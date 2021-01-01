« previous next »
PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56

Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 am
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 10:23:07 am
Ive watched the game back 3 or 4 times now & I'm convinced last season the ref wouldve whistled for a foul(wrongly) on a couple of those goals.

Inclined to agree, quite surprised at least one wasn't.
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:00:19 am
It's what inevitably happens when you get two ordinary footballers commentating on football. They can cope with the usual passages of play. But moments of real ingenuity or outlandish skill can be beyond their comprehension and they react by getting angry. You typically get it when an artistic footballer tries an audacious shot from the wings. If the ball sails in to the goal we will be told "He didn't mean that. It was meant to be a cross.". What they mean is "I would never have tried it therefore no one else would." The result is philistinism. Rabonas antagonise them obviously. But so do defenders who "mess about". And if the outlandish piece of skill from an attacker fails to produce a goal they get the knives out. That's what happened with Szoboszlai. Perhaps he should have just whacked the ball. It may have gone in. It's arguable. But perhaps he wanted to make sure by eliminating another defender, making more space for a shot and giving himself an option about where he placed the ball. Firmino did this all the time. Neither Carragher nor Neville would have done anything so sophisticated and therefore they berated it.
But you're missing the point. Neville as a commentator always acts with consummate professionalism and thus expects it off everyone else.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:19:55 am
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 11:06:32 am
Inclined to agree, quite surprised at least one wasn't.
Yep add me to your list there too. Almost felt like we didn't deserve those two goals. A bit like when they first clamped down on tackles from behind, years ago. If you had a breakaway with a defender trailing just behind him, it felt like you had cheated because the defender hadn't launched his studs into both achilles.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:23:10 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:00:19 am
It's what inevitably happens when you get two ordinary footballers commentating on football. They can cope with the usual passages of play. But moments of real ingenuity or outlandish skill can be beyond their comprehension and they react by getting angry. You typically get it when an artistic footballer tries an audacious shot from the wings. If the ball sails in to the goal we will be told "He didn't mean that. It was meant to be a cross.". What they mean is "I would never have tried it therefore no one else would." The result is philistinism. Rabonas antagonise them obviously. But so do defenders who "mess about". And if the outlandish piece of skill from an attacker fails to produce a goal they get the knives out. That's what happened with Szoboszlai. Perhaps he should have just whacked the ball. It may have gone in. It's arguable. But perhaps he wanted to make sure by eliminating another defender, making more space for a shot and giving himself an option about where he placed the ball. Firmino did this all the time. Neither Carragher nor Neville would have done anything so sophisticated and therefore they berated it.

As ex professional footballers they should really realise that players pretty much play solely on instinct. Nothing bugs me more than pundits constantly telling us what players should have done at any given moment, without recognising that the full picture isn't available in the moment and the time to weigh up options doesn't exist. Andy Hinchcliffe is the absolute worst for this - if a players shoots near post and misses its "he should've shot across the keeper there"; if a player goes across the keeper and misses its "he should've caught out the keeper and gone near post".

Basically what I'm trying to say is that it's not like Szoboslai is presented with his chance and has the time to think "hahaaa we're 3-0 up here so instead of scoring I'm just going to take on this other defender woohoo I'm so good". In the moment he tried to do what he thought would maximise his chances of scoring - he got it wrong but shit happens. He'll learn from it and next time his instinct will be different.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 am
https://youtu.be/N-x9Rw76tak?si=vXMjjYma3d53MKSM

The INSIDE video from Sundays match. Some nice shots of the away end, including the inflatable 7-0.  ;D

Enjoy.
Kansti

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 11:43:58 am
Heres a laughable stat. xG really doesnt paint a full picture does it? Not even close

Man Utd (1.52) 0-3 (1.50) Liverpool

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:47:49 am
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 11:43:58 am
Heres a laughable stat. xG really doesnt paint a full picture does it? Not even close

Man Utd (1.52) 0-3 (1.50) Liverpool



Most of those xG numbers of United came after we were 3-0 up so it was definitely a drop in intensity. Also if I am not wrong, the Szobozslai chance doesnt come up in those numbers because we didnt get a shot off?
thaddeus

