The issue though is that to give him minutes you have to take away minutes from other players. For me players like one of Lucho/Gakpo start, then you have Jota/Nunez as the 9. In theory Chiesa would be the obvious backup to Salah. However if Harvey isn't getting minutes in midfield then for me it makes sense for him to get minutes ahead of Chiesa.



Szobo and Jones are the obvious choices for the 8/10 role so where does that leave Elliott?



I think it is a tough decision.



I think currently Elliot is seen as more of an impact player off the bench and rotational starter for the cups/smaller games. As Chiesa gets fitter, he gets more game time at Salah's position rather than Elliot.