I dont get how there can be anything bad about him being back.



If it turns out hes not good enough or cant stand the intensity then so be it. Well move him on, risk didnt work.



On the other hand he becomes a valuable squad player or better. Massive upside, with minimal downside other than money lost.



It is similar to Keita or Ox returning to fitness a few years ago. When players get injured mid-season and lose the fitness they have built up. Then they need minutes to build up match sharpness. Whilst they are doing that you have to accept short-term pain for long-term gain.Sometimes when you are challenging on all fronts like we are then it doesn't work out. Last season we were doing fine when the kids came in but dipped when we tried to reintegrate the injured players. It is almost impossible to carry passengers in this League.Chiesa coming back and playing half an hour against Southampton is great. It will give us a chance to manage the minutes of the other forwards. It is what happens after that which is more debatable. Ideally, if he comes through the Southampton game unscathed then you would want to ramp up his minutes.Personally I think Spurs away would be a massive gamble to try and give him more minutes in. The FA Cup game is almost a month away. The next CL game is 6 weeks away. So who do you rotate out of the team to give him those minutes, whilst you are also trying to reintegrate the likes of Jota and Elliott?