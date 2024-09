Can't remember when it was, I think after the third goal (?), where we were absolutely taking the piss and created like 3 good chances in quick succession and it felt like our lot were genuinely laughing at them. Camerman couldn't even keep up between the replays. Lovely stuff.



They had a few decent chances but only once the game was already gone and felt like we had another few gears to go up if required. 3 clean sheets too (only managed 10 all season in the PL last year..). Some of these players haven't even been training with Slot a month...



Also a word on that De Ligt challenge, which will probably be the worst tackle this season not punished by a red card. Wildly out of control, steaming in at speed, two feet off the ground and a scissor motion. It goes beyond so far beyond "excessive force" that it's hinging on violent conduct and should have been punished with a multi-game ban. So good to see the referees are still fucking useless, then.



Still worry how we'll fare when the games start piling up (so it would seem is Slot who referred several times to how well we coped last time we were in the CL) so let's just hope all the boys come back fit from the internationals!