Federico Chiesa

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm
I think the most shocking thing here is theres a measurement for transfer rumour accuracy. (Fuck me, theres a stat for everything these days)

In less of a surprise, theyre all full of shit

Beggars belief why anyone clicks on them
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:33:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:21:31 pm
Source?

It was some shit article by some shit fan site that somehow got onto the news now aggregator and the guy went off on Richard Hughes for signing a crock. Whole thing read like a post at half time down 1-0. Utter garbage.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #562 on: Today at 01:42:30 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm
I think the most shocking thing here is theres a measurement for transfer rumour accuracy. (Fuck me, theres a stat for everything these days)

xITK?

Samie's stats are a horror story
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #563 on: Today at 05:34:55 am
Chiesa has been clocked at high speed after the ACL so can the nonsense that his speed has gone.
The coaching staff are building up his load because he missed preseason and according to Slot has just missed Arsenal so Brighton midweek is a possibility. People are panicking over nothing. Also, even if the signing were a disaster, 15m is a drop in the ocean.
Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #564 on: Today at 06:08:53 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:34:55 am
......even if the signing were a disaster, 15m plus £120k every week for four years is a drop in the ocean.

There, fixed it for you as you appear to think that we don't need to pay him any wages.

If Chiesa sees out his contract at Liverpool (unlikely) it will have cost the club:

Fee to Juve.................................... £10m
Add-ons.........................................£2,5m
Wages...........£120k pw x 4 years =   £25m

Total =  £37,5m


I might well be in a minority here but i don't happen to think that is a very smart deal for a player whose best days are behind him.
Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #565 on: Today at 06:24:57 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:08:53 am
I might well be in a minority here but i don't happen to think that is a very smart deal for a player whose best days are behind him.
Sadly, clowns, jokers and morons are not in the minority in this world  :-*
Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #566 on: Today at 07:53:40 am
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:08:53 am
There, fixed it for you as you appear to think that we don't need to pay him any wages.

If Chiesa sees out his contract at Liverpool (unlikely) it will have cost the club:

Fee to Juve.................................... £10m
Add-ons.........................................£2,5m
Wages...........£120k pw x 4 years =   £25m

Total =  £37,5m


I might well be in a minority here but i don't happen to think that is a very smart deal for a player whose best days are behind him.

It was still a gamble worth making as only a few years ago he was one of Europes best attackers.
Re: Federico Chiesa
Reply #567 on: Today at 08:01:46 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:53:40 am
It was still a gamble worth making as only a few years ago he was one of Europes best attackers.

What? Just no. In his best club season he scored 13 goals and 10 assists. Gakpo had 16 goals and 6 assists last season. Would you describe him as one of the best attackers in Europe too? Theres defending somebody and then theres just absolute lies. A good tournament with Italy clouded everybodys judgement on him. His club career has been littered with field average output.
