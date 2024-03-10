What was new to me was the fact that Trent's goal was given after a few seconds of deliberation over whether it crossed the goal line.... half a minute of celebrations go on, then it's chalked off again.
Against Spurs, a goal was disallowed, but we were told the ref couldn't reverse the decision once he made it, yet we saw 2 reversals in the space of a minute and a half.
I would've loved for that goal to "stand". Would've been hilarious!
??
Completely different situations?
It always takes a moment for the ref's watch to buzz to confirm the ball has crossed the line. As soon as it did, he gave the goal. There was no reversal of anything involved in that action.
But every goal is subject to a VAR check. This one showed Mo was offside and played at the ball before it came to Trent. So it was given as offside, no goal. That's a reversal that happens multiple times every weekend, which is allowed through the rules during the time between the ball going in the goal and play restarting.
With the disaster at Spurs last season, the ref allowed play to restart after the VAR's 'good process' and once that was done the VAR ref decided he couldn't change the decision. The equivalent in this situation would have been if VAR noticed Mo was offside, called him onside, and allowed Man Utd to kick off before anyone noticed the goal shouldn't have been given. And you're right, that would indeed have been hilarious!