PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 08:02:14 am
Quote from: phil236849 on September  3, 2024, 12:36:36 pm
Totally agree, felt it at the time
Anthony Taylor all is forgiven?

Played advantage when Gakpo was taken inside the box. Advantage or penalty you tell me which one you would have preferred.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 08:53:56 pm
Did they try and bring in blue card for something, or have I dreamt that?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68457351

Like sin bins in Rugby.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:23:01 am
A good analysis of how we beat their press and also how we more effectively pressed them. Interesting bit on Dom's role too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wXsC0YHRWFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wXsC0YHRWFc</a>
Yep, and Klopp also said this:

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September  3, 2024, 08:53:56 pm
Did they try and bring in blue card for something, or have I dreamt that?
Sorry mate, only seeing your reply now.
Not yet, but the suggestion is something that came up recently(this year in fact).
Here's a random article on it:

https://thevarsity.ca/2024/03/10/opinion-blue-cards-in-soccer-are-a-step-in-the-wrong-direction

This inititative was from IFAB though - THE actual governing body of Football and it's Laws, so FIFA wasn't really involved.

And.... then they scrapped it: https://www.sportingnews.com/us/soccer/news/blue-card-soccer-ifab-sin-bin-rule/325dd538c45f7597a57d4832
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 09:31:28 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:17:46 am
Yep, and Klopp also said this:



Whats Klopp doing sticking his nose in?
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:17:46 am
Yep, and Klopp also said this:



Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 10:01:05 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?
Personally, I'd be keeping it to myself. Let the opposition work it out for themselves.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:23:01 am
A good analysis of how we beat their press and also how we more effectively pressed them. Interesting bit on Dom's role too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wXsC0YHRWFc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wXsC0YHRWFc</a>

The Szobo heatmap is mental.  He's a box to box left/right number 10!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?

In fairness, it was pretty obvious to everyone except those fuckers!!! rofl!

I love the fact that we have a manager who is that switched on and calls it as it is. Him coming out after the game and exposing that innate knowledge of another teams weakness will put the fear of God in the other sides, 115 included. He's pretty much saying "We'll know what you're up to and we will come prepared" - it's a mindfuck of the highest order.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?

But the analysis was from Klopp so an outside point of view not Slot revealing the arcane tactical secrets of the boot room?
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 am
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 12:42:58 am
We should probably have had a penalty at the very end as well. Ref waves for advantage - so he has indicated it was a foul - and the replay clearly shows it took place inside the penalty area. Very doubtful this would've slipped if it was 0-0.

I dont get this and not mentioned too much, especially by the media/dermot. The ref waves advantage so acknowledging a foul, but in what universe is play on an advantage to a penalty? So my only conclusion is that he thought it was a foul but outside the area. Which was wrong? Clearly, and obviously wrong. So why didnt VAR intervene?
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on September  1, 2024, 09:06:46 pm
Poor bastards.. :'(


 ;D



hehe are really good posts, 'should be a case study' is an absolute cracker. They're also honest about the reality of their situation, it's true that they don't have one player who'd get in our team. It's so much like the mid/late 90s and 00s (but in reverse) it's untrue. We had many, many games against Utd where we barely had a player who'd get in their team. It was basically only Gerrard.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 10:46:33 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:29:44 am
But the analysis was from Klopp so an outside point of view not Slot revealing the arcane tactical secrets of the boot room?
Quote
"Their full-backs are sometimes really high and then Casemiro comes in between [the centre-backs]," explained Slot. "So if you pick the ball and you keep Luis Diaz and Mo Salah high you're constantly in a one-v-one situation."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11669/13208373/how-liverpool-beat-man-utd-arne-slots-tactical-explanations-examined#:~:text=%22Their%20full%2Dbacks%20are%20sometimes,%2Dv%2Done%20situation.%22
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:46:33 am



Football managers aren't idiots, they know this stuff already. They don't Slot to tell them on Sky Sports, they can just watch us play.

The 442 video was excellent by the way, as was the one on our pre season - made the point that Jota is effectively playing as a false 9, which I hadn't realised but makes perfect sense now that I think about our games thus far. I wonder if we'll see Chiesa on the right and Salah in the false 9 role a bit once Chiesa is up to speed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XzaKBusytc
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 11:04:45 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?

At least 100 words is better than bringing books out detailing all our methods.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 am
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 09:31:28 am
Whats Klopp doing sticking his nose in?
;D
It takes a while to get used to
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 11:11:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?

