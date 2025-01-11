« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 102922 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,985
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1240 on: Yesterday at 09:10:11 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 11, 2025, 05:58:46 pm
Great Kop end goal, more chances on goal than any other player

Well in Fred, ya fat bastard!

Bad day for the whining fuckwits in this thread

I'd love to be as fat as him ;D
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,985
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1241 on: Yesterday at 09:11:21 am »
Quote from: Longwood NY on January 11, 2025, 08:21:50 pm
I see more Fabio Borini than Robben, but as you were

:lmao
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1242 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 am »
Great to see him get his goal and some love from the crowd. He's clearly a very talented player and hopefully he stays fit and we see more of him soon.

He should get minutes against PSV and Lille, and could be a very useful player as we go deeper into all 4 competitions.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • Brah, it's like Billy Withers..
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1243 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 am »
It was great to see him yesterday. He demonstrated the ability to receive and control the ball as well as get a shot off quickly, skills that will transfer to games against better opposition.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1244 on: Yesterday at 10:26:48 am »
Reminded me of a young Enrico Chiesa.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1245 on: Yesterday at 10:47:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:10:11 am
I'd love to be as fat as him ;D

Ha! Same here.  ;D

He looks a good healthy weight to me. Not all footballers can be - or need to be - as ripped as Mo.

And he has a proper sensible haircut too.
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 10:47:59 am
Ha! Same here.  ;D

He looks a good healthy weight to me. Not all footballers can be - or need to be - as ripped as Mo.

And he has a proper sensible haircut too.

No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,008
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 12:41:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:52:50 am
No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.

Mid-range Italian slacks, just below the knees, those?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 12:46:42 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:41:51 pm
Mid-range Italian slacks, just below the knees, those?
No. A more stylish variant of Sta Prest.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,557
  • SPQR
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 12:49:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:52:50 am
No visible tattoos and I can see him modelling mid range Italian slacks, slip ons and knitwear.

Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 12:50:08 pm »
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm »
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 01:43:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
He will always be in a position to take shots because he's two-footed. It's a unique advantage that he has because the angle doesn't matter. He's good just outside the box with either foot so it might be low percentage for most players but not for him.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,790
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 02:27:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.

Think he was really desparate to make a mark. Was a bit rushed at times, messed up his touch, took shots that weren't really on.

Despite that, I thought he looked really good. Everybody, including Slot and the coaches, was made up when scored. Didn't really look like he was on his way out.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,952
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 02:44:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
good question. i won't profess to have watched him in italy much, but i do think you're onto something on point B.

his desire to try and get a goal was clear. his competitive berating of himself for ones that didn't go in - even when well saved or when it was a great effort like the 'deliberate wrongfooting the keeper but hitting the post' effort. i think that at 3-0 he slightly changed his approach again to start to take more shots than usual (as others did too, and often do in games) because the game was won, so it's ok to try to get a goal yourself when there may arguably be a chance on. don't think he'd have shot as much at 0-0 because he looks to have good game intelligence.

there was a game really early in Kuyt's time. possibly even his home debut, which this reminded me of. he came on and was causing havoc and was so desperate for a goal too. had a great effort that was unlucky to hit the post (or bar, dont quote me!) dont think he actually got his goal that day, was great to see Chiesa get his. and the humble sort of subdued/relieved celebration that hopefully shows a little weight is off him and he can kick on into some form (as others said, he's got to play both those champions league games siurely)
Logged

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 02:47:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:41:27 pm
He took a ton of shots yesterday, which I really enjoyed.

a number were from the edge of the box soon after he got possession, which is something our attackers/midfielders seem to do very rarely.  taking "low %" chances seem to be very much frowned upon these days.

so I'm wondering if what we saw from him yesterday is (a) his natural style or (b) down to him being out for so long i.e. letting off frustration.

anyone know if it's (a)?  I hope it is, coz having him in those positions is another weapon for us - something else to prey on defenders' minds.

a well-placed bullet shot can cause havoc even when it doesn't make it all the way through the many bodies/legs in the box.
I think it's both. I don't recall him shooting that aggressively at Juve, but he would shoot anytime he had a clean look on goal.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,205
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 02:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:49:01 pm

Mamma mia!

Fatsos these days are nothing like those back in the day
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,579
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm »
Freddy reminds me a bit of Jari Litmanen.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1258 on: Yesterday at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:26:24 pm
Freddy reminds me a bit of Jari Litmanen.
he's not a Freddy - he's a Fedo.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1259 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:17:49 am
If he stays hopefully he features in the two CL dead rubbers. Its over a million a game for a win (I think) but rest key players (IMHO) has more value.
It 2 Mil for a win. the first game is not a Dead Rubber. A win secures top 2. The 2nd game is still for 2 mil, it not really a  dead rubber as PSV is likely be fighting to stay in top 24 at this point.
Yes it a good spot to rotate players but 2 mil for a win and the other teams still have stakes means these are not dead rubber games.
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1260 on: Yesterday at 08:05:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:31:22 pm
he's not a Freddy - he's a Fedo.

