AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***

Levitz

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm

The bare minimum, though, is letting people know of significant selling criteria change before the draw is made. They couldn't not think thousands would book on the same assumption and be hugely out of pocket?!

This.

We also had LASK but you can't just change the criteria on a whim, you need to, at the very least, announce it at the start of the season
Liverpool ist Rad!

30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
Exactly

They say don't book till you have a ticket but ask for your flight info and hotel when you're buying the ticket? 😂

Then say don't travel without

My Berlin flights have gone from 70 odd, to the 121 I paid, and are now £678. Expecting everyone to not book just isn't doable

It's a mess with the passing on etc it's probably past the point of no return
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm


Since ticket collection abroad became more frequent, LFC have missed plenty of opportunities to move towards attendee gets credit. Or a hybrid of this and that, given the complexities of gaming the system.


Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit


30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit


Same story here - we were pondering about the scenarios like past seasons where I got mine in 1st sale on someone's then managed to get my card one and find someone for it

This year if I'm 2nd sale I'm still gonna wanna make sure I buy in 1st if I can then find someone for mine

On paper its been passed on but in reality I'm there
Icky

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 08:54:41 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm
Nail on head there.
whilst I got 2 of last seasons by the skin of me teeth.

last season I had 23/24 for Atalanta, yet not one of them games with a credit.
yet virtually every game (90%+) LFC know I have been.
As I have had to collect in person.

How am I ever gonna get on this ladder.
I can get a ticket for Milan via my usual route and be guaranteed.
or do I take a game with a scramble for 1 worthless credit

I get this totally, playing devils advocate, if people didnt take on the passed tickets these would end up in circulation and your worthless one credit could become 2,3,4 etc. I understand why you do it, as it gets you to these games.

I dont know why they allow passing to others, they dont in other aways.

Out of interest has your source passed final tickets to you as you have been their main assistant in keeping their credits?
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:51:38 pm

Same story here - we were pondering about the scenarios like past seasons where I got mine in 1st sale on someone's then managed to get my card one and find someone for it

This year if I'm 2nd sale I'm still gonna wanna make sure I buy in 1st if I can then find someone for mine

On paper its been passed on but in reality I'm there

If youve got one credit from any aways then youll be guaranteed Milan on your card anyway?
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
I vaguely recall a credit amnesty for PL homes (let club know someone had been using your card and give them the credits).

If that was announced, in good time (May?), for the following seasons European fixtures alongside credit going to attendee on collection, that should (guess work) remove those that just don't go anymore and sort those regularly using someone's card.

Those that go 1-2 times (maybe to only help their chances of a final ticket) and give rest to randoms, would have to seriously consider what to do, and you might lose another 50% (more guess work).

In our scenario (four of us) this season, two would be fine (go every away on own cards), another would generally get to most games (on own card post-amnesty and credit to attendee), the other card might fall off the credit ladder, but user goes to about half the games each season.
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:56:42 pm
If youve got one credit from any aways then youll be guaranteed Milan on your card anyway?

Yes but was thinking about other fixtures where the allocations are closer
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 09:24:54 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 09:16:35 pm
I vaguely recall a credit amnesty for PL homes (let club know someone had been using your card and give them the credits).

If that was announced, in good time (May?), for the following seasons European fixtures alongside credit going to attendee on collection, that should (guess work) remove those that just don't go anymore and sort those regularly using someone's card.

Those that go 1-2 times (maybe to only help their chances of a final ticket) and give rest to randoms, would have to seriously consider what to do, and you might lose another 50% (more guess work).

In our scenario (four of us) this season, two would be fine (go every away on own cards), another would generally get to most games (on own card post-amnesty and credit to attendee), the other card might fall off the credit ladder, but user goes to about half the games each season.

There was, maybe an away one would work.. Would need to be a bulk transfer though because let's say first game requires X, you transfer it... 2nd game requires first game plus a few, now neither card qualifies
Oh Yes BisCAN

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:24:54 pm
There was, maybe an away one would work.. Would need to be a bulk transfer though because let's say first game requires X, you transfer it... 2nd game requires first game plus a few, now neither card qualifies
Indeed. Bulk only, before season and rule change.
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Quote from: Oh Yes BisCAN on Yesterday at 09:43:06 pm
Indeed. Bulk only, before season and rule change.

Need to do it for league aways as well - give the people whove been going for years the chance to get the credits transferred over to them and after that stop people passing the tickets over.

The reality is that touting in our away ends is a massive problem and this is the only way you can realistically stop it.
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Need to do it for league aways as well - give the people whove been going for years the chance to get the credits transferred over to them and after that stop people passing the tickets over.

The reality is that touting in our away ends is a massive problem and this is the only way you can realistically stop it.

Especially as it's going digital


However.. The counter argument is why should people skip the queue keeps the closed shop then
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 01:11:20 pm
New Criteria:

1 game from 2022/23 OR 2023/24

11am Friday

1 of following:
Atalanta, Sparta, Union SG, Toulouse, LASK, Real Madrid, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli

Not on front end yet but is here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/ac-milan-v-liverpool-fc-17-sep-2024-0800pm-375
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 01:27:42 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:11:20 pm
New Criteria:

1 game from 2022/23 OR 2023/24

11am Friday

1 of following:
Atalanta, Sparta, Union SG, Toulouse, LASK, Real Madrid, Ajax, Rangers, Napoli

Not on front end yet but is here
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/ac-milan-v-liverpool-fc-17-sep-2024-0800pm-375

thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 01:32:33 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:27:42 pm
thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.