I really don't see a problem. It's not something anyone with a bit of anlaysis can work out. Anyone would've seen how we did it after a few views - including Ten Haag and co.
It's just a tactic- meant for that game specifically. Next opponent will have a different tactic and so on.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 11:23:09 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:54:09 am
arne already being used as an example.

thought ten hag has been "exposed" for quite a while. brighton has gotten better of him for a couple of seasons. why not highlight the brighton manager. klopp smashed him season after season. why wasn't he found out then. their poor performances in CL. any manager that have manage to beat man u could be made an example.

There's a reason we call him Erik Seven Hag on here. The man's a fraud.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 01:54:09 am
arne already being used as an example.

thought ten hag has been "exposed" for quite a while. brighton has gotten better of him for a couple of seasons. why not highlight the brighton manager. klopp smashed him season after season. why wasn't he found out then. their poor performances in CL. any manager that have manage to beat man u could be made an example.

He's been lucky, massively outperformed xg last season by 16 points and their goals conceded xg was more than 2 a game in the PL! They were basically battered every week giving up 20+ shots but would fluke enough results. They did again opening day against Fulham.

He finished bottom of a CL group last season that had Copenagen and Galatasary in it and were very lucky to even finish 8th in the league.

Same thing happened with Solskjaer. The luck he got in the PL (i.e. the pen every week season) kept them there a lot longer than he warranted.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?


Remember when Rafa spelt out how we beat the Mancs 4-1 that time, like he was begging other managers to try the same tactics and beat them ;D
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:04:31 am

Football managers aren't idiots, they know this stuff already. They don't Slot to tell them on Sky Sports, they can just watch us play.

The 442 video was excellent by the way, as was the one on our pre season - made the point that Jota is effectively playing as a false 9, which I hadn't realised but makes perfect sense now that I think about our games thus far. I wonder if we'll see Chiesa on the right and Salah in the false 9 role a bit once Chiesa is up to speed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XzaKBusytc

If I asked: Can you name a football manager who is an idiot? I reckon most of us could ream off names faster than naming animals.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 01:48:57 pm
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm
If I asked: Can you name a football manager who is an idiot? I reckon most of us could ream off names faster than naming animals.

hehe touche.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:34:45 am
Genuine question.

Do managers need to give out details on how we won?

He's only telling the viewers/fans. The people running football teams have just watched it
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
He's only telling the viewers/fans. The people running football teams have just watched it

Yes Jermaine Jenas would have already given a forensic detailed analysis of the tactics employed if he was covering the game.
 :-\
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm
Wednesday and still watching clips of the goals. Nothing better to get you through the work-week.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
Quote from: us_col on Yesterday at 02:44:36 pm
Wednesday and still watching clips of the goals. Nothing better to get you through the work-week.

I've been gorging on all their fan vlog meltdowns.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm
Yes Jermaine Jenas would have already given a forensic detailed analysis of the tactics employed if he was covering the game.
 :-\
With pictures...allegedly.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 05:34:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:01:05 am
Personally, I'd be keeping it to myself. Let the opposition work it out for themselves.

For me, letting your opponents know how easy it is to suss them out is a good tactic. Itll put the fear of God in them.

Therell be a lot more to it anyway - thats just simple top level stuff that Slot came out with in the interview. What hes telling the players on the training pitch will be more detailed.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #828 on: Yesterday at 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 12:03:16 pm
If I asked: Can you name a football manager who is an idiot? I reckon most of us could ream off names faster than naming animals.

One in particular instantly springs to mind.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #829 on: Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:34:26 pm
For me, letting your opponents know how easy it is to suss them out is a good tactic. Itll put the fear of God in them.

Therell be a lot more to it anyway - thats just simple top level stuff that Slot came out with in the interview. What hes telling the players on the training pitch will be more detailed.
I think that's a fair point. Still probably not the approach I'd take myself though. While it can undermine the opponent, as you suggest, I think it can also maybe humiliate them too. Not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to them, but it can be something that pulls them together in defiance. A bit like how they circled their wagons last season at Anfield after we'd done them 7-0 not long before.

I think they were far easier to get at this time because their relative success against us last season saw them getting cocky again. I think we always have an advantage on them when they are cocky rather than cautious.

Maybe I'm a bit sadistic with them. I like turning up, messing them up, then leaving them wondering what the hell just happened.  :D No words necessary. That's just me, though.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #830 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:49:52 am
What was new to me was the fact that Trent's goal was given after a few seconds of deliberation over whether it crossed the goal line.... half a minute of celebrations go on, then it's chalked off again.