If youd ever played Eve Online, you might not make that claim  :)

https://universe.eveonline.com/chronicles/fedo
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,621
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1261 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:49:01 pm


"After what seemed a very long time the Wandering Minstrels slow melodious piping had most of his audience lulled into a near stupor, heavily lidded torpid and befuddled. Smiling a secret smile into his shoulder, ever so imperceptibly as the mere hint of a whisper Federico picked up the beat and started tapping his toe. His puppets were almost ready to dance and gold and fair maidens would surely follow."
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,985
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1262 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:59:00 pm
It 2 Mil for a win. the first game is not a Dead Rubber. A win secures top 2. The 2nd game is still for 2 mil, it not really a  dead rubber as PSV is likely be fighting to stay in top 24 at this point.
Yes it a good spot to rotate players but 2 mil for a win and the other teams still have stakes means these are not dead rubber games.


I do wish others would actually look at the CL table as well. I can't remember the exact numbers, I posted them somewhere as did others, but only Inter v Atleti involves teams with 12 or more points and there are then 10 teams who can overtake us (IIRC) if we lost the last two games, so, as you say, neither one is a "dead rubber", A draw v Lille guarantees top 8, a win means we win the league phase
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,667
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 07:20:03 am »
He is highly underestimated and underrated in our fanbase. He is a world class player who has suffered because he has veen playing out of position in a defensive side for a few seasons now.
The only reason he is taken so lightly is because he cost 12 million quid and not 120 million. I am waiting to see him get proper match fit and play more minutes because i know he'll be a threat when he's on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,906
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 07:40:52 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:20:03 am
He is highly underestimated and underrated in our fanbase. He is a world class player who has suffered because he has veen playing out of position in a defensive side for a few seasons now.
The only reason he is taken so lightly is because he cost 12 million quid and not 120 million. I am waiting to see him get proper match fit and play more minutes because i know he'll be a threat when he's on the pitch.

Not buying that explanation. First of all he is not a world class player. That requires, wait for it, consistency. Which Chiesa has never demonstrated due to being injured too often. He might have a lot of talent and skill, but unless it is shown consistently on the pitch in important games he should not be called world class by anyone except his mother. As for being underestimated, it's mostly due to the fact that he played next to no minutes. How is anyone supposed to properly estimate and rate him when he isn't playing? When he has played he does look inteesting, is very direct and two footed, certainly something there to work with. But he isn't even a consistent bench player for us yet - let alone a reliable rotation option. There is just nothing to estimate there. We just need to wait and see how the rest of the season goes for him.
Logged

Offline Walton Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 08:09:54 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:20:03 am
He is highly underestimated and underrated in our fanbase. He is a world class player who has suffered because he has veen playing out of position in a defensive side for a few seasons now.
The only reason he is taken so lightly is because he cost 12 million quid and not 120 million. I am waiting to see him get proper match fit and play more minutes because i know he'll be a threat when he's on the pitch.

You cannot have it both ways.

He cannot be a world class player and also available - at his peak age - for £12M. 

And if he was so good then why is no Italian club trying to buy him from us (rather than trying to haggle loan agreements where we pay the wages)?  or indeed from Juventus at the start of the season?

To put in perspective Ben Doak is valued at 3 times that value...  Or its the same fee that Juventus paid for Roberto Baggio over 35 years ago!

If he is "highly underestimated and underrated" then its not just by our fanbase but by every Italian club too - who have actually seen him play regularly over the last few years.

there is clearly great natural talent there but there is also a reason why he was made available so cheaply and I think Slot has hinted many times to that effect
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm
I do wish others would actually look at the CL table as well. I can't remember the exact numbers, I posted them somewhere as did others, but only Inter v Atleti involves teams with 12 or more points and there are then 10 teams who can overtake us (IIRC) if we lost the last two games, so, as you say, neither one is a "dead rubber", A draw v Lille guarantees top 8, a win means we win the league phase
4 Point means win the league phrase. Barcelona are 3 points behind with a better GD. 2 Points guarantees top 2(there no real difference btw 1 and 2 expect who gets to be "home team" in final if both top seeds make it, being top looks better either way). They not dead rubbers in there no impact for either team at all and considering the money for winning, clubs are going to try and win. However it is a very good chance to get some player rest though.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 09:01:16 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 08:09:54 am

You cannot have it both ways.

