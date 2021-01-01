Which bit is bollocks? Hes 27 years old and his best league output is 10 goals 7 years ago and hes only ever played in a good league, never a great one. 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy. Hes good, but has the reputation of a great player.
And that is why Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Theres no reason to be angry or annoyed that he doesnt play as quite simply hes one of the most overrated players with a European passport. He had a few good games with Italy in a summer tournament and has a famous surname, thats it. His club record is bang average. They thought they were clever getting him for peanuts, no blame attached to Hughes as such. Even a few serviceable games wouldve helped but we havent got that.
On Federico Chiesa's first goal for Liverpool: "It is definitely a good first step, but as much as I liked the way Accrington Stanley played we have to take into consideration that we're talking about League Two level."It is good to have him back on the pitch. He was a threat, but let's not get carried away."Interesting from Slot.
Why would you not just be happy that he came on, played well, scored, looked happy, his teammates looked happy? Its what we should all want for our players
