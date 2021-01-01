« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56  (Read 18495 times)

Online William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #720 on: Today at 01:33:46 pm »
That was beautiful to watch, sat in a pub rammed with Mancs.

This was a huge game for Gravenberch as the 6 imo, and he completely bossed it, brilliant to see, that midfield 3 with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are looking high quality and athletic.

Diaz is really going back up through the gears now, must be a nightmare to play against and Salah is looking so sharp the way he has started this season, his end product has been fantastic.

Gutted that Trent goal didnt count, that Stevie G celebration was an absolute delight  :D

A fit Konate makes so much difference to this team, him and Van Dijk are a monster pairing.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:05 pm by William Regal »
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,645
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #721 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
We need to pick up max points in the next 4 leagues games -- Forest (H) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (A) Palace (A) -- because the schedule after that is pretty brutal -- Chelsea (H) Arsenal (A) Brighton (H) Villa (H) Saints (A) City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A)

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,249
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #722 on: Today at 02:41:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:12:28 pm
We need to pick up max points in the next 4 leagues games -- Forest (H) Bournemouth (H) Wolves (A) Palace (A) -- because the schedule after that is pretty brutal -- Chelsea (H) Arsenal (A) Brighton (H) Villa (H) Saints (A) City (H) Newcastle (A) Everton (A)



Yeah that is a very tough run. Bank the points we should, we should be aiming to beat the bottom half home and away. Theres more decent teams around these days, a lot of games against the top 8 or 9 can be tough but as long as we win the games we absolutely should, we should get some margin for error. How much is probably down to Citys motivation levels.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,709
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #723 on: Today at 02:58:10 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,709
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #724 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm »
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #725 on: Today at 03:07:51 pm »
Casemiro's missus popping into social media and this being picked up by the beeb! Cry me a fucking river and cringe on, he had a shite game, get over it and move on ya pansy  :wave

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 