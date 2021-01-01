That was beautiful to watch, sat in a pub rammed with Mancs.This was a huge game for Gravenberch as the 6 imo, and he completely bossed it, brilliant to see, that midfield 3 with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are looking high quality and athletic.Diaz is really going back up through the gears now, must be a nightmare to play against and Salah is looking so sharp the way he has started this season, his end product has been fantastic.Gutted that Trent goal didnt count, that Stevie G celebration was an absolute delightA fit Konate makes so much difference to this team, him and Van Dijk are a monster pairing.