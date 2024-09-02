« previous next »
PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
That was beautiful to watch, sat in a pub rammed with Mancs.

This was a huge game for Gravenberch as the 6 imo, and he completely bossed it, brilliant to see, that midfield 3 with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are looking high quality and athletic.

Diaz is really going back up through the gears now, must be a nightmare to play against and Salah is looking so sharp the way he has started this season, his end product has been fantastic.

Gutted that Trent goal didnt count, that Stevie G celebration was an absolute delight  :D

A fit Konate makes so much difference to this team, him and Van Dijk are a monster pairing.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
We need to pick up max points in the next 4 leagues games -- Forest (H) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (A) Palace (A) -- because the schedule after that is pretty brutal -- Chelsea (H) Arsenal (A) Brighton (H) Villa (H) Saints (A) City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A)

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:12:28 pm
We need to pick up max points in the next 4 leagues games -- Forest (H) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (A) Palace (A) -- because the schedule after that is pretty brutal -- Chelsea (H) Arsenal (A) Brighton (H) Villa (H) Saints (A) City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A)



Yeah that is a very tough run. Bank the points we should, we should be aiming to beat the bottom half home and away. Theres more decent teams around these days, a lot of games against the top 8 or 9 can be tough but as long as we win the games we absolutely should, we should get some margin for error. How much is probably down to Citys motivation levels.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Casemiro's missus popping into social media and this being picked up by the beeb! Cry me a fucking river and cringe on, you had a shite game, get over it and move on ya pansy  :wave

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm
Casemiro's missus popping into social media and this being picked up by the beeb! Cry me a fucking river and cringe on, you had a shite game, get over it and move on ya pansy  :wave



I'm sure he has a spare European Cup he can cry into.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm


Wow, Shaqiri's really branching out
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:17 pm

You want that gun player dont you Zed Eric
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Onana's positioning for Salah's goal.

https://www.videoman.gr/en/194165
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:18:14 pm

That's a wild amount of tackling from Szlob and Macall
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm
Onana's positioning for Salah's goal.

https://www.videoman.gr/en/194165


 ;D

WTF was that about
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
9 more assists and Mo overtakes Beckham in the top assists in the Premier League era.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:34:57 pm
9 more assists and Mo overtakes Beckham in the top assists in the Premier League era.

Someone should let Souness know.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 04:34:57 pm
9 more assists and Mo overtakes Beckham in the top assists in the Premier League era.

Huh?
Giggs has 162, De Bruyne has 112.
Beckham is 10th with 80 and Salah has 72
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Be great for him to break into the top 10

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 04:49:16 pm
Huh?
Giggs has 162, De Bruyne has 112.
Beckham is 10th with 80 and Salah has 72

Thanks for confirming my maths? He'll have 81, overtaking Beckham 😁. That will put him in 10th place.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:12:28 pm
We need to pick up max points in the next 4 leagues games -- Forest (H) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (A) Palace (A) -- because the schedule after that is pretty brutal -- Chelsea (H) Arsenal (A) Brighton (H) Villa (H) Saints (A) City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A)



Christmas decorations will be up by the end of this run, so a great time to wish the Ev a good festive season.

We have Leverkusen and Madrid in that run as well.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: jj2005 on Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm
Onana's positioning for Salah's goal.

https://www.videoman.gr/en/194165

Thought Onana could have done better for the two latter goals. For Diaz' second, he is diving, but not even reaching the post.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:47:15 am
A few thoughts now the dust has settled

...

Fantastic.

Nice post mate. It was a great game from us for a multitude of reasons, not least because we're all still learning about Slot's Liverpool and how we're gonna play and he's so far shown himself to be a bit capable. Yet it wasn't a perfect performance and there's things even yesterday that we could've done better - like you, I thought they had a few too many opportunities to break on us in the first half and we were a little sloppy in the second half in retaining the ball but overall, we looked strong all over. Good to Szoboszlai getting some love too, he was pretty ace yesterday, in an unsung way. Usual caveats of it being very early days but all great so far. Can at least enjoy the international break.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSSRyA82TkA

Has Slot exposed Ten Hag already?

The Athletic FC Podcast

Sep 2, 2024
Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot has began life at Anfield with three wins from three, whilst Erik ten Hags side have already lost twice so far this season.

Have Liverpool improved, or are Manchester United just not the test they once were? Ayo Akinwolere is joined by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Carl Anka and James Pearce to discuss.

Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
why didn't we use the 5th sub yesterday?

that was odd to me - 10 mis easy for Endo or Elliot - for Dom or Grav.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:48:05 am
I think that picture makes it look worse than it was.  It was a really poor challenge and I think de Ligt knew he was beaten so wanted to make sure he took Diaz out but as he came in from the side the prospects of it resulting in a bad injury are far, far lower.  It was one of those where it could have been a double yellow card - one for being a bad tackle and one for deliberately fouling to stop a counter-attack - but that's not how the rules work so a yellow card was fair enough.
"Studs up" mate. By their own rules and argument in the past, they've condemned themselves.

That's what they told us everytime one of ours got sent off for it. "Studs up", "both feet off the ground". Think Milner was the last one?

EDIT:
Not even that bad: https://www.goal.com/en/news/alexis-mac-allister-liverpool-signing-red-card-anfield-debut-bournemouth-ryan-christie/blt792d4084217f9a01

Quote
...shown RED CARD on Anfield debut for studs-up challenge
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Didn't notice that we've not conceded a goal this season 👍
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:48:05 am
I think that picture makes it look worse than it was.  It was a really poor challenge and I think de Ligt knew he was beaten so wanted to make sure he took Diaz out but as he came in from the side the prospects of it resulting in a bad injury are far, far lower.  It was one of those where it could have been a double yellow card - one for being a bad tackle and one for deliberately fouling to stop a counter-attack - but that's not how the rules work so a yellow card was fair enough.

Agreed.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:33:12 pm
why didn't we use the 5th sub yesterday?

that was odd to me - 10 mis easy for Endo or Elliot - for Dom or Grav.
I dont think Slot has used all 5 subs in any of the 3 games yet. Also the substitutions are taking place later in the game generally.

I guess it may differ if were behind or level and trying to find a win. Too early to draw any real conclusions but I get the impression he may use subs more sparingly and not bring someone on just to give them minutes very often.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:05:18 am
I dont think Slot has used all 5 subs in any of the 3 games yet. Also the substitutions are taking place later in the game generally.

I guess it may differ if were behind or level and trying to find a win. Too early to draw any real conclusions but I get the impression he may use subs more sparingly and not bring someone on just to give them minutes very often.
He used all 5 vs Brentford.
He talked about managing minutes I would pretty shocked if he didnt like use Sub way more after international break etc.
