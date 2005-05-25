« previous next »
Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 73685 times)

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #880 on: December 19, 2024, 01:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 01:41:30 pm
You really think Salah is going to run himself into the ground for 70-75 minutes? Then when the opposition is tiring he will be happy to come off and allow Chiesa to fill his boots. I don't think so.

He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be his replacement anyway  ;)
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #881 on: December 19, 2024, 01:59:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 19, 2024, 01:39:28 pm
Imagine if he had called him a crook, a cock, or a cook. Or all 3!!!

A crooked cocked cook?

Sounds like a really bad episode of the Bear, re-imagined...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #882 on: December 19, 2024, 01:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 01:57:54 pm
He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be is his replacement anyway  ;)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #883 on: December 19, 2024, 02:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 01:57:54 pm
He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be his replacement anyway  ;)

Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #884 on: December 19, 2024, 02:26:07 pm »
The thought of him being readily available for the last 15-20 mins of a game and to rest Salah, when needed, is really something.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #885 on: December 19, 2024, 02:30:34 pm »
Who's the most two-footed, him or Jota?  Going to a nightmare for defenders trying to stop those two running at them...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #886 on: December 19, 2024, 02:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 02:21:29 pm
Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.
Salah's congeniality regarding substitution does seem to be linked, if not contingent, upon whether he has already scored, or increasingly, scored and assisted. If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.

I have no issues with that; it makes him the player he is. Ultimately the manager must do what he thinks best, regardless. But surely there will be a fair amount of occasions where Salah will have scored and contributed well before the 70 odd minute mark and could be replaced with, say, Chiesa, with everyone being content?

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #887 on: December 19, 2024, 02:36:45 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on December 19, 2024, 02:26:07 pm
The thought of him being readily available for the last 15-20 mins of a game and to rest Salah, when needed, is really something.

Time of Salah's 10 goals from open play this season.

salah" border="0

He has also scored penalties in the 63rd, 78th, 83rd, 29th and 61st minute.

So if he came off after 70 minutes he would have scored 5 goals this season instead of 16.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #888 on: December 19, 2024, 02:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 02:34:29 pm
Salah's congeniality regarding substitution does seem to be linked, if not contingent, upon whether he has already scored, or increasingly, scored and assisted. If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.

I have no issues with that; it makes him the player he is. Ultimately the manager must do what he thinks best, regardless. But surely there will be a fair amount of occasions where Salah will have scored and contributed well before the 70 odd minute mark and could be replaced with, say, Chiesa, with everyone being content?
there's a break play, Mo goes to the sideline for a quick drink of water.

Slot: Mo, are you congenial to the idea of coming off?

Mo: No.

Slot: You should be more philosophical about it I think.

Mo: Still no.

Slot: I'm hearing that you're not really enamoured of the idea?

Mo: (In Egyptian) Fuck off.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #889 on: December 19, 2024, 02:42:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2024, 02:41:15 pm
there's a break play, Mo goes to the sideline for a quick drink of water.

Slot: Mo, are you congenial to the idea of coming off?

Mo: No.

Slot: You should be more philosophical about it I think.

Mo: Still no.

Slot: I'm hearing that you're not really enamoured of the idea?

Mo: (In Egyptian) Fuck off.
Estimable post
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #890 on: December 19, 2024, 02:45:26 pm »
We need to rotate and rest Mo.
Ok let's bring someone in whose low cost and have them take some minutes of Mo.
No that type of rotation.
Fcuking mingebag owners.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #891 on: December 19, 2024, 02:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 02:36:45 pm
Time of Salah's 10 goals from open play this season.

salah" border="0

He has also scored penalties in the 63rd, 78th, 83rd, 29th and 61st minute.

So if he came off after 70 minutes he would have scored 5 goals this season instead of 16.
The answer is staring us in the face: start with Chiesa, then bring Salah on once the clock has indicated that his scoring ability is now live
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #892 on: December 19, 2024, 02:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 02:48:03 pm
The answer is staring us in the face: start with Chiesa, then bring Salah on once the clock has indicated that his scoring ability is now live

Slot "Hi Mo, yeah so you're going to be on the bench for the foreseable future."
Mo: (In Egyptian) Fuck off.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #893 on: December 19, 2024, 02:54:31 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 19, 2024, 02:49:10 pm
Slot "Hi Mo, yeah so you're going to be on the bench for the foreseable future."
Mo: (In Egyptian) Fuck off.

