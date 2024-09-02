"Studs up" mate. By their own rules and argument in the past, they've condemned themselves.



That's what they told us everytime one of ours got sent off for it. "Studs up", "both feet off the ground". Think Milner was the last one?



EDIT:

Not even that bad: https://www.goal.com/en/news/alexis-mac-allister-liverpool-signing-red-card-anfield-debut-bournemouth-ryan-christie/blt792d4084217f9a01



De Ligt's studs were up though because he knew Diaz was going to get to the ball first and hurdle his slide tackle. He deliberately lifted his leg to make sure he tripped Diaz, not to make a full force impact.It wasn't a studs up tackle in the sense of two players going headlong into a 50/50 and one of them jumping in with their studs up. That was how they interpreted the Macca challenge at the time but it was rescinded afterwards as nobody thought it should have been a red card.My baseline for crap tackles is maybe a bit off kilter though as I used to ref Sunday League and those sorts of tackles - generally a puffing central defender deliberately slide-tripping a winger that was half his age - were very common. I handed out plenty of red cards but never for a tackle like de Ligt's on Diaz.