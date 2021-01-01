« previous next »
Word of the day is "opportunistic ".
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:14:58 am
Word of the day is "opportunistic ".

To take this opportunistic to say criminally negligent
Quote from: baffled on Today at 06:34:38 am
The wy they talk about him training etc it seems much more about building him up to be robust enough to play regularly without breaking down, so hopefully they can achieve that. Feels a bit like how they talked about some of the youth players, like Bajcetic. That said, the club are intentionally vague about all the injuries as a policy now, which is frustrating for us, but I think they see it as a privacy issue.

I'd say he'll only be a sub option / League Cup / dead rubber man initially.


Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 10:12:46 am
Using time travel to sign Federico's dad would've been preferable. At least Enrico could score goals consistently.


And also likely sneaked in because the club were feeling the heat from a summer of complete transfer inactivity and the Zubimendi deal falling through so they probably felt that they had to sign someone.

Nah doubt that. Dont think the club or the sporting directors really feel the heat from anyone outside the club when it comes from transfers, rightfully so.
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 10:12:46 am
And also likely sneaked in because the club were feeling the heat from a summer of complete transfer inactivity and the Zubimendi deal falling through so they probably felt that they had to sign someone.

That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.
Quote from: baffled on Today at 12:12:51 pm
That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.

Agreed he is a Moneyball signing for me. A quality attacking player available at below his market value. A player we didn't need but with the potential to increase hugely in value. The biggest thing for me is that he is the type of player we like to stockpile because it is much easier to evaluate attacking players with data.

For me, the two easiest positions to evaluate in terms of data are goalkeepers and wide attackers. That is why we end up with so many.
Quote from: baffled on Today at 12:12:51 pm
That is surely the last thing they would do if they are being stubborn about transfers. We won't buy anyone all summer, then at the last second cave and buy a dud. They're gambling on him being a good player again if they can look after his fitness. Inauspicious start to be honest.

I disagree. That's precisely what they would do in my opinion.

Even allowing for the ACL injury, Chiesa hasn't been that Chiesa for a good few years now and he was crap at Euro 2024. His ongoing injury issues were a clear red flag, and let's be honest: if he were still any good Juventus would've kept him, especially in light of their current creative struggles on the pitch. The asking price for him was so low in relative market terms because Juve really wanted rid of him.

But hey, my expectations for and of him are that low that I'm there to be proven wrong, I guess.
He'll get a start at Southampton you'd think?

Looking forward to it, still think that he could really surprise everyone once he gets a run of fitness.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:39:40 pm
He'll get a start at Southampton you'd think?

Looking forward to it, still think that he could really surprise everyone once he gets a run of fitness.

He is clearly a talented footballer who could come good after a run of games but then again so were Aquilani and Melo.
Always seems to be around the AXA, drinking coffee. But doesn't make match day.
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:17:18 pm
Always seems to be around the AXA, drinking coffee. But doesn't make match day.
Think we've hit rock bottom with this comment.

Player attends his workplace and drinks coffee. The horror!
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:29:04 pm
Think we've hit rock bottom with this comment.

Player attends his workplace and drinks coffee. The horror!

Heard he puts two sugars in his coffee. No wonder he can't shed the excess 15 lbs.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:34:57 pm
Heard he puts two sugars in his coffee. No wonder he can't shed the excess 15 lbs.

Mo has invited him to his house for Dinner.