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 12:02:03 pm
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 11:43:58 am
Heres a laughable stat. xG really doesnt paint a full picture does it? Not even close

Man Utd (1.52) 0-3 (1.50) Liverpool
I think that's the xG from the xG Philosophy so I'm not comparing exactly the same as the Understat xG had us ahead 1.5 vs. 2.1.  As the Understat xG is easier to unpick though then I'll use that and it shows that after 60 minutes the xG was 0.13 vs. 1.49.  As one-sided an hour as you'll see outside of Man City stat-padding against a newly promoted team.

I don't know whether we eased off, became fatigued or Man U improved but almost all of their xG came in the 20 minutes between 60 and 80 minutes with us already 0-3 ahead.  Also almost all of their xG came from three chances; Zirkzee header (0.68), Martinez overhead (0.14) and Zirkzee volley (0.53).  Within that period of the game we had moments like Szobo and Jota both not shooting (so 0 xG) despite being in really good positions.

As you say, it certainly doesn't paint a full picture but it's glorious to see ten Hag and some Man U fans clinging to it like a comfort blanket.
mkingdon

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 12:30:10 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:22:19 am
I dunno what game they're playing, but they talk some absolute shite sometimes.
They had me livid with that.  :no

Yeah not like United's captain cry arseing every two minutes and feigning injury as the half time whistle goes when VVD tickled his neck to make sure he was ok  ::)
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 12:32:23 pm
In terms of xg we were very clinical, certainly in terms of last season. Including the one VAR took off we put 4 chances away without missing much of note - a bit like the 5-0. We had a couple of decent chances after and should have had a pen at the end there, so it's a bit deceiving.

Last season we were all over them in the first half in the league and let them off the hook, then they score from nothing.

What was the xg in that 5-0? We seemed to score every attack up to te 5th and they missed good chances.
phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Yesterday at 11:06:32 am
Inclined to agree, quite surprised at least one wasn't.

Totally agree, felt it at the time
Anthony Taylor all is forgiven?
StL-Dono

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 01:37:23 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Totally agree, felt it at the time
Anthony Taylor all is forgiven?

Doubtful.  Calling a fair match now gives him cover to royally F us for the next 10 matches he calls of ours. 
smutchin

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 04:25:20 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:19:55 am
Yep add me to your list there too. Almost felt like we didn't deserve those two goals. A bit like when they first clamped down on tackles from behind, years ago. If you had a breakaway with a defender trailing just behind him, it felt like you had cheated because the defender hadn't launched his studs into both achilles.

I thought we were clever. We spotted that Taylor was letting the game flow so used it to our advantage by playing more physically. Its another area where I think we let ourselves down at times last season, playing too nice.

Felt a bit sorry for Collyer - we really bullied him from the moment the second half kicked off. Fuck knows what Ten Hag was thinking throwing him into that game in that situation for his debut. Wont do his confidence any good at all. But the flip side of that is that I loved our ruthlessness.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 04:28:10 pm
Had to laugh at Neville. Think it was around when wed scored the 3rd and he comes out with TH has to sit down in the week and come up / work out a system he wants and stick with it

Hes been there aboot 10 years ya fucking plantpot :lmao
smutchin

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 04:30:49 pm
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 12:36:36 pm
Anthony Taylor all is forgiven?

No way.

United fully deserved the four yellows they got but could have had more. I know some say the De Ligt one should have been a red but Im not sure, maybe orange at worst - some other refs would have given it though.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 04:30:49 pm
No way.

United fully deserved the four yellows they got but could have had more. I know some say the De Ligt one should have been a red but Im not sure, maybe orange at worst - some other refs would have given it though.
Huh? Whatsat!?
smutchin

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 05:11:28 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Huh? Whatsat!?

