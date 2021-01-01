That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.



I disagree. That's precisely what they would do in my opinion.Even allowing for the ACL injury, Chiesa hasn't been that Chiesa for a good few years now and he was crap at Euro 2024. His ongoing injury issues were a clear red flag, and let's be honest: if he were still any good Juventus would've kept him, especially in light of their current creative struggles on the pitch. The asking price for him was so low in relative market terms because Juve really wanted rid of him.But hey, my expectations for and of him are that low that I'm there to be proven wrong, I guess.