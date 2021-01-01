Anyone have a view on what time we could collect tickets up to?

If Im lucky tomorrow my route in would be to Bergamo landing early afternoon so might get to 4pm or so by the time I get to Milan.



It is usually until 2 hours ish before kick offI believe the uncollected ones usually end up somewhere at the ground but I have never left it that late to knowThough when in Prague there was an issue with one of ours not scanning, after 45 mins of being told the ticket must be fake etc by LFC stewards and that they couldn't do anything, had no tickets, up to Sparta if they let us in etc, she opened her bag with about 50 tickets in it, took the details of the one she gave us down and off we went - They might have been uncollected ones