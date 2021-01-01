« previous next »
Van Basten - Ankle injuries in his mid 20's
Shevchenko - Fell off a cliff after joining Chelsea from Serie A in his late twenties.
Griezeman - Massive dip after joining Barca when he was 28
Owen - Huge injuries and was never the same after going to Madrid when he was 24
Neymar - Quite funny comparing an outrageous party animal with Mo
Torres - He was 27 when he joined Chelsea
Kaka - Career dipped at 27 after joining Madrid and having injury problems
Ronaldinho - Absolute nut case whose career was destroyed by off-field issues
Ronaldo - knee issues career dipped in mid 20's
Crespo - Career dipped after joining Chelsea at 28 but rarely played that many games at any club.

In short, their issues were either injuries, poor career choices, or both. None of their problems were down to not coming off late in games. None of them had the dedication of Salah. Were sensible enough to realise when they were on to a good thing and none of them were playing at anything like Salah's standard in their early 30's.

The irony is that the majority of the players you have listed are far closer to Chiesa than they are to Salah. Salah has is incredibly durable, incredibly dedicated and incredibly focused. 

All this "rest Salah with 20 minutes to go". How many games are really over before the 70 minute mark? Like we would need to be leading by three goals right? That's once in a blue moon. We make subs to add something different. Or to take a player off when he is spent. Right now the gap in quality between Chiesa and Salah is too great to have them subbing for each other (unlike Gakpo and Diaz on the other side).
Is it logic?

I keep hearing things like older players need to have their minutes managed, need to give up international football etc. I don't see much real evidence of it though.

For me, it seems like the players who tend to extend their careers are the model pros who train exceptionally hard and play lots of minutes. Personally I think as players get older they can improve their endurance and shelf life by training and playing more.

Suppose you look at athletes or boxers for example. As they get older Athletes go up in distance and train more. Likewise, boxers tend to go up in weight and rely more on strength than speed. Why should footballers be different?

If you look at the players who have flourished in their early to mid-thirties then they tend to play a lot of minutes at that age.




I think this is true. Older players have their "minutes managed" when they drop in quality and stop having as much influence on the game. In Gerrard's last season, Rodgers didn't "manage his minutes", Rodgers just didn't play him at times when he thought that he didn't offer enough. Same with Ronaldo at United. He wasn't being "rested". He was just only used at times when Ten Haag thought that he added more value than the alternative. Same happened with Rooney, Lampard, Henry in his second stint at Arsenal. Carragher, Milner, Henderson, Firmino with us. These players weren't being "saved for another day" when they didn't play. They just stopped being good enough to be automatic picks. You could argue that this is what's happening to Robertson. He's not being rested when he gets subbed, or having his minutes managed. He gets subbed because Slot things that Tsimikas would be a better option.

Eventually this will happen to Salah too. But until it does, he will play every minute of every game apart from the cups and those rare occasions where we go 3-0 up.
Fuck we playing anyone over Salah lmao
