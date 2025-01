For a player with so few minutes there’s been quite a few times he’s almost scored …. Denied by woodwork or great saves , which makes you think that first goal was always coming … good that he’s got the monkey off his back though , clearly the talent is there



Good thing with him on the pitch so far is he's always involved and getting chances. Finishing has been patchy but the goal should help him. Everything seems to hit the post with him (even the goal) or the side netting, but he's not had many minutes yet.As long as Salah is fit he won't start much but like with Danns you want players who can make an impact off the bench.