Against Spurs, a goal was disallowed, but we were told the ref couldn't reverse the decision once he made it, yet we saw 2 reversals in the space of a minute and a half.

I would've loved for that goal to "stand". Would've been hilarious! ;D

??
Completely different situations?

It always takes a moment for the ref's watch to buzz to confirm the ball has crossed the line. As soon as it did, he gave the goal. There was no reversal of anything involved in that action.

But every goal is subject to a VAR check. This one showed Mo was offside and played at the ball before it came to Trent. So it was given as offside, no goal. That's a reversal that happens multiple times every weekend, which is allowed through the rules during the time between the ball going in the goal and play restarting.

With the disaster at Spurs last season, the ref allowed play to restart after the VAR's 'good process' and once that was done the VAR ref decided he couldn't change the decision. The equivalent in this situation would have been if VAR noticed Mo was offside, called him onside, and allowed Man Utd to kick off before anyone noticed the goal shouldn't have been given. And you're right, that would indeed have been hilarious!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #831 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
I think that's a fair point. Still probably not the approach I'd take myself though. While it can undermine the opponent, as you suggest, I think it can also maybe humiliate them too. Not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to them, but it can be something that pulls them together in defiance. A bit like how they circled their wagons last season at Anfield after we'd done them 7-0 not long before.

I think they were far easier to get at this time because their relative success against us last season saw them getting cocky again. I think we always have an advantage on them when they are cocky rather than cautious.

Maybe I'm a bit sadistic with them. I like turning up, messing them up, then leaving them wondering what the hell just happened.  :D No words necessary. That's just me, though.

Its funny as feck is what it is

But also I think all the neutrals, and even man yoo fans, see it as indisputable, and admire the incisiveness of the analysis.  I dont think the United top brass will miss that, even if they have to show face for a while. The main impact of the analysis was on the standing of seven Haag.  Made him look mr dum dum
Re: PL: Manchester
« Reply #832 on: Today at 09:38:44 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm
I think that's a fair point. Still probably not the approach I'd take myself though. While it can undermine the opponent, as you suggest, I think it can also maybe humiliate them too. Not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to them, but it can be something that pulls them together in defiance. A bit like how they circled their wagons last season at Anfield after we'd done them 7-0 not long before.

I think they were far easier to get at this time because their relative success against us last season saw them getting cocky again. I think we always have an advantage on them when they are cocky rather than cautious.

Maybe I'm a bit sadistic with them. I like turning up, messing them up, then leaving them wondering what the hell just happened.  :D No words necessary. That's just me, though.
To be fair SOS, Utd are singlulary incapable of pulling together even if they had electromagnets tied to them.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #833 on: Today at 10:24:24 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:38:44 am
To be fair SOS, Utd are singlulary incapable of pulling together even if they had electromagnets tied to them.
That is probably a fair point too.  :)
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #834 on: Today at 10:57:26 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 06:49:52 am
What was new to me was the fact that Trent's goal was given after a few seconds of deliberation over whether it crossed the goal line.... half a minute of celebrations go on, then it's chalked off again.

Against Spurs, a goal was disallowed, but we were told the ref couldn't reverse the decision once he made it, yet we saw 2 reversals in the space of a minute and a half.

I would've loved for that goal to "stand". Would've been hilarious! ;D

The ref checked the watch to confirm that the ball crossed the line and gave it. Then VAR checked for offside and determined that Salah was offside and involved in the situation of play.

The Spurs one was a different situation altogether where VAR fucked up and the ref couldn't take it back once play had resumed, according to the rules.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #835 on: Today at 04:12:35 pm »
Quote from: duv on Yesterday at 10:36:58 am
I dont get this and not mentioned too much, especially by the media/dermot. The ref waves advantage so acknowledging a foul, but in what universe is play on an advantage to a penalty? So my only conclusion is that he thought it was a foul but outside the area. Which was wrong? Clearly, and obviously wrong. So why didnt VAR intervene?
VAR did check it AFAIK and deemed it was Gakpo who initiated the foul. The ref thought it was outside of the box, that's why he signalled play on - there is no advantage to penalty situations. My problem is that it is usually not seen as a foul initiated by the forward when in similar situations Liverpool defenders collide with attackers - Lamela vs Virgil comes to mind from years ago.
