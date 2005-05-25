« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:41:30 pm
You really think Salah is going to run himself into the ground for 70-75 minutes? Then when the opposition is tiring he will be happy to come off and allow Chiesa to fill his boots. I don't think so.

He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be his replacement anyway  ;)
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:39:28 pm
Imagine if he had called him a crook, a cock, or a cook. Or all 3!!!

A crooked cocked cook?

Sounds like a really bad episode of the Bear, re-imagined...
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:57:54 pm
He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be is his replacement anyway  ;)
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:57:54 pm
He'll do what he's fucking well told. ;D




Chiesa will be his replacement anyway  ;)

Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.
The thought of him being readily available for the last 15-20 mins of a game and to rest Salah, when needed, is really something.
Who's the most two-footed, him or Jota?  Going to a nightmare for defenders trying to stop those two running at them...
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:21:29 pm
Salah has scored 16 goals this season Rob. 14 of them have come after the hour mark. He will have the Golden Boot and breaking records in his sights. He isn't going to be happy coming off after he has done the hard yards and is about to reap the rewards.
Salah's congeniality regarding substitution does seem to be linked, if not contingent, upon whether he has already scored, or increasingly, scored and assisted. If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.

I have no issues with that; it makes him the player he is. Ultimately the manager must do what he thinks best, regardless. But surely there will be a fair amount of occasions where Salah will have scored and contributed well before the 70 odd minute mark and could be replaced with, say, Chiesa, with everyone being content?

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 02:26:07 pm
The thought of him being readily available for the last 15-20 mins of a game and to rest Salah, when needed, is really something.

Time of Salah's 10 goals from open play this season.

He has also scored penalties in the 63rd, 78th, 83rd, 29th and 61st minute.

So if he came off after 70 minutes he would have scored 5 goals this season instead of 16.
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 02:34:29 pm
Salah's congeniality regarding substitution does seem to be linked, if not contingent, upon whether he has already scored, or increasingly, scored and assisted. If he has he seems fairly philosophical about being subbed; if he hasn't then he seems less enamoured.

I have no issues with that; it makes him the player he is. Ultimately the manager must do what he thinks best, regardless. But surely there will be a fair amount of occasions where Salah will have scored and contributed well before the 70 odd minute mark and could be replaced with, say, Chiesa, with everyone being content?
there's a break play, Mo goes to the sideline for a quick drink of water.

Slot: Mo, are you congenial to the idea of coming off?

Mo: No.

Slot: You should be more philosophical about it I think.

Mo: Still no.

Slot: I'm hearing that you're not really enamoured of the idea?

Mo: (In Egyptian) Fuck off.
