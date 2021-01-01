Probably been mentioned numerous times but it was brilliant watching the post match interviews, Salah basically saying he was surprised how easy it was and Slot explaining quite simply how we found a way to tear them apart. Virgil had a real attitude about him all afternoon as well. Treating them with the absolute contempt they deserve.
In recent visits there I don't think we've treated them with too much respect, as others have argued. I think we've just gone and tried to blow them away and ended up getting caught on the break and playing to their strengths. I think the last time we were too timid there was probably the year we were runners up with 97 points. We've struggled to show our dominance over them at Old Trafford but Sunday was the blueprint. Cool, calm, and ruthless when the time comes. Just a fantastic performance and result.