Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 58534 times)

Offline Agent99

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,959
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:14:58 am »
Word of the day is "opportunistic ".
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,651
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #641 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:14:58 am
Word of the day is "opportunistic ".

To take this opportunistic to say criminally negligent
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,699
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #642 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:34:38 am
The wy they talk about him training etc it seems much more about building him up to be robust enough to play regularly without breaking down, so hopefully they can achieve that. Feels a bit like how they talked about some of the youth players, like Bajcetic. That said, the club are intentionally vague about all the injuries as a policy now, which is frustrating for us, but I think they see it as a privacy issue.

I'd say he'll only be a sub option / League Cup / dead rubber man initially.


Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 80,154
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 10:12:46 am
Using time travel to sign Federico's dad would've been preferable. At least Enrico could score goals consistently.


And also likely sneaked in because the club were feeling the heat from a summer of complete transfer inactivity and the Zubimendi deal falling through so they probably felt that they had to sign someone.

Nah doubt that. Dont think the club or the sporting directors really feel the heat from anyone outside the club when it comes from transfers, rightfully so.
Offline baffled

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,722
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 10:12:46 am
And also likely sneaked in because the club were feeling the heat from a summer of complete transfer inactivity and the Zubimendi deal falling through so they probably felt that they had to sign someone.

That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #645 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 12:12:51 pm
That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.

Agreed he is a Moneyball signing for me. A quality attacking player available at below his market value. A player we didn't need but with the potential to increase hugely in value. The biggest thing for me is that he is the type of player we like to stockpile because it is much easier to evaluate attacking players with data.

For me, the two easiest positions to evaluate in terms of data are goalkeepers and wide attackers. That is why we end up with so many.
Offline Nu-Eclipse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #646 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Today at 12:12:51 pm
That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.

I disagree. That's precisely what they would do in my opinion.

Even allowing for the ACL injury, Chiesa hasn't been that Chiesa for a good few years now and he was crap at Euro 2024. His ongoing injury issues were a clear red flag, and let's be honest: if he were still any good Juventus would've kept him, especially in light of their current creative struggles on the pitch. The asking price for him was so low in relative market terms because Juve really wanted rid of him.

But hey, my expectations for and of him are that low that I'm there to be proven wrong, I guess.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:17 pm by Nu-Eclipse »
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
He'll get a start at Southampton you'd think?

Looking forward to it, still think that he could really surprise everyone once he gets a run of fitness.
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #648 on: Today at 01:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:39:40 pm
He'll get a start at Southampton you'd think?

Looking forward to it, still think that he could really surprise everyone once he gets a run of fitness.

He is clearly a talented footballer who could come good after a run of games but then again so were Aquilani and Melo.
Offline paisley1977

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,879
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #649 on: Today at 03:17:18 pm »
Always seems to be around the AXA, drinking coffee. But doesn't make match day.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,856
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #650 on: Today at 03:29:04 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:17:18 pm
Always seems to be around the AXA, drinking coffee. But doesn't make match day.
Think we've hit rock bottom with this comment.

Player attends his workplace and drinks coffee. The horror!
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,998
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #651 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:29:04 pm
Think we've hit rock bottom with this comment.

Player attends his workplace and drinks coffee. The horror!

Heard he puts two sugars in his coffee. No wonder he can't shed the excess 15 lbs.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #652 on: Today at 03:42:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:34:57 pm
Heard he puts two sugars in his coffee. No wonder he can't shed the excess 15 lbs.

Mo has invited him to his house for Dinner.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,489
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 03:42:37 pm
Mo has invited him to his house for Dinner.

Needs to leave the phone at home, though...
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:29:04 pm
Think we've hit rock bottom with this comment.

Player attends his workplace and drinks coffee. The horror!

Could have been worse Shankly1974 would have labelled him a 'bloody malingerer' ;)
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,615
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #655 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,651
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #656 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
still looks sick. and clearly cold.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:11 pm by newterp »
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,732
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #657 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Back in full training, great news, along with JOta!
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #658 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:19:50 pm
still locks sick. and clearly cold.

