That was beautiful to watch, sat in a pub rammed with Mancs.
This was a huge game for Gravenberch as the 6 imo, and he completely bossed it, brilliant to see, that midfield 3 with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are looking high quality and athletic.
Diaz is really going back up through the gears now, must be a nightmare to play against and Salah is looking so sharp the way he has started this season, his end product has been fantastic.
Gutted that Trent goal didnt count, that Stevie G celebration was an absolute delight
A fit Konate makes so much difference to this team, him and Van Dijk are a monster pairing.