You know- maybe worse a yellow but not bad enough for a red.
Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
The xG argument is hilarious. I like to reference xG and it can provide some valuable insight, but United did not create anything until we were 2/3-0 up. It ignores game state completely.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 05:30:20 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:11:28 pm
You know- maybe worse a yellow but not bad enough for a red.
The worst thing about that challenge was that (I'm sure) absolutely everyone on here knew it was about to happen for a good couple of seconds before. I was almost cringing waiting for it.
alonsoisared

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 06:17:02 pm
Probably been mentioned numerous times but it was brilliant watching the post match interviews, Salah basically saying he was surprised how easy it was and Slot explaining quite simply how we found a way to tear them apart. Virgil had a real attitude about him all afternoon as well. Treating them with the absolute contempt they deserve.

In recent visits there I don't think we've treated them with too much respect, as others have argued. I think we've just gone and tried to blow them away and ended up getting caught on the break and playing to their strengths. I think the last time we were too timid there was probably the year we were runners up with 97 points. We've struggled to show our dominance over them at Old Trafford but Sunday was the blueprint. Cool, calm, and ruthless when the time comes. Just a fantastic performance and result.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 05:15:43 pm
The xG argument is hilarious. I like to reference xG and it can provide some valuable insight, but United did not create anything until we were 2/3-0 up. It ignores game state completely.
It's funny how they had no interest in xG when they got a 0-0 draw at Anfield last season.

I don't recall them looking to hand us the xG Trophy after the sats were -

Liverpool 2.35

Mancs 0.63

Funny, that. 🤔
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 06:28:25 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:55:19 am


Gary Neville labelled Dominik Szoboszlai "unprofessional" after the midfielder failed to add a fourth goal in the closing stages of Liverpool's Premier League victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

After calling Szoboszlai "unprofessional" during his commentary duties for Sky Sports, Neville added: "He's messing about there."

"He should be absolutely rollocked by the rest of his team-mates for that. That's a liberty. It's the sort of thing you'd do in training and get a telling off, never mind in a match at Old Trafford."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher also chimed in as he asked: "What is he doing?  Is he trying to be cocky? If United get one back the crowd gets up, we saw yesterday what happened to Everton. That's ridiculous, that, from Szoboszlai. That's just ridiculous, it's unprofessional."

- https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1943065/Gary-Neville-Liverpool-Dominik-Szoboszlai-Man-Utd

Dunno, Gar...

Would argue that it's far more unprofessional to leave different players more unmarked than a blank sheet of paper back post two weekends in a row...
KC7

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:17:02 pm
Probably been mentioned numerous times but it was brilliant watching the post match interviews, Salah basically saying he was surprised how easy it was and Slot explaining quite simply how we found a way to tear them apart. Virgil had a real attitude about him all afternoon as well. Treating them with the absolute contempt they deserve.

In recent visits there I don't think we've treated them with too much respect, as others have argued. I think we've just gone and tried to blow them away and ended up getting caught on the break and playing to their strengths. I think the last time we were too timid there was probably the year we were runners up with 97 points. We've struggled to show our dominance over them at Old Trafford but Sunday was the blueprint. Cool, calm, and ruthless when the time comes. Just a fantastic performance and result.

We're calmer in our play under Slot, and leave fewer gaps. That's not to critique Jurgen, as the controlled chaos he brought was very effective. Just a different style could work better against the like of Man U (and Everton) away from home where the emotion is taken out of it, and with calmer heads the superior quality shows as we become more clinical. The fact it was an early season game as opposed to one in April also helped in being calmer/more composed as less was riding on the result.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 07:21:36 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
We're calmer in our play under Slot, and leave fewer gaps. That's not to critique Jurgen, as the controlled chaos he brought was very effective. Just a different style could work better against the like of Man U (and Everton) away from home where the emotion is taken out of it, and with calmer heads the superior quality shows as we become more clinical. The fact it was an early season game as opposed to one in April also helped in being calmer/more composed as less was riding on the result.

I think in the first 15 minutes or so we allowed the emotion to get to us, hence some unforced errors and misplaced passes. Once we calmed down it was always ours to win.

