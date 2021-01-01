Really daft post. No one has doubted his quality. He is an exceptionally talented footballer. He is brilliant at running at players and squaring them up and has the ability to go both ways, which defenders hate.The only questions are about his durability and his ability to get fit and stay fit. Something he hasn't been able for to do for a couple of years now.
Great that he got some yards in his legs at last. He was a comedy act for the first 10 minutes or so, but stuck with it and finished the game strongly. Boy, though, this is not Serie-A is it? No more leisurely evening strolls in the park for Chiesa if he wants to make it over here.