He cannot be a world class player and also available - at his peak age - for £12M.

And if he was so good then why is no Italian club trying to buy him from us (rather than trying to haggle loan agreements where we pay the wages)?  or indeed from Juventus at the start of the season?

To put in perspective Ben Doak is valued at 3 times that value...  Or its the same fee that Juventus paid for Roberto Baggio over 35 years ago!

If he is "highly underestimated and underrated" then its not just by our fanbase but by every Italian club too - who have actually seen him play regularly over the last few years.

there is clearly great natural talent there but there is also a reason why he was made available so cheaply and I think Slot has hinted many times to that effect

This is because he only had one-year left on his contract and was refusing to sign an extension more so than his ability. Not saying he is or isn't world class, but you can't use what we paid for him as a barometer in the same way you wouldn't if we sold Trent for £20 million tomorrow.

We also don't really know if other Italian clubs were or are interested in him.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:07 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Chiesa was worldclass, the form he showed for Juve andf Italy where they won the Euros in 2020 was incredible.

He isn't currently, injuries have massively derailed a player who was being quoted £80mil + 4 years ago, however we've clear taken a low risk punt on believing he will get back to his previous level.

The very small amount of minutes I've seen of him so far shows a player that is a natural footballer, what I mean by that is he always seems to have a yard of time/space and that's something you can't train, he's also got very good technique you can tell he will get into good goal scoring positions and more than likely get it on target. Lots to look forward to for me.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:04:22 am
Chiesa was worldclass, the form he showed for Juve andf Italy where they won the Euros in 2020 was incredible.

He isn't currently, injuries have massively derailed a player who was being quoted £80mil + 4 years ago, however we've clear taken a low risk punt on believing he will get back to his previous level.

The very small amount of minutes I've seen of him so far shows a player that is a natural footballer, what I mean by that is he always seems to have a yard of time/space and that's something you can't train, he's also got very good technique you can tell he will get into good goal scoring positions and more than likely get it on target. Lots to look forward to for me.

I cant fathom how you think he was ever world class? Is world class somebody who never scored more than 10 league goals in a league season and has 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy? If so theres 50 world class forwards at the very least. The term has lost all meaning.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,868
  • Meh sd f
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 09:22:10 am »
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 08:09:54 am
You cannot have it both ways.

He cannot be a world class player and also available - at his peak age - for £12M. 

And if he was so good then why is no Italian club trying to buy him from us (rather than trying to haggle loan agreements where we pay the wages)?  or indeed from Juventus at the start of the season?

To put in perspective Ben Doak is valued at 3 times that value...  Or its the same fee that Juventus paid for Roberto Baggio over 35 years ago!

If he is "highly underestimated and underrated" then its not just by our fanbase but by every Italian club too - who have actually seen him play regularly over the last few years.

there is clearly great natural talent there but there is also a reason why he was made available so cheaply and I think Slot has hinted many times to that effect
That is a terrible argument. We got Matip for free, Robbo for peanuts, and we might lose Trent, VVD and Salah for free. Those were/are all world class players, certainly miles better than Ben Doak. There's  a lot more that goes into transfer fees than the quality of the player.

I still have hope for him. He's a clever player that doesnt get overrun by the tempo of the game. Always seems to know what to do, like Jota. Let's see if he can get used to the physicality of PL.
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 09:22:16 am »
A think a way of putting it better is that he has the natural ability of a world class player. When injury free and playing in the right system/mindset he could get back to that position. He has shown glimpses of it so far in the glimpses that we have had of him but lets not get carried away as Arne said. New country,  injury and fitness issues,  lets see where he goes for the rest of the season.

Who knows what he may or may not do but he might turn round and be a super addition to the squad,  bang in 8-10 goals and get a few assists and next thing you know we have a serious player.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,866
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 09:26:14 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:17:51 am
I cant fathom how you think he was ever world class? Is world class somebody who never scored more than 10 league goals in a league season and has 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy? If so theres 50 world class forwards at the very least. The term has lost all meaning.

Did it ever have any meaning? I dont think anyone has ever agreed on a definition. Its just one of those things people say when theyve run out of other ways to say very good.

See also: big club
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,296
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 09:33:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:17:51 am
I cant fathom how you think he was ever world class? Is world class somebody who never scored more than 10 league goals in a league season and has 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy? If so theres 50 world class forwards at the very least. The term has lost all meaning.

He was Italys best player when they won the Euros, that is worldclass for me.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 09:37:41 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:33:17 am
He was Italys best player when they won the Euros, that is worldclass for me.

I accept your opinion of course, its a game of them but I want a lot more than a good half a dozen games before Id even get close to labelling somebody world class.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 