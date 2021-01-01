It's what inevitably happens when you get two ordinary footballers commentating on football. They can cope with the usual passages of play. But moments of real ingenuity or outlandish skill can be beyond their comprehension and they react by getting angry. You typically get it when an artistic footballer tries an audacious shot from the wings. If the ball sails in to the goal we will be told "He didn't mean that. It was meant to be a cross.". What they mean is "I would never have tried it therefore no one else would." The result is philistinism. Rabonas antagonise them obviously. But so do defenders who "mess about". And if the outlandish piece of skill from an attacker fails to produce a goal they get the knives out. That's what happened with Szoboszlai. Perhaps he should have just whacked the ball. It may have gone in. It's arguable. But perhaps he wanted to make sure by eliminating another defender, making more space for a shot and giving himself an option about where he placed the ball. Firmino did this all the time. Neither Carragher nor Neville would have done anything so sophisticated and therefore they berated it.



As ex professional footballers they should really realise that players pretty much play solely on instinct. Nothing bugs me more than pundits constantly telling us what players should have done at any given moment, without recognising that the full picture isn't available in the moment and the time to weigh up options doesn't exist. Andy Hinchcliffe is the absolute worst for this - if a players shoots near post and misses its "he should've shot across the keeper there"; if a player goes across the keeper and misses its "he should've caught out the keeper and gone near post".Basically what I'm trying to say is that it's not like Szoboslai is presented with his chance and has the time to think "hahaaa we're 3-0 up here so instead of scoring I'm just going to take on this other defender woohoo I'm so good". In the moment he tried to do what he thought would maximise his chances of scoring - he got it wrong but shit happens. He'll learn from it and next time his instinct will be different.