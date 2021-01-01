« previous next »
Author Topic: Federico Chiesa  (Read 54786 times)

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #600 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm »
He's ill not on his deathebed.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #601 on: Today at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:31:58 pm
He's ill not on his deathebed.

Get big Jörg Schmadtke back as our Patch Adams.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #602 on: Today at 04:39:07 pm »
You think Big Jorg is leaving Ibiza where he gets to snort coke off a Brazilian beauties arse cheeks?  :D
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #603 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:39:07 pm
You think Big Jorg is leaving Ibiza where he gets to snort coke off a Brazilian beauties arse cheeks?  :D

It's Christmas party season. Theres 100s of photocopiers across Liverpool aching for his cheeks.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #604 on: Today at 05:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 04:30:06 pm
I want to be patient but feel like this is already below what were low expectations on a gamble. Poor bloke.

He's been here 3 months and got injured, give him some time to actually have a run of games eh?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #605 on: Today at 06:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:19 pm
Injury record over the last two and a bit seasons is horrific.

chiesa" border="0

Its not that bad, lots of small niggles. Missed 7 club games last season and 8 the season before if you ignore the block of 6 at the beginning for fitness which I assume was like a pre-season for him judging by the name rather than an injury. I dont know how many games Juve played over that time but Id guess at approx. 100 (50 per season) so hes been available 85% of the time.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #606 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm »
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #607 on: Today at 06:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
They look silly now. Imagine shitchatting this much about a player who is ill
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #608 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
I have the feeling he's going to be a very useful player, particularly in the run in. Just need to give him time to get used to the team, tactics and the league.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #609 on: Today at 06:40:57 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 06:24:53 pm
Its not that bad, lots of small niggles. Missed 7 club games last season and 8 the season before if you ignore the block of 6 at the beginning for fitness which I assume was like a pre-season for him judging by the name rather than an injury. I dont know how many games Juve played over that time but Id guess at approx. 100 (50 per season) so hes been available 85% of the time.

The issue though is that he would get a niggle. Comeback and then have his minutes managed and then when he tried to build up those minutes and start playing 90 minutes he would get another niggle. It was then a case of rinse and repeat.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/federico-chiesa/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/341092/plus/0?saison=2023&verein=&liga=&wettbewerb=IT1&pos=&trainer_id=

Expecting him to come here and cope in a far more physical League was just a really strange decision.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #610 on: Today at 06:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:34:24 pm
They look silly now. Imagine shitchatting this much about a player who is ill

He's only ill now, imagine the consternation when he explodes later during the season...
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 06:48:57 pm
He's only ill now, imagine the consternation when he explodes later during the season...

I think we are waiting for Darwin to do that as well - the goals are right there....oh....I see. Explode as in go boom!
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔

lol
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔

illness, at minimum.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 07:07:23 pm
Surely that will result in another injury layoff, though. 🤔
Depends what kind of explosian it is... he might just need a bum gun ;)
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 07:12:09 pm
Depends what kind of explosian it is... he might just need a bum gun ;)

don't bring Siann into this.
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:32:29 pm
Many of you are going to look very silly when he explodes in the 2nd half of the season. :)

That would be his worst injury yet. Hard one to come back from
