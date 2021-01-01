« previous next »
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:26:17 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 06:19:15 pm
There is Zero chance of you missing the last metro.

they hold you back purposely, then let you go with just enough time to make it
the last thing the Itie Police want is 2000-3000+ Liverpool fans walking through the streets of Milan.

you have more chance of missing any connections to the airport.
the last express train will leave about 22:30-23:00 from Centrale

not sure about buses though maybe up to midnight


Thing is once youre back in the centre we found very little open last time and had a long wait until the buses started and it was bloody freezing so plumped for a 100 taxi ride to the airport. Hiring a car looks dirt cheap in comparison to that and if you can split the cost possibly cheaper than the buses as well
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:03:33 pm »
Im looking to 2 tomorrow. Am I right in thinking I basket 2 then change the name on the second to my mate who also registered. Then it will take me to a new page to put all the travel details in and more importantly the details of the individual who will be picking up the tickets.
As I plan to be going with my son instead of my mate.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:25:38 pm »
Flights I was looking at gone from 220 to 380 since this morning. Going to be an expensive night out if I get a ticket tomorrow
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:26:17 pm
Thing is once youre back in the centre we found very little open last time and had a long wait until the buses started and it was bloody freezing so plumped for a 100 taxi ride to the airport. Hiring a car looks dirt cheap in comparison to that and if you can split the cost possibly cheaper than the buses as well

Its called a false economy
get stung for a £100 taxi (& all the sh@t that goes with it) or just book a hotel/ABB for a £100

*Granted Hotels are more expensive this time, but again that depends on what you want to pay.


 
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm »
Quote from: Roy Cropper on Today at 09:03:33 pm
Im looking to 2 tomorrow. Am I right in thinking I basket 2 then change the name on the second to my mate who also registered. Then it will take me to a new page to put all the travel details in and more importantly the details of the individual who will be picking up the tickets.
As I plan to be going with my son instead of my mate.
Yes that's correct, once filled in, just make sure that you double check all of the details for the 1st person before you hit 'apply', and then all of the details of the 2nd person before you hit 'apply' again...be aware that when you click 'apply' the 1st time, you'll think that you haven't applied it as the details do not get deleted so you'll have to type over them for the 2nd person but you'll also see on the left hand side that the ticket that you've already applied the details for will have a green tick next to it. Then finally you'll hit submit.

Not the easiest thing in the world to explain but I hope that's a it clearer for you. Good luck!
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #285 on: Today at 10:13:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:26:17 pm
Thing is once youre back in the centre we found very little open last time and had a long wait until the buses started and it was bloody freezing so plumped for a 100 taxi ride to the airport. Hiring a car looks dirt cheap in comparison to that and if you can split the cost possibly cheaper than the buses as well
Last time we was there we went to a bar Opposite Porta Genova Station its called the Derby Bay at that time that bar is open 24 Hrs
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:21:16 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 09:36:53 pm
Yes that's correct, once filled in, just make sure that you double check all of the details for the 1st person before you hit 'apply', and then all of the details of the 2nd person before you hit 'apply' again...be aware that when you click 'apply' the 1st time, you'll think that you haven't applied it as the details do not get deleted so you'll have to type over them for the 2nd person but you'll also see on the left hand side that the ticket that you've already applied the details for will have a green tick next to it. Then finally you'll hit submit.

Not the easiest thing in the world to explain but I hope that's a it clearer for you. Good luck!

Nice one thanks.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:26:17 pm
Thing is once youre back in the centre we found very little open last time and had a long wait until the buses started and it was bloody freezing so plumped for a 100 taxi ride to the airport. Hiring a car looks dirt cheap in comparison to that and if you can split the cost possibly cheaper than the buses as well

shit, forgot about the last trip and i've made the same mistake again booking the first flight back  ;D

paid the 100 euro taxi on my own last time, but seems to possibly be some very late bus options now (i may have just missed them last time)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:19:01 pm
Credit whores :lmao

The whole thing is farcical.

I have a ticket from the guaranteed sale, as does my mate, neither are on our memberships.

Were both buying in tomorrows sale to try and get the credit for the match were actually attending anyway, luckily in our case theres a couple mates of mates who dont have memberships but want to come so we at least have people to buy for.

