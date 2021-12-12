After a bit of help with the rules in Outlook on my work lappy.



I'm going on leave (after this week I'm not sure if I'll be going back) and have set the usual OOO response, but am aware this only replies to the sender once unless I toggle it off and on again.



I've set up a rule which I thought would be quite simple - basically when I receive a mail with my name in the To or CC field then reply using a template saying "I'm on leave"



The rule states Client side only, and I'm happy to leave the lappy on with Outlook open for it to work.



The problem I have is that when I tested it by sending myself a mail from my work laptop and account, it replied with the OOO statement mail, and then the Rule response which is what I want.



However when I send a mail from any other account to test it, it doesn't generate the rules reply. For example on my personal lappy and my personal mail addy, I can send a message to my work mail, it gets received, but there's no Rules reply sent.





Basically I just want a way for people to get a reply whenever they mail me or copy me in while I'm on leave. I have no other rules running.



Would this be because of the "client side only" part, which I thought basically just meant that I had to have outlook open on the work lappy for the rule to be run.



Cheers for help