« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***  (Read 6715 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:14:17 am »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 12:19:43 am
Surely this must be an easy sort for all us whove booked travel and are waiting for Wednesdays sale!

Youd think so.

Just to double check - the selling notice states that anyone who buys multiple tickets in the same name will have all tickets cancelled.

I assume there isnt an issue with the below scenario:

1. A mate of mine who isnt going is boxing me a ticket on his membership but with my details.

2. A mate of mine has managed to find someone without a membership (I think) but certainly without a ticket who wants to go.

Presumably I can buy a ticket in the Wednesday sale to box the friend of a friend (thereby getting the credit for attending) but without that being an issue from the clubs perspective. I guess what Im asking I theres nothing to suggest that the club have an issue with my name being on ticket A and my membership (of the same name) being used to purchase ticket B?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:44:39 am by Jm55 »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 