Fairly relaxed about it, hopefully we get them sorted and get the (deserved) credit but either way Ill be in the San Siro with my mates which is the main thing.

Things like that are fine, I mean you're actually going so deserve a credit anyway, but these ones on twitter who aint going, have no intention on going and are just begging others to take their ticket so they can get a point is comical
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:25 pm
shit, forgot about the last trip and i've made the same mistake again booking the first flight back  ;D

paid the 100 euro taxi on my own last time, but seems to possibly be some very late bus options now (i may have just missed them last time)

Looks like you are screwed
the last Terravison bus from Centrale to Milan Malpansa is 23:30
the first bus out is 03:30

https://book.terravision.eu/it/rides?form_search%5Bfrom%5D=Milano+Stazione+Centrale&form_search%5Bto%5D=Aeropuerto+de+Malpensa+T2&form_search%5Bdate_from%5D=17%2F09%2F2024&tripType=on&bookType=ow&form_search%5Badults%5D=1&form_search%5Bchildren%5D=0&form_search%5Binfants%5D=0&form_search%5Bhidden_from%5D=774&form_search%5Bhidden_to%5D=871&form_search%5Btype%5D=ow&form_search%5Bservice_type%5D=ticket&_gl=1*19bru2m*_ga*MTExODI3NTg3LjE3MjYwMDM5MTM.*_ga_LYEJPB0LQ1*MTcyNjAwMzkxMi4xLjAuMTcyNjAwMzkxMi42MC4wLjA.
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig67 on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Anyone have a view on what time we could collect tickets up to?
If Im lucky tomorrow my route in would be to Bergamo landing early afternoon so might get to 4pm or so by the time I get to Milan.

It is usually until 2 hours ish before kick off

I believe the uncollected ones usually end up somewhere at the ground but I have never left it that late to know

Though when in Prague there was an issue with one of ours not scanning, after 45 mins of being told the ticket must be fake etc by LFC stewards and that they couldn't do anything, had no tickets, up to Sparta if they let us in etc, she opened her bag with about 50 tickets in it, took the details of the one she gave us down and off we went - They might have been uncollected ones
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:36:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:33:54 pm
Things like that are fine, I mean you're actually going so deserve a credit anyway, but these ones on twitter who aint going, have no intention on going and are just begging others to take their ticket so they can get a point is comical

what about those though

cough, cough "Asking for a Friend"  ::) ::)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:36:44 pm »
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:38:24 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:36:35 pm
what about those though

cough, cough "Asking for a Friend"  ::) ::)

They'd be the first to whinge if they got the credit removed or put under investigation etc for their posts on twatter offering everything under the sun for someone to collect their ticket in Milan hahaha

Saw a few people got emails today saying their registration had been cancelled for Milan and their accounts deactivated due to 'suspicious activity'
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:43:01 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:34:53 pm
Looks like you are screwed
the last Terravison bus from Centrale to Milan Malpansa is 23:30
the first bus out is 03:30

https://book.terravision.eu/it/rides?form_search%5Bfrom%5D=Milano+Stazione+Centrale&form_search%5Bto%5D=Aeropuerto+de+Malpensa+T2&form_search%5Bdate_from%5D=17%2F09%2F2024&tripType=on&bookType=ow&form_search%5Badults%5D=1&form_search%5Bchildren%5D=0&form_search%5Binfants%5D=0&form_search%5Bhidden_from%5D=774&form_search%5Bhidden_to%5D=871&form_search%5Btype%5D=ow&form_search%5Bservice_type%5D=ticket&_gl=1*19bru2m*_ga*MTExODI3NTg3LjE3MjYwMDM5MTM.*_ga_LYEJPB0LQ1*MTcyNjAwMzkxMi4xLjAuMTcyNjAwMzkxMi42MC4wLjA.

crap, yes, just realised. also realised i meant to book linate (again)  ;D. at least i have someone to split it with this time  :o

if anyone else happens to want to get to malpensa after the match, message me and we can split it further
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:47:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:43:01 pm
crap, yes, just realised. at least i have someone to split it with this time  :o

