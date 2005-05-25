« previous next »
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #680 on: Today at 07:25:16 am »
I think Dom had a bet for a 3-0 win. I have no idea what he was thinking with the goal gaping.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #681 on: Today at 07:30:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:11:40 am
Catching Mac Allister somewhere near his balls with a follow through. Somehow didnt even get a free kick for it I think.

That was the follow through of him cleanly clearing the ball. That's not a red. Gotta keep him on the pitch 😂
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #682 on: Today at 07:33:50 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 07:30:09 am
That was the follow through of him cleanly clearing the ball. That's not a red. Gotta keep him on the pitch 😂

Gashemiro.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #683 on: Today at 07:42:49 am »
Diaz scored two goals and not getting a look-in for MOTM. Exceptional team performance.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #684 on: Today at 07:53:49 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:22:47 pm
And what was that shite from Ratboy and Carra about Szobosalais missed chance?  Unprofessional my ass!!! Fair enough he should/could have scored, but that would have emptied the toilet. Better let them stay and suffer.
Pissed me right off that. Having a go at our player for not being a striker, while there were bigger criminals at work!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:00:08 am »
I love the smell of victory in the morning. Have a good week everyone!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:02:46 am »
Watching the Szobo no goal back again, it's not as bad as it seemed at first to be fair. Mazraoui really flung himself in at the last minute. He was trying to show a bit of composure, but it backfired.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:29:51 am »
3 games in and I don't think there's much again below last season's top 3.

The moneybags of Chelsea, United and Spurs still look flawed teams. Newcastle very lucky to be on 7 points. Villa will struggle with CL schedule.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:38:19 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:02:46 am
Watching the Szobo no goal back again, it's not as bad as it seemed at first to be fair. Mazraoui really flung himself in at the last minute. He was trying to show a bit of composure, but it backfired.

Very much this. Tried to do the right thing, his touch wasn't perfect and the united defender launched himself with a very good block.

If he'd lashed at it first time and missed, they'd have slated him for not taking a touch...
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:40:22 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:29:51 am
3 games in and I don't think there's much again below last season's top 3.

The moneybags of Chelsea, United and Spurs still look flawed teams. Newcastle very lucky to be on 7 points. Villa will struggle with CL schedule.

Most teams are as there are so many games. It's going to be a test to see how much Slot rotates because he is going to have to rotate.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:45:36 am »
Enjoyed that live rondo session, hoping they show a few more on Sky this year
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:08:59 am »
Such as satisfying win in so many ways, bar maybe another goal or too but that's perhaps just being greedy :scarf

What a start from Slot!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:20:18 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:02:46 am
Watching the Szobo no goal back again, it's not as bad as it seemed at first to be fair. Mazraoui really flung himself in at the last minute. He was trying to show a bit of composure, but it backfired.


nah...by the time Mazraoui flung himself in we should've been over by the corner flag kissing cameras....it was just a case of dithering on the ball in front of an empty net....but hopefully it'll sharpen him up for future, more crucial opportunities
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:28:24 am »
what the fuck is this international break for btw?...real shame as we've built up a nice head of steam....now got a few weeks of keeping fingers crossed and watching lower league footy....
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:36:39 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:20:18 am

nah...by the time Mazraoui flung himself in we should've been over by the corner flag kissing cameras....it was just a case of dithering on the ball in front of an empty net....but hopefully it'll sharpen him up for future, more crucial opportunities

Looked to me like he just didnt want to shoot with his left so was trying to get it onto his right, but he didnt control the ball perfectly with his first touch and by the time he did, Mazraoui was there.

Goes down as a chance missed but hey, we were already 3-0 up by then so its all good.
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:38:34 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:20:18 am

nah...by the time Mazraoui flung himself in we should've been over by the corner flag kissing cameras....it was just a case of dithering on the ball in front of an empty net....but hopefully it'll sharpen him up for future, more crucial opportunities

Just had to hit it first time with his left into the massive hole in front of him. By the time he took a touch it was too late
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:51:01 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:28:24 am
what the fuck is this international break for btw?...real shame as we've built up a nice head of steam....now got a few weeks of keeping fingers crossed and watching lower league footy....

Of all the international breaks I always find this one at the start of the season really frustrating.  Even if you have a bad start to a season it's annoying, especially when we have to wait all summer to get football back again!
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #697 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
Does anyone have a link to the MOTD highlights please? Apologies if they have already been posted elsewhere
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #698 on: Today at 10:24:51 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro</a>
Shouldnt mock those less fortunate
Re: PL: Manchester Utd 0 vs 3 Liverpool Diaz 35 42 Salah 56
« Reply #699 on: Today at 10:27:00 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:20:18 am

nah...by the time Mazraoui flung himself in we should've been over by the corner flag kissing cameras....it was just a case of dithering on the ball in front of an empty net....but hopefully it'll sharpen him up for future, more crucial opportunities

Firmly in this camp me, was raging with him. Just put the ball in the net man! Admittedly against pretty much any other opposition I'd probably laugh it off but against that lot I just want us to smash them as heavily as possible! Probably a fear of even at 3-0 and cruising, if they get 1 the game could change massively.

Great win though by the lads, loved it!
