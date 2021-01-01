« previous next »
Author Topic: Federico Chiesa

stockdam

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1080 on: Today at 11:23:43 am
 Its up to him to force his way onto the team. Its a tough ask considering who he is competing against. Hes probably only going to get a game if we rest Salah.

However I would expect him to start on Saturday just to see what contribution he can make we do need a right sided forward who can track back but Im not sure that is his strength.
Caligula?

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1081 on: Today at 11:38:04 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:45:15 pm
Oof! That’s harsh. Whether or not things work out for him here in the long term, he’s levels above Caulker.

I’d love to see more of him because I like what I’ve seen so far but there’s no desperate rush to bring him in while Salah is on fire.

Of course he's levels above Caulker. He used to be world class at one point.

But if we don't see him get an extended outing on Saturday and do well then when is he going to play? I suppose we have two sort of meaningless matches in the Champions League but other than that we're going to be full strength for every match for the rest of the season.
Fitzy.

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1082 on: Today at 11:38:23 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:09:18 am
think its more the middle paragraph and the correct stereotype about italian boys and their families than it is about the league.

definitely wrong to say that Serie A is more robust league with more big clubs than La Liga. Both leagues have three teams with double figure league winsa and then the make up of the next few team in the ranks are very similar (with some skewing because Serie A has at least 3 decades more leagues to have been won).

since Roma won it in 2001, three teams have won Serie A (except the year Napoli won it recently). La Liga is more or less identical. three main winners plus valencia who won 2.
i'll never forget being at that game, but would love to see some highlights. was insane!

he looked like he had only recently learned what a football was
Historically more robust possibly. Feels like the pool of biggish clubs is larger in Italy overall.
xbugawugax

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1083 on: Today at 11:50:58 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:55:33 am
good point im sure Maldini or Nesta would do fine at Liverpool.  Zola was great with Chelsea.  The top level guys would be great wherever they play surely.

PS peak Chiesa would probably be fine.  But not sure we have got peak Chiesa

ravenelli was quite a hit. and di canio was a hitman. carbone too.

pretty sure everyone favourite italian is taibi ;D

Nu-Eclipse

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1084 on: Today at 11:52:01 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:13:33 am
Unless he asks for a transfer away then I'll keep backing him.  I thought he looked good in his cameo against Southampton, particularly after he decided to give a bit back to the Southampton players that were clearly "testing" him.

The talk of being homesick and not liking the weather are clichés we often hear.  Weirdly though they rarely apply to players from all corners of the world when they're playing week in and week out.  Chiesa looked genuinely delighted when he signed but it's not going to be that surprising if he's struggling a bit having missed so much through injury and now being at the back of our long queue of attacking players.

In his favour is that only one of our other five forwards can naturally play on the right.  Counting against him is that the one is Mo who routinely churns out 40+ starts a season.

Really?

Javier Mascherano was ever present for us but, unless I'm mistaken, wasn't it was well-documented that he and his family never really settled in England?
thaddeus

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1085 on: Today at 11:53:08 am
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 11:52:01 am
Really?

Javier Mascherano was ever present for us but ,unless I'm mistaken, wasn't it was well-documented that he and his family never really settled in England?
They seemed quite settled before the club became a basket case and Barca came sniffing around.
Draex

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1086 on: Today at 11:55:24 am
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 11:52:01 am
Really?

Javier Mascherano was ever present for us but, unless I'm mistaken, wasn't it was well-documented that he and his family never really settled in England?

Slot's family is still in Holland, it's not as rare as you think.
Nu-Eclipse

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:55:59 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:53:08 am
They seemed quite settled before the club became a basket case and Barca came sniffing around.

We might have challenged for the league in 2008/9 but we were very much a basket case at that point, long before Barca came around for him to the point of him refusing to play for The Owl.
Nu-Eclipse

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:58:40 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:55:24 am
Slot's family is still in Holland, it's not as rare as you think.

I know it's not, but it isn't really the same situation that I described, is it?

Mascherano and his family weren't ever truly settled here, so it was hardly surprising that he'd favour a move to Spanish football in the end.

Chiesa (reportedly - cba to look) came here with his wife. She has apparently gone back to Italy.

EDIT: Just checked. Looks like she is actually here in the UK with him. Fair enough. I still don't think he looks settled but obviously could be wrong about that.

wige

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1089 on: Today at 12:31:10 pm
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 11:58:40 am
I know it's not, but it isn't really the same situation that I described, is it?

Mascherano and his family weren't ever truly settled here, so it was hardly surprising that he'd favour a move to Spanish football in the end.

Chiesa (reportedly - cba to look) came here with his wife. She has apparently gone back to Italy.

EDIT: Just checked. Looks like she is actually here in the UK with him. Fair enough. I still don't think he looks settled but obviously could be wrong about that.



Can I ask what you're basing that on?
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:31:53 pm
He's too good a player, and physically there's enough there, that you give him the time needed to get fit, overcome those niggles. Need to see him getting those minutes 2nd half of the season though.
Unless of course there's a character / off the pitch issue.
Fromola

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:42:06 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:55:33 am
good point im sure Maldini or Nesta would do fine at Liverpool.  Zola was great with Chelsea.  The top level guys would be great wherever they play surely.

PS peak Chiesa would probably be fine.  But not sure we have got peak Chiesa

It all comes down to the level of the player. Italians we've had have either been crap or crocks.

The best Italians in the PL have done well, but traditionally the best Italian footballers don't leave Italy.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:55:24 am
Slot's family is still in Holland, it's not as rare as you think.

Tbf wasn't that because his daughter is doing her GCSE equivalent or something and he didn't want to uproot her at such a crucial time.

I got the impression from the article mentioning it that they'd be moving over eventually and soon (or at least his wife would be) when the kids had their exams
Paul JH

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1093 on: Today at 05:00:28 pm
Why do people just reach for the 'he's not really settled in Liverpool as a City' out of thin air when someone isn't playing?
HeartAndSoul

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #1094 on: Today at 05:26:17 pm
Imagine being paid £140k a week to be sitting on the bench every week. One of the most baffling signings in recent years. Be interesting to see what happens to him come summer. Italian teams will probably loan him for the next 3 seasons.