The clock doesn't lie. All Slot has to do his show him the timings (time slots? Hur hur hur) . Mo will be cowed into submission. He'll be begging to be brought on at 70 mins.

PS I did once tell someone to fuck off in Egyptionian. It was rather satisfying
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #894 on: December 19, 2024, 03:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 02:48:03 pm
The answer is staring us in the face: start with Chiesa, then bring Salah on once the clock has indicated that his scoring ability is now live

Kloppo tried that at West Ham last season.  ;D ;D

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #895 on: December 19, 2024, 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December 19, 2024, 02:45:26 pm
We need to rotate and rest Mo.
Ok let's bring someone in whose low cost and have them take some minutes of Mo.
No that type of rotation.
Fcuking mingebag owners.

Love a haiku.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #896 on: December 19, 2024, 04:19:19 pm »
Mo is a super fit athlete who keeps himself in amazing condition. There's no way should he be taken off unless the match is well & truly won.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #897 on: December 19, 2024, 04:26:11 pm »
Oozed a bit of class and could of scored, looks a nice player..
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #898 on: December 19, 2024, 04:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 02:34:29 pm
If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.

Charitable... ;D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #899 on: December 19, 2024, 04:49:05 pm »
Felt a bit like we had berbatov on the wing last night. Immaculate touch but not yet ready to bust a gut. Probs a bit shocking for the lad. Playing against cloggers in the freezing cold. But theres no doubt hes a very exciting player. Id like to see him up front with Salah and Diaz flanking as he seems very aware and his passing is pin point. Also seems to have decent strength.

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #900 on: December 19, 2024, 04:56:14 pm »
Looks a right arrogant twat. little niggles with the players about why they didn't pass to him, sees his arse when his run is not noticed and gobs off to the opposition and generally looks a right typically histrionic Italian pain in the arse  -  I love him.

Let alone his fantastic first touch, he reads the game superbly well, took up some boss positions last night and pace wise - this kid can motor, durability aside, for me we have a player on our hands here, its all about how he integrates within the team and squad. The massive annoying prick.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #901 on: December 19, 2024, 05:00:11 pm »
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #902 on: December 19, 2024, 06:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 02:21:29 pm
Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.

We all want Mo to stay after this season, so he may have to be pragmatic and accept that, to prolong his career with us, his minutes "may" have to start being managed. Maybe some games, Chiesa can do all the hard work for 70 mins and then we unleash Mo for the last 25/28 whatever added time brings.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #903 on: December 19, 2024, 06:26:44 pm »
Why would Salah need a Golden Boot? He's already got 3, and they are all right boots, could only suit his leg he uses for balance...  ;D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #904 on: December 19, 2024, 06:35:31 pm »
Looks classy and exudes quality and authority on the pitch
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #905 on: December 19, 2024, 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 19, 2024, 04:56:14 pm
Looks a right arrogant twat. little niggles with the players about why they didn't pass to him, sees his arse when his run is not noticed and gobs off to the opposition and generally looks a right typically histrionic Italian pain in the arse  -  I love him.

Let alone his fantastic first touch, he reads the game superbly well, took up some boss positions last night and pace wise - this kid can motor, durability aside, for me we have a player on our hands here, its all about how he integrates within the team and squad. The massive annoying prick.

 :) Used to watch a lot of Serie A back in the day.
Looking forward to see more of his antics,sure he'll also score for us regularly with the skill he has fitness permitting.


Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #906 on: December 19, 2024, 07:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 19, 2024, 04:56:14 pm
Looks a right arrogant twat. little niggles with the players about why they didn't pass to him, sees his arse when his run is not noticed and gobs off to the opposition and generally looks a right typically histrionic Italian pain in the arse  -  I love him.

Let alone his fantastic first touch, he reads the game superbly well, took up some boss positions last night and pace wise - this kid can motor, durability aside, for me we have a player on our hands here, its all about how he integrates within the team and squad. The massive annoying prick.

