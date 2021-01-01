« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 93972 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,963
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Don't feed the troll.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,131
  • Indefatigability
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Which bit is bollocks? Hes 27 years old and his best league output is 10 goals 7 years ago and hes only ever played in a good league, never a great one. 7 goals in 51 appearances for Italy. Hes good, but has the reputation of a great player.
Its more just being on here for negativity. Its a leisure pursuit this.
Logged

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,600
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:51:18 am
Theres no reason to be angry or annoyed that he doesnt play as quite simply hes one of the most overrated players with a European passport. He had a few good games with Italy in a summer tournament and has a famous surname, thats it. His club record is bang average. They thought they were clever getting him for peanuts, no blame attached to Hughes as such. Even a few serviceable games wouldve helped but we havent got that.

unless you think there are only 2 great leagues in the world, it ridiculous to call Serie A not a great league. Realistically, it's on par with the bundesliga.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm »
very impressed with him
could be a great option for us very active and a goal threat
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 02:55:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:47:23 pm
On Federico Chiesa's first goal for Liverpool: "It is definitely a good first step, but as much as I liked the way Accrington Stanley played we have to take into consideration that we're talking about League Two level.

"It is good to have him back on the pitch. He was a threat, but let's not get carried away."

Interesting from Slot.

Ha! Hes such a Dutch stereotype with his telling it like it is.   ;D

Hes right though. It was the perfect situation for Chiesa to get some minutes on the pitch and he played well but hes clearly not ready to do it against top level opposition yet. Hell get there though.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Why would you not just be happy that he came on, played well, scored, looked happy, his teammates looked happy?  ;D Its what we should all want for our players
Logged

Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 02:59:16 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:56:05 pm
Why would you not just be happy that he came on, played well, scored, looked happy, his teammates looked happy?  ;D Its what we should all want for our players

Slots only being realistic there. Its lower league opposition. No need to have a pop at him. I like his realism.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 