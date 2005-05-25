Catching Mac Allister somewhere near his balls with a follow through. Somehow didnt even get a free kick for it I think.
That was the follow through of him cleanly clearing the ball. That's not a red. Gotta keep him on the pitch 😂
And what was that shite from Ratboy and Carra about Szobosalais missed chance? Unprofessional my ass!!! Fair enough he should/could have scored, but that would have emptied the toilet. Better let them stay and suffer.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Watching the Szobo no goal back again, it's not as bad as it seemed at first to be fair. Mazraoui really flung himself in at the last minute. He was trying to show a bit of composure, but it backfired.
3 games in and I don't think there's much again below last season's top 3.The moneybags of Chelsea, United and Spurs still look flawed teams. Newcastle very lucky to be on 7 points. Villa will struggle with CL schedule.
nah...by the time Mazraoui flung himself in we should've been over by the corner flag kissing cameras....it was just a case of dithering on the ball in front of an empty net....but hopefully it'll sharpen him up for future, more crucial opportunities
what the fuck is this international break for btw?...real shame as we've built up a nice head of steam....now got a few weeks of keeping fingers crossed and watching lower league footy....
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Pqi9FXeZAsw?si=iTWzPO5usNNHmgro</a>