Goes well with the Portuguese pain in the arse we already have too ;D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #907 on: December 19, 2024, 07:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 01:41:30 pm
You really think Salah is going to run himself into the ground for 70-75 minutes? Then when the opposition is tiring he will be happy to come off and allow Chiesa to fill his boots. I don't think so.
It's a non issue. Chiesa can play any of the front 3 positions and so it doesnt have to be a zero sum game between him and Salah
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #908 on: December 19, 2024, 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 19, 2024, 07:03:10 pm
Goes well with the Portuguese pain in the arse we already have too ;D

We'll have to go all Spartan about it, have two Kings of Snide, Diogo Iota and Belly Roll...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #909 on: December 19, 2024, 07:40:26 pm »
Quote from: petercormack on December 19, 2024, 07:31:36 pm
It's a non issue. Chiesa can play any of the front 3 positions and so it doesnt have to be a zero sum game between him and Salah

Except Chiesa would be 3rd choice for LW or the 9 position.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #910 on: December 19, 2024, 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 01:41:30 pm
You really think Salah is going to run himself into the ground for 70-75 minutes? Then when the opposition is tiring he will be happy to come off and allow Chiesa to fill his boots. I don't think so.

Salah is turning 33 in June. Managing his playing time would provide that he is at his World class level for at least another 2 seasons. It is a basic footballing logic really ...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #911 on: December 19, 2024, 08:53:50 pm »
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #912 on: December 19, 2024, 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 19, 2024, 08:33:15 pm
Salah is turning 33 in June. Managing his playing time would provide that he is at his World class level for at least another 2 seasons. It is a basic footballing logic really ...

Is it logic?

I keep hearing things like older players need to have their minutes managed, need to give up international football etc. I don't see much real evidence of it though.

For me, it seems like the players who tend to extend their careers are the model pros who train exceptionally hard and play lots of minutes. Personally I think as players get older they can improve their endurance and shelf life by training and playing more.

Suppose you look at athletes or boxers for example. As they get older Athletes go up in distance and train more. Likewise, boxers tend to go up in weight and rely more on strength than speed. Why should footballers be different?

If you look at the players who have flourished in their early to mid-thirties then they tend to play a lot of minutes at that age.

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #913 on: December 19, 2024, 09:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 08:56:54 pm
Is it logic?

I keep hearing things like older players need to have their minutes managed, need to give up international football etc. I don't see much real evidence of it though.

For me, it seems like the players who tend to extend their careers are the model pros who train exceptionally hard and play lots of minutes. Personally I think as players get older they can improve their endurance and shelf life by training and playing more.

Suppose you look at athletes or boxers for example. As they get older Athletes go up in distance and train more. Likewise, boxers tend to go up in weight and rely more on strength than speed. Why should footballers be different?

If you look at the players who have flourished in their early to mid-thirties then they tend to play a lot of minutes at that age.

Al, do you really think I will spend my evening debating your wild theories?
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #914 on: December 19, 2024, 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 19, 2024, 09:08:23 pm
Al, do you really think I will spend my evening debating your wild theories?

Not a fucking chance Mac.:lmao.

You just state your opinion as fact and then dismiss everyone else as an idiot. Then when you are proven wrong you just disappear or in the case of us signing Mbappe you pretend it was a joke. ;D

You look at the real elite strikers who have succeeded in their early to mid-thirties and they have tended to play a huge number of minutes. Players like Ronaldo, Messi, Benzema, Suarez, Lewa etc.

How many of them have been rotated or given up International football?

You can tell how much endurance Salah has because of the sheer number of late goals he scores. That is the problem with having Chiesa who is really talented but needs a lot of minutes to get back to the player he was. Chiesa has just played 45 minutes. He now needs to be indulged and start building up the number of minutes he plays.

The problem is that we already have 5 elite forwards who also need to be indulged and who all need minutes.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #915 on: December 19, 2024, 11:02:17 pm »
Al, you need to chill out on this. None of us is going to force Salah to be subbed for Chiesa. If, as you say, it'll be better for Salah to play 90 mins every game (and who am I to doubt your sagacity? (one for you there, SamLad ;) ) then I am sure we can trust Slotto to do that.