It looks like there is another bus option.
but its the opposite end of the ground and by the look of things a fair way from were we end up (San Siro Metro)

00:10, 00:40 & 01:10 (Then 03:40)

https://www.rome2rio.com/map/Stadio-San-Siro/Milan-Malpensa-Airport-MXP#trips/transport/Stadio-San-Siro/Milan-Malpensa-Airport-MXP/r/Bus/s/1

« Last Edit: Today at 10:49:35 pm by bignred84 »
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:57:14 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:47:53 pm
It looks like there is another bus option.
but its the opposite end of the ground and by the look of things a fair way from were we end up (San Siro Metro)

00:10, 00:40 & 01:10 (Then 03:40)

https://www.rome2rio.com/map/Stadio-San-Siro/Milan-Malpensa-Airport-MXP#trips/transport/Stadio-San-Siro/Milan-Malpensa-Airport-MXP/r/Bus/s/1

thanks v much. looked at some car rental options but the very cheap ones (<£50) seem to have pretty bad reviews lol

looking at photos, versus inter we left the stadium at:
12.30pm (milan time)
and i was back at milano centrale eating a pizza at 1.30pm

just can't remember if we were allowed to walk out separately to get to that bus station and why it took an hour to get back, and of course we were on the other end of the ground
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:59:03 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:29:25 pm
shit, forgot about the last trip and i've made the same mistake again booking the first flight back  ;D

paid the 100 euro taxi on my own last time, but seems to possibly be some very late bus options now (i may have just missed them last time)
Yep I think that last bus leaves at 12:15 then theres not another until 3:40-4:00 depending which airport.
You think you can get the 12:15 until they hold you back then theres no chance.

Quote from: call me red on Today at 10:13:57 pm

Thats really useful to know thanks. Spent the last couple of hours looking at how I can do this if I get a ticket. And think Ive finally found an affordable way but will mean a few hours in the city after the game until the 4am bus to Bergamo

Spent all this time finding ways to do the trip, probably wont get a ticket now :)
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #298 on: Today at 11:01:10 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:57:14 pm
thanks v much. looked at some car rental options but the very cheap ones (<£50) seem to have pretty bad reviews lol
I was looking as well but think itll ultimately be cheaper via the buses once you find a hire comp you trust although I guess it depends how many of you there are
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #299 on: Today at 11:03:47 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:57:14 pm
thanks v much. looked at some car rental options but the very cheap ones (<£50) seem to have pretty bad reviews lol

Check out Google earth, there's a handy shortcut.

but that depends on getting out by the towers we leave from or by the path across into the car park.

either way it appears a lot closer from our end/tower rather than walking all the way back to the San Siro Metro.
only to walk all the way back.

I found this place easy enough ippodromo snai san siro but the main place (piazzale lorenzo lotto)
is only a bit further on
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:05:29 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:03:47 pm
Check out Google earth, there's a handy shortcut.

but that depends on getting out by the towers we leave from or by the path across into the car park.

either way it appears a lot closer from our end/tower rather than walking all the way back to the San Siro Metro.
only to walk all the way back.

I found this place easy enough ippodromo snai san siro but the main place (piazzale lorenzo lotto)
is only a bit further on
I could be wrong but I seem to remember the closest metro entrance was closed for the Inter game. Dont know if being the opposite end helps with this?
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:05:29 pm
I could be wrong but I seem to remember the closest metro entrance was closed for the Inter game. Dont know if being the opposite end helps with this?

Regardless of what end we are in.

they force you to go via the big open car park (back behind the metro)
then its either straight across the car park or a scenic route around the car park*
* 100% we are in the opposite end this time (just checked on google)
which means a longer walk in and out.

the vast majority get off the metro at San Siro Stadio
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:17:03 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:13:28 pm
Regardless of what end we are in.

they force you to go via the big open car park (back behind the metro)
then its either straight across the car park or a scenic route around the car park*
* which I think we are in the opposite end this time.

the vast majority get off the metro at San Siro Stadio
I meant on the way out, but yes I remember the car park and the rigmarole of getting in and out
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:27:43 pm »
crisis averted, my flight is actually 7am, so we can wait for one of the first shuttles if needs be