Probably not a bad idea, will be people who get in the ballot tho then have a day or two to find details for someone and still be a handful left after to shift

I would not be surprised in the slightest if they announce after the last sale that there's no collection
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 02:03:24 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:32:33 pm
Probably not a bad idea, will be people who get in the ballot tho then have a day or two to find details for someone and still be a handful left after to shift

I would not be surprised in the slightest if they announce after the last sale that there's no collection

yeah i'm expecting as much. would much rather be mooching around fashion week  :)
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 02:06:06 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:03:24 pm
yeah i'm expecting as much. would much rather be mooching around fashion week  :)

Just think of the cost of 20+ staff, hotels, flights, somewhere to hire and secure etc to dish out printed e-tickets
Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:11:03 pm
Of course, unless I haven't seen it, not a whiff of an apology
Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:11:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:06:06 pm
Just think of the cost of 20+ staff, hotels, flights, somewhere to hire and secure etc to dish out printed e-tickets

20? they had that many for Prague
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details
Today at 02:12:39 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:27:42 pm
thanks, some sense

do personally think the all members should just be a ballot, to avoid chancers just trying to get on and then offering it out on twitter to people who miss out but plan to travel. probably won't be too many of those, i'd guess.

I dont think this is possible anyway is it as you have to declare the details of the person collecting/name printed on the ticket at the point you buy it dont you?
RainbowFlick

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:12:55 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:11:03 pm
Of course, unless I haven't seen it, not a whiff of an apology

it was down to miscellaneous suspicious activity
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:13:38 pm
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:11:35 pm
20? they had that many for Prague

They used the stewards etc that would be there for the game anyway

They'd need more 'extras' for this to enable collection I reckon but nit in the ground
stuartheal

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:22:41 pm
The right thing to do. How many do people think we be left for members?
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:30:25 pm
Quote from: stuartheal on Today at 02:22:41 pm
The right thing to do. How many do people think we be left for members?

1500 I reckon, give or take
kratos

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:41:13 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:12:39 pm
I dont think this is possible anyway is it as you have to declare the details of the person collecting/name printed on the ticket at the point you buy it dont you?

its possible if the rule was only the supporter ID can collect, no transfers allowed
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:43:42 pm
The rule is that you have to name the person collecting the ticket, their name is also printed on the ticket and you have to do this prior to booking the ticket.

So the only way someone is getting a ticket to then pass onto someone else is if they have someone lined up in advance whose details they can enter, unless Im missing something.
bignred84

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:55:10 pm
Amazing how many posts are appearing on Facebook

offering spare tickets before any Ballot anyway

Shades of Napoli Mk111

Maybe people that attend should get a voucher, similar to what Arsenal do/did.
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:58:54 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:55:10 pm
Amazing how many posts are appearing on Facebook

offering spare tickets before any Ballot anyway

Shades of Napoli Mk111

Maybe people that attend should get a voucher, similar to what Arsenal do/did.

Those people are going to be disappointed anyway for the reasons Ive set out above.

Unless you have someone lined up prior to the sale agreeing to take the ticket from you (and why would anyone agree to that prior to the all members sale when they could do so themselves) then the name on the ticket will be incorrect, it wont get collected and the credit will get stripped.
Tiz Lad

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 02:59:16 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:55:10 pm
Amazing how many posts are appearing on Facebook

offering spare tickets before any Ballot anyway

Shades of Napoli Mk111

Maybe people that attend should get a voucher, similar to what Arsenal do/did.

They couldn't even get the selling notice right.
tomx

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 04:53:41 pm
Got ticket via local AC Milan fanclub  :D

Come on reds.
ABJ

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 05:03:52 pm
Bad enough that the person that goes to a european away on someone else's ticket doesn't get the credit already, but to allow it to happen in a free for all sale is absolutely bonkers.
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 05:48:25 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:58:54 pm
Those people are going to be disappointed anyway for the reasons Ive set out above.

Unless you have someone lined up prior to the sale agreeing to take the ticket from you (and why would anyone agree to that prior to the all members sale when they could do so themselves) then the name on the ticket will be incorrect, it wont get collected and the credit will get stripped.

Be plenty out there who hear the chance to go and not think about the fact they could get one on their own card etc

I expect Wednesday will be an easy sort with enough refreshing, be loads of doughnuts holding tickets in their baskets begging half of twitter to take their spare
30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 05:50:13 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 05:03:52 pm
Bad enough that the person that goes to a european away on someone else's ticket doesn't get the credit already, but to allow it to happen in a free for all sale is absolutely bonkers.

I agree, something has to change with the whole naming attendee thing in the long run

However, gonna end up with people booking on in first sale then not being able to buy in 0 sale if that happened - get punished for taking a spare in an earlier sale from a credit perspective. Would need to bite the bullet for some games and hope you get one on 0, then book travel etc late cost you a fortune
Jm55

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
Today at 05:50:33 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:48:25 pm
Be plenty out there who hear the chance to go and not think about the fact they could get one on their own card etc

I expect Wednesday will be an easy sort with enough refreshing, be loads of doughnuts holding tickets in their baskets begging half of twitter to take their spare

Given that I managed to get one in that Arsenal away sale for the FA Cup last season I fancy my chances.

Slowly but surely building up the loyalty. 😂
Online 30fiver

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:50:33 pm
Given that I managed to get one in that Arsenal away sale for the FA Cup last season I fancy my chances.

Slowly but surely building up the loyalty. 😂

1500 is a redic number too

I remember Napoli was about 200 and took over an hour to sell out
Online shaunNW

Re: AC Milan V Liverpool selling details *** amended selling details ***
« Reply #75 on: Today at 08:23:21 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:53:09 pm
1500 is a redic number too

I remember Napoli was about 200 and took over an hour to sell out
can imagine a good chunk of these tickets will be taken by chancers hoping they won't get cancelled
