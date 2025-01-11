He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.



a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely. taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.



so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.



anyone know if it's (a)? I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.



a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.



good question. i won't profess to have watched him in italy much, but i do think you're onto something on point B.his desire to try and get a goal was clear. his competitive berating of himself for ones that didn't go in - even when well saved or when it was a great effort like the 'deliberate wrongfooting the keeper but hitting the post' effort. i think that at 3-0 he slightly changed his approach again to start to take more shots than usual (as others did too, and often do in games) because the game was won, so it's ok to try to get a goal yourself when there may arguably be a chance on. don't think he'd have shot as much at 0-0 because he looks to have good game intelligence.there was a game really early in Kuyt's time. possibly even his home debut, which this reminded me of. he came on and was causing havoc and was so desperate for a goal too. had a great effort that was unlucky to hit the post (or bar, dont quote me!) dont think he actually got his goal that day, was great to see Chiesa get his. and the humble sort of subdued/relieved celebration that hopefully shows a little weight is off him and he can kick on into some form (as others said, he's got to play both those champions league games siurely)