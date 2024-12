I mean you're assuming all our midfielders and attackers stay fit there. I'd love that to be the case but chances are we will pick up a couple of injuries. Just look at last season. Had to play a League Cup final with loads of kids. And Chiesa is our only addition to the squad since then. You never know when few players can become unavailable.



I mean if we don't then that's brilliant too so not something I'd be worrying about. Ultimately the lad is going to have to earn the opportunities both in the training ground and any minutes he gets. If he can stay fit I'm positive he'll have chances.



Yeah, this is what I was thinking too - Chiesaís opportunity to break into the team will probably come due to other players getting injured...I donít think itís just down to Chiesaís fitness though. Two of the front three positions do get rotated a fair bit, but Slot doesnít rotate Salah because his current form and fitness make him undroppable. If Salah werenít on fire right now, maybe Slot might be willing to give Chiesa more opportunities?Salah will benefit from a rest at some point though. Youíd hope Chiesa will get to play against Accrington at least.