A template for difficult aways with a baying home crowd. Silence them.
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #784 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:21:36 pm
I think in the first 15 minutes or so we allowed the emotion to get to us, hence some unforced errors and misplaced passes. Once we calmed down it was always ours to win.

A template for difficult aways with a baying home crowd. Silence them.

Which was very much the way Bob had us play back in the day, always looking to quiet the away crowd...
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #785 on: Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:11:28 pm
You know- maybe worse a yellow but not bad enough for a red.
I've already outed my ignorance, so I'm braving the next question...

That's not perhaps already implented?

I'm sure it hasn't been cause I've never heard of, or seen such a thing in football. Ridiculous idea, if you ask me.
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #786 on: Yesterday at 08:34:50 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 07:10:29 pm
We're calmer in our play under Slot, and leave fewer gaps. That's not to critique Jurgen, as the controlled chaos he brought was very effective. Just a different style could work better against the like of Man U (and Everton) away from home where the emotion is taken out of it, and with calmer heads the superior quality shows as we become more clinical. The fact it was an early season game as opposed to one in April also helped in being calmer/more composed as less was riding on the result.
So easy, this football melarky! ;D

Quote
We're the visiting team, so the onus is on us to break a leg during the first 20, but hopefully, we're smarter than that, and dull the game down("Settle down fuckers.. calm down! Calm down! Hey!?.... calm down."), before we ratched it up from 25-30 minutes until half time and beyond.
Alf

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #787 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
What a day Sunday was, bossed the midfield & cut them yo ribbons. Nobody can ever accuse Mo Salah of ever going missing at Old Trafford, phenomenal.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 08:53:56 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
I've already outed my ignorance, so I'm braving the next question...

That's not perhaps already implented?

I'm sure it hasn't been cause I've never heard of, or seen such a thing in football. Ridiculous idea, if you ask me.
Did they try and bring in blue card for something, or have I dreamt that?
Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #789 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 01:37:23 pm
Doubtful.  Calling a fair match now gives him cover to royally F us for the next 10 matches he calls of ours.

It reminded me of Tierney actually refereeing a match fairly for the first time after Klopp announced his retirement. It was soon proven to be a blip and he reverted to type after that one off performance and Taylor will be the same. It was actually quite satisfying seeing the shit that Tierney got after that Forest game. It was also quite revealing to see the levels that some agendas have reached at the likes of the BBC, editing the highlights to make it look like 20 seconds between the incident and the goal rather than 2 minutes.

Who was the ref that shafted us at West Ham by telling the keeper to feign injury so that he could give a free kick? No wonder they don't want to be mic-ed up.
 ::)
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #790 on: Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm
Taylor was okay on Sunday but let's not get carried away, as even then he failed to card Casemiro for kicking Mac in the chest. failed to send off Di Ligt for an assult on Diaz (not that it was a nailed on red but it would have been justified) and failed to award us a nailed on pen (although he gave the advantage).

Did us a favour on the 2nd goal not blowing up, but I think the reason he didn't was he didn't give Grav a similr one barely a second before it.
Kalito

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #791 on: Yesterday at 09:11:09 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:06:27 pm
Taylor was okay on Sunday but let's not get carried away, as even then he failed to card Casemiro for kicking Mac in the chest. failed to send off Di Ligt for an assult on Diaz (not that it was a nailed on red but it would have been justified) and failed to award us a nailed on pen (although he gave the advantage).

Did us a favour on the 2nd goal not blowing up, but I think the reason he didn't was he didn't give Grav a similr one barely a second before it.
What favour? Diaz won the ball right in front of him!  ;D
smutchin

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #792 on: Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:26:17 pm
I've already outed my ignorance, so I'm braving the next question...

That's not perhaps already implented?

I'm sure it hasn't been cause I've never heard of, or seen such a thing in football. Ridiculous idea, if you ask me.

