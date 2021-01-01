Really daft post.



No one has doubted his quality. He is an exceptionally talented footballer. He is brilliant at running at players and squaring them up and has the ability to go both ways, which defenders hate.



The only questions are about his durability and his ability to get fit and stay fit. Something he hasn't been able for to do for a couple of years now.



Heh heh heh, here we go again, the man who reads different words to those written; where did I use the words 'doubted his quality'? Snidery, Al. It's snidery I was referring to. Snide comments while he was out injured; or to put it another way, while you could get away with them. Making hay while the sun shone, and other idioms.Do I mean idioms...?