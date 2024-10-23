The slight flaw in your argument is that Robertson and Fabhino weren't recovering from serious ACL injuries at this stage of their debut seasons.......



The manager has said, quite bluntly, what the issue is.Hes not at the right level fitness wise to compete at the intensity required, mainly owing to the fact that he didnt have a pre-season.Were in the middle of a really intense run of matches and weve got 5 other forwards, it surely makes sense to let him take his time and get up to the required level then to chuck him in now when hes not ready?Hes signed a 4 year contract, theres loads of time for him to get ready and play a huge part for us. The ironic thing is if we chucked him in now and he got injured the club would get slaughtered for that as well as they did with Thiago, Salah, Trent etc last season.