus that's another £70 so it kind offsets it
For the flights it is. Bus in and out of Milan plus train home (Ipswich) from Gatwick is about another £60. Luckily my better half is giving me a lift to the airport on the Tuesday so saved there (she unsurprisingly isnt overly impressed with the 4 am start mind)
Get into Frankfurt around 9:30, got a 3 hour wait there, get into Bergamo around 2:30pm.
Flight back leaves Bergamo at 7am Wed morn, get to Valencia at 9am, then a bit of a wait til 1pm get back to Gatwick 2:45

Train home. Collapse with exhaustion
DougLFC94

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm
Quote from: Herzog93 on Yesterday at 06:29:55 pm
What time can you collect the ticket until? I presume arrive arriving into Malpensa at 19:40 would be cutting it way too fine to collect and get up to
San siro
I'm pretty sure if you let the club know that's your situation they'll have someone at the ground you'll be able to collect from
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 06:47:01 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm
I'm pretty sure if you let the club know that's your situation they'll have someone at the ground you'll be able to collect from

yeah, they did that for me once, but presumably wouldn't want 3000 people doing that  ;D
andy07

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm
Five hours of refreshing with one ticket that my lad will use leaving me to get a home end ticket.  Everything booked and looking forward to the trip.  Will hang fire on a home end ticket incase there are miraculously some returns. Thanks to a couple on here who tried to help out.  Really frustrating given that there will be no shows at ticket collection.
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
wonder if dean found someone to buy his ticket  ;D
ABJ

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Yesterday at 10:54:49 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
wonder if dean found someone to buy his ticket  ;D
Ahh yes as this was 'the only weekend that he couldn't make'...even though the match is midweek  ::)
pistol

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 07:30:00 am
Has anyone thats done the San Siro before have any clues which area the ticket collection is likely to be?
stefbs

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 07:33:33 am
Quote from: pistol on Today at 07:30:00 am
Has anyone thats done the San Siro before have any clues which area the ticket collection is likely to be?

Last time it was at melia hotel, near Lotto metro station. 15 minutes walk from the ground. Hopefully  it'll be near Duomo square this time
