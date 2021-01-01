I vaguely recall a credit amnesty for PL homes (let club know someone had been using your card and give them the credits).



If that was announced, in good time (May?), for the following seasons European fixtures alongside credit going to attendee on collection, that should (guess work) remove those that just don't go anymore and sort those regularly using someone's card.



Those that go 1-2 times (maybe to only help their chances of a final ticket) and give rest to randoms, would have to seriously consider what to do, and you might lose another 50% (more guess work).



In our scenario (four of us) this season, two would be fine (go every away on own cards), another would generally get to most games (on own card post-amnesty and credit to attendee), the other card might fall off the credit ladder, but user goes to about half the games each season.