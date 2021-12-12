« previous next »
Author Topic: Outlook Rules help  (Read 131 times)

  Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Outlook Rules help
« on: Yesterday at 12:48:28 am »
After a bit of help with the rules in Outlook on my work lappy.

I'm going on leave (after this week I'm not sure if I'll be going back) and have set the usual OOO response, but am aware this only replies to the sender once unless I toggle it off and on again.

I've set up a rule which I thought would be quite simple - basically when I receive a mail with my name in the To or CC field then reply using a template saying "I'm on leave"

The rule states Client side only, and I'm happy to leave the lappy on with Outlook open for it to work.

The problem I have is that when I tested it by sending myself a mail from my work laptop and account, it replied with the OOO statement mail, and then the Rule response which is what I want.

However when I send a mail from any other account to test it, it doesn't generate the rules reply. For example on my personal lappy and my personal mail addy, I can send a message to my work mail, it gets received, but there's no Rules reply sent.


Basically I just want a way for people to get a reply whenever they mail me or copy me in while I'm on leave. I have no other rules running.

Would this be because of the "client side only" part, which I thought basically just meant that I had to have outlook open on the work lappy for the rule to be run.

Cheers for help
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Outlook Rules help
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:05:47 am »
Outlook has been a piece of shit since we got new devices back in April.

We have a shared inbox and our own personal inbox.

The personal inbox is fine. Any rules applied to emails work fine. Notifications work fine.

No notifications or rules on the shared inbox.
I can create a rule, but the emails just go to the regular folder. If I run the rule manually, the emails do what I want them to do, but won't work automatically like they do on my personal inbox.
  Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Re: Outlook Rules help
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:06 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 12:48:28 am
After a bit of help with the rules in Outlook

My take on this is that its the 365 (assuming youre on 365) spam filter policies. The default setting is external automatic forwarding is not enabled. As youre automatically forwarding a mail template rather than a system generated OOO its being treated as external auto forwarding.

  Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: Outlook Rules help
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:22 pm »
Outlook has been a bag of shit for 20 years to be fair.  And don't get me started on O365. Microsoft simply shouldn't be allowed to be an email provider.
  Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Re: Outlook Rules help
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:12:54 pm »
Well, after absolutely no intervention whatsoever its now working. I changed absolutely nothing, next morning I mailed my work using my personal mail address on my phone - and got the reply. tried it multiple times and its now working fine.

No idea how, but it now replies every time to a mail coming in. That will hopefully be annoying for a lot of people.
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.
