Was that £136 all in then? How long will that take? Me and my mate decided to go manc to Venice and train it over flights were £220 return from Manchester but saves the ball ache of getting down to London and back plus that's another £70 so it kind offsets it



For the flights it is. Bus in and out of Milan plus train home (Ipswich) from Gatwick is about another £60. Luckily my better half is giving me a lift to the airport on the Tuesday so saved there (she unsurprisingly isnt overly impressed with the 4 am start mind)Get into Frankfurt around 9:30, got a 3 hour wait there, get into Bergamo around 2:30pm.Flight back leaves Bergamo at 7am Wed morn, get to Valencia at 9am, then a bit of a wait til 1pm get back to Gatwick 2:45Train home. Collapse with exhaustion