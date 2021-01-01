« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:56:06 am
Really daft post.

No one has doubted his quality. He is an exceptionally talented footballer. He is brilliant at running at players and squaring them up and has the ability to go both ways, which defenders hate.

The only questions are about his durability and his ability to get fit and stay fit. Something he hasn't been able for to do for a couple of years now.
Heh heh heh, here we go again, the man who reads different words to those written; where did I use the words 'doubted his quality'? Snidery, Al. It's snidery I was referring to. Snide comments while he was out injured; or to put it another way, while you could get away with them. Making hay while the sun shone, and other idioms.

Do I mean idioms...? ;)
He and Jota have a nice understanding. Bodes well. I'd like to see them with Mo sometime. Small forward line, but good athleticism, passing, and technical ability.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
Great that he got some yards in his legs at last. He was a comedy act for the first 10 minutes or so, but stuck with it and finished the game strongly.

Boy, though, this is not Serie-A is it? No more leisurely evening strolls in the park for Chiesa if he wants to make it over here. 

Had a distinct air of "this isn't what i signed up for" after the first few minutes. Thought he improved after his nutmeg, or after elbowing that fella in the mush. Unlucky with his shot. Looks a way off the intensity of Jota or Elliott who are both just back from injuries.