No, its just one of those lame things you hear bad pundits say on TV and I regret following their example now. I wont do it again. Sorry.  ;D
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #793 on: Yesterday at 11:21:39 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:51:06 pm
No, its just one of those lame things you hear bad pundits say on TV and I regret following their example now. I wont do it again. Sorry.  ;D

Nah mate. I'm sure it's a good idea to some(and prolly for good reason) and I'm just being a grumpy ole twit who resists change as I get older, so yeah... you do you! ;D
the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #794 on: Yesterday at 11:29:43 pm
When will he lose all his money and learn? ;D

Quote
He said: "It is a big time for Man United. I thought they were unlucky last week, I thought they deserved a draw in my opinion."They were bang unlucky with the disallowed goal but that's the rules. I don't see Man United losing tomorrow [Sunday].

"I don't think Liverpool are the gung-ho, you have a shot, we have a shot team and I think that plays into Man United's hands a little bit where they won't be under as much pressure and they'll be able to play steady build-up instead of getting into a you have a shot, we have a shot [game]."

After his pre-match prediction was brought to the attention of Merson on X, the pundit could do little but hold his hands up that he got it wrong. He wrote: "Got this one wrong for sure! Complete dominance from Liverpool and well deserved three points."
Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #795 on: Today at 12:28:35 am
Goals:
1. Alan Shearer - 260 goals
2. Wayne Rooney - 208 goals
3. Harry Kane - 213 goals
4. Andrew Cole - 187 goals
5. Sergio Agüero - 184 goals
6. Frank Lampard - 177 goals
7. Thierry Henry - 175 goals
8. Robbie Fowler - 163 goals
9. Jermain Defoe - 162 goals
10. Mohamed Salah - 160 goals

Goal contributions:
1. Alan Shearer - 324 (260 goals + 64 assists)
2. Wayne Rooney - 311 (208 goals + 103 assists)
3. Frank Lampard - 279 (177 goals + 102 assists)
4. Harry Kane - 259 (213 goals + 46 assists)
5. Andrew Cole - 260 (187 goals + 73 assists)
6. Thierry Henry - 249 (175 goals + 74 assists)
7. Mohamed Salah - 232 (160 goals + 72 assists)
8. Sergio Agüero - 231 (184 goals + 47 assists)
9. Steven Gerrard - 212 (120 goals + 92 assists)

Goal Contributions per Appearance:
1. Thierry Henry - 0.965 (249 contributions / 258 appearances)
2. Mohamed Salah - 0.872 (232 contributions / 266 appearances)
3. Sergio Agüero - 0.840 (231 contributions / 275 appearances)
4. Harry Kane - 0.809 (259 contributions / 320 appearances)
5. Alan Shearer - 0.735 (324 contributions / 441 appearances)
6. Robin van Persie - 0.704 (197 contributions / 280 appearances)
7. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 0.642 (185 contributions / 288 appearances)
8. Wayne Rooney - 0.633 (311 contributions / 491 appearances)
telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #796 on: Today at 12:42:58 am
We should probably have had a penalty at the very end as well. Ref waves for advantage - so he has indicated it was a foul - and the replay clearly shows it took place inside the penalty area. Very doubtful this would've slipped if it was 0-0.
xbugawugax

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Reply #797 on: Today at 01:54:09 am
Quote from: danm77 on September  2, 2024, 06:25:13 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSSRyA82TkA

Has Slot exposed Ten Hag already?

The Athletic FC Podcast

Sep 2, 2024
Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot has began life at Anfield with three wins from three, whilst Erik ten Hags side have already lost twice so far this season.

Have Liverpool improved, or are Manchester United just not the test they once were? Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Carl Anka and James Pearce to discuss.

00:00 Intro
02:19 Manchester United vs Liverpool
15:22 Arne Slot & Liverpool
22:06 Casemiro
25:18 David Ornstein on Mo Salahs contract
28:56 Liverpool contracts
31:34 Liverpool transfers
38:49 Man Utd transfers
44:06 Can Liverpool keep up the momentum?
45:52 Outro

arne already being used as an example.

thought ten hag has been "exposed" for quite a while. brighton has gotten better of him for a couple of seasons. why not highlight the brighton manager. klopp smashed him season after season. why wasn't he found out then. their poor performances in CL. any manager that have manage to beat man u could be made an example.
