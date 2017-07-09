« previous next »
Federico Chiesa

Offline Gerard00

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 11:39:08 am
Hope we see him a lot more in the second half of the season. The FA cup and the last CL games seem a good shout and maybe a few bench appearances. If he makes some sort of Origi style impact in the second half of the season or a game winning goal to get us 3 points that would be more that I expect at this point.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 11:59:09 am
Be nice to see him get 30mins off the bench v the bums on boxing day then hopefully a busy week v Spurs and Stanley as doubt we see him much v West Ham and the Mancs (injury permitting).
Offline Eeyore

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 12:15:40 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on December 23, 2024, 07:50:05 am
That good problem to have. Like Gomez didnt make the bench vs Ispwich.
I would think it is 2 of Gomez or Quansah or Bradley on the bench for defenders if everybody full fit.
Maybe Slot would put Chiesa on the bench over Endo and just have Jones as the deeper option. Also wont be an issue in the CL with the 12 player bench.


Gomez was left out of the squad v Ipswich because we were thinking of selling him. For me there are 8 out field positions on the bench.

That would be at least three of Bradley, Gomez, Quansah and Tsimikas as defenders.

Then three of Endo, Jones, Elliott and Nyoni as midfield players.

Which leaves two of Jota, Nunez and Chiesa if we use yesterday's staring 11 as a starting point and everyone is fit.
Offline Fordy

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 12:31:56 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on December 23, 2024, 12:15:40 pm
Gomez was left out of the squad v Ipswich because we were thinking of selling him. For me there are 8 out field positions on the bench.

That would be at least three of Bradley, Gomez, Quansah and Tsimikas as defenders.

Then three of Endo, Jones, Elliott and Nyoni as midfield players.

Which leaves two of Jota, Nunez and Chiesa if we use yesterday's staring 11 as a starting point and everyone is fit.

Add Morton. Thats 9.

9 isnt a big problem. Its nowhere near a Chelsea issue.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 01:45:48 pm
Quote from: Fordy on December 23, 2024, 12:31:56 pm
Add Morton. Thats 9.

9 isnt a big problem. Its nowhere near a Chelsea issue.

If you add Morton then that is 11 players for 8 bench spots. Chiesa needs to be indulged and given minutes to get back to his best. He needs to be given some more 45's then 60's and then full games. As it is he struggles to get on the bench for me.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 01:46:56 pm
They're one of the most energetic, high pressing teams about and we maybe just felt that there wasn't going to be a point where we'd want to use him off the bench considering who else was available. I'm not really sure its that important.
Offline SamLad

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 23, 2024, 08:04:52 am
Why didn't he make the squad?
after the game Arne said it was to provoke outrage on RAWK.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 03:35:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
after the game Arne said it was to provoke outrage on RAWK.

Gotta love the new boss
Online smutchin

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 03:36:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
after the game Arne said it was to provoke outrage on RAWK.

He just doesnt give a shit, does he?  ;D
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Federico Chiesa
December 23, 2024, 03:42:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 23, 2024, 01:47:16 pm
after the game Arne said it was to provoke outrage on RAWK.
:)
Offline spider-neil

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 08:02:31 am
I think the FA Cup home game is ear marked for Chiesa.
Offline proudred

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 09:40:18 am
Think we will see him play some part of the leicester match.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 09:44:01 am
Quote from: Eeyore on December 23, 2024, 12:15:40 pm
Gomez was left out of the squad v Ipswich because we were thinking of selling him. For me there are 8 out field positions on the bench.



Like hell we were
Offline Eeyore

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 10:07:33 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:44:01 am
Like hell we were

Did you completely miss us offering Gomez to Newcastle in exchange for Gordon?

When asked about how close he came to leaving Gomez said It was definitely for real,

My focus was always on the club but I know how blessed I am to be here and I will be 10 years in the summer.

I dont take that for granted. It is the best club in the world in my eyes and it was quickly a case of adapting and getting into the swing of things. It was good to put it to bed. That is football. I am a big believer in focusing on the present. To be somewhere 10 years and not have any blips would not be natural which probably speaks about my ambition.

Getting back to Chiesa. For me he needs minutes but who drops out of the squad to give him those minutes?
Offline newterp

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 12:49:30 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:44:01 am
Like hell we were

We were definitely looking to sell
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:49:30 pm
We were definitely looking to sell

Think it was more that we were open to selling him because he wanted to leave.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Federico Chiesa
Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:51:07 pm
Think it was more that we were open to selling him because he wanted to leave.
I'd go even more basic than that: that he was open to considering other possibilities, with no firm resolution to go or anything.

It makes sense: with Klopp leaving and the club at something of a crossroads, with a new manager and a new DoF coming in, I imagine a number of players stopped to reflect on their futures and asked themselves whether this might not be an opportune moment to consider their options.

By the sounds of it, he is glad he stayed now
Offline Darren G

Re: Federico Chiesa
Today at 05:22:30 am
Quote from: proudred on Yesterday at 09:40:18 am
Think we will see him play some part of the leicester match.

Nope, not in the squad. He's "sick" apparently.
Offline MD1990

Re: Federico Chiesa
Today at 07:38:46 am
really is looking like an uphill task for him to be a success here
in fairness there is a bad sickness bug going around the lad is just getting no luck.
do think a loan at the end of january might be best for him perhaps to Atalanta where there has been a rumour of interest
Offline Dench57

Re: Federico Chiesa
Today at 07:56:15 am
Been hitting the Celebrations too hard over Christmas bless him