Mostly we're just saying that Chiesa could be an option if needed. Esp if Salah has already contributed and the game is over bar the shouting.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #916 on: December 19, 2024, 11:29:20 pm »
For the first 20 minutes of last night, I thought Chiesas performance was comparable to Kozmas performance against Ipswich in the Cup in 92 when he was mercifully taken off. In fairness to Istevan, he was at least one league out of his depth. Which cant be said of Julian Dicks  and his utter hapless display at Old Trafford in April 94.

But Chiesa showed enough of his former glory to appreciate there is a world class player latent in there. As with the Ronnie Rosenthal effect in 1990, worth keeping around to change games. Although Ronnie is of course Darwin.

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #917 on: December 19, 2024, 11:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 19, 2024, 11:02:17 pm
Al, you need to chill out on this. None of us is going to force Salah to be subbed for Chiesa. If, as you say, it'll be better for Salah to play 90 mins every game (and who am I to doubt your sagacity? (one for you there, SamLad ;) ) then I am sure we can trust Slotto to do that.
acceptable.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #918 on: Yesterday at 12:12:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on December 19, 2024, 09:29:31 pm
Not a fucking chance Mac.:lmao.

You just state your opinion as fact and then dismiss everyone else as an idiot. Then when you are proven wrong you just disappear or in the case of us signing Mbappe you pretend it was a joke. ;D

You look at the real elite strikers who have succeeded in their early to mid-thirties and they have tended to play a huge number of minutes. Players like Ronaldo, Messi, Benzema, Suarez, Lewa etc.

How many of them have been rotated or given up International football?

You can tell how much endurance Salah has because of the sheer number of late goals he scores. That is the problem with having Chiesa who is really talented but needs a lot of minutes to get back to the player he was. Chiesa has just played 45 minutes. He now needs to be indulged and start building up the number of minutes he plays.

The problem is that we already have 5 elite forwards who also need to be indulged and who all need minutes.

No Al, you are one of the very few idiots that I dismiss.

For every Ronaldo, Messi, Benzema, Suarez and Lewandowski, there is a Van Basten, Shevchenko, Griezmann, Owen, Neymar, Torres, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo (the real one), Crespo and many more, who have dropped from a cliff once in their 30's. Even our own Sadio Mane, a Ballon d'Or contender just a couple of years ago, is spending his retirement days in the Saudi league, at the age of 32 ...
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #919 on: Yesterday at 12:41:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:12:12 am
No Al, you are one of the very few idiots that I dismiss.

For every Ronaldo, Messi, Benzema, Suarez and Lewandowski, there is a Van Basten, Shevchenko, Griezmann, Owen, Neymar, Torres, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo (the real one), Crespo and many more, who have dropped from a cliff once in their 30's. Even our own Sadio Mane, a Ballon d'Or contender just a couple of years ago, is spending his retirement days in the Saudi league, at the age of 32 ...

Van Basten - Ankle injuries in his mid 20's
Shevchenko - Fell off a cliff after joining Chelsea from Serie A in his late twenties.
Griezeman - Massive dip after joining Barca when he was 28
Owen - Huge injuries and was never the same after going to Madrid when he was 24
Neymar - Quite funny comparing an outrageous party animal with Mo
Torres - He was 27 when he joined Chelsea
Kaka - Career dipped at 27 after joining Madrid and having injury problems
Ronaldinho - Absolute nut case whose career was destroyed by off-field issues
Ronaldo - knee issues career dipped in mid 20's
Crespo - Career dipped after joining Chelsea at 28 but rarely played that many games at any club.

In short, their issues were either injuries, poor career choices, or both. None of their problems were down to not coming off late in games. None of them had the dedication of Salah. Were sensible enough to realise when they were on to a good thing and none of them were playing at anything like Salah's standard in their early 30's.

The irony is that the majority of the players you have listed are far closer to Chiesa than they are to Salah. Salah has is incredibly durable, incredibly dedicated and incredibly focused. 