Kirkby is fucking freezing in the winter
Online Bread

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,335
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #659 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:09:05 pm


Pants don't fit, must be all those coffees giving him thunder thighs.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 80,154
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #660 on: Today at 05:31:51 pm »
Fat bastard.
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,651
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #661 on: Today at 05:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:30:14 pm
Kirkby is fucking freezing in the winter

My first trip to Liverpool was in February (10 years ago) - I had cold gear, hat, gloves, jacket - It was bone-chilling cold regardless. I was shivering trying to drink beers.

Last year we went in April - much better weather - not warm - but not freezing.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #662 on: Today at 05:34:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:19:50 pm
still looks sick. and clearly cold.
and really fat.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #663 on: Today at 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:32:21 pm
My first trip to Liverpool was in February (10 years ago) - I had cold gear, hat, gloves, jacket - It was bone-chilling cold regardless. I was shivering trying to drink beers.

Last year we went in April - much better weather - not warm - but not freezing.

Its being by the river that does it. Kirkby is about 6 miles inland, so its still as bloody cold. Growing up there is probably why I wear shorts all year round, anywhere else is boiling in comparisson ;D
Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 28,651
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #664 on: Today at 05:39:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:34:09 pm
and really fat.

I think he's just festively plump
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #665 on: Today at 05:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:30:14 pm
Kirkby is fucking freezing in the winter

To be fair so Is Turin.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #666 on: Today at 05:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:43:34 pm
To be fair so Is Turin.

Never been to Italy. Turin's right at the top isn't it, up near Switzerland?
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #667 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:45:51 pm
Never been to Italy. Turin's right at the top isn't it, up near Switzerland?

Yeah, that's right Rob.

They held the 2006 Winter Olympics there.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #668 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:49:40 pm
Yeah, that's right Rob.

They held the 2006 Winter Olympics there.

Couldn't do that at Kirkby as the Ski slope pointed to the motorway junction :lmao
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,856
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #669 on: Today at 06:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:45:51 pm
Never been to Italy. Turin's right at the top isn't it, up near Switzerland?
Juve used to play in a stadium literally called The Stadium of the Alps. Very alpine region
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #670 on: Today at 06:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:00:01 pm
Juve used to play in a stadium literally called The Stadium of the Alps. Very alpine region

Never clicked that Del Alpi was that. Thought it was named after someone
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #671 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:57:39 pm
Couldn't do that at Kirkby as the Ski slope pointed to the motorway junction :lmao

 ;D ;D
Eddie the Eagle might have won a Gold medal by default. The only ski jumper left alive after the first round of jumps.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 72,615
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #672 on: Today at 07:33:39 pm »
Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,944
  JFT 97
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #673 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:33:39 pm


That will be on GOT soon as proof that we are using growth hormone.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,489
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #674 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:44:53 pm
That will be on GOT soon as proof that we are using growth hormone.

Or that our players are being buffeted...
Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,996
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #675 on: Today at 08:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:45:51 pm
Never been to Italy. Turin's right at the top isn't it, up near Switzerland?
Yep, top left.
Went skiing to Souze in 1985 and went to turin to watch a Torino game , they happened to be playing Sampdoria. Remember Souness was playing and scored for Sampdoria.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,370
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #676 on: Today at 08:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:00:01 pm
Juve used to play in a stadium literally called The Stadium of the Alps. Very alpine region

You can see the Alps from lots of parts of Turin.

In the Winter Olympics of 2006, the host city was Turin. However I think a lot of the skiing events were about 80-100 miles away from Turin. Ive stayed in Turin and driven to the tge Winter Olympic site for the skiing events  and it was about a 1.5 hour drive.

Turin was cold be no colder than Kirkby when I was there in the winter. Go towards the Alps and it obviously gets colder quite quickly. In winter you get a bit of snow and more as you get into countryside.

Hopefully Chiesa lived in the Alps or the countryside around Turin. Kirkby will feel balmy in comparison.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 49,914
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #677 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:08:11 pm
;D ;D
Eddie the Eagle might have won a Gold medal by default. The only ski jumper left alive after the first round of jumps.



Would have been boss that, either rescuing jumpers from the M57, or divers pulling them from the Alt ;D
