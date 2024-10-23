« previous next »
Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
:o


https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/liverpool-transfer-news-looking-to-move-federico-chiesa-back-to-italy-already-report-signings-rumours-gossip-paper-talk-lfc-ynwa

Absolutely nothing in that article suggests we are looking to move him or he is pushing for it. Just their "italian football expert" thinks it may be the answer to... well I'm not sure what to be honest. Is a load of shite.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
:o

Why are you posting this trash?
Logged



Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:42:04 pm
:o


https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/liverpool-transfer-news-looking-to-move-federico-chiesa-back-to-italy-already-report-signings-rumours-gossip-paper-talk-lfc-ynwa


That website. Pogba will sign for Man City. Inzaghi will manage Man United. Mbappe is about to leave Real Madrid.

I remember when 4-4-2 was a half-decent football mag.
Logged


Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm
That website. Pogba will sign for Man City. Inzaghi will manage Man United. Mbappe is about to leave Real Madrid.

I remember when 4-4-2 was a half-decent football mag.

They're the epitome of a click bait machine. Shitty website that needs fucking off.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 10:17:07 pm »
I didn't expect him to play much at this point to be honest, not sure what the uproar is about. If the situation is still the same come January then the complaints would be more justified, wouldn't be the first player thats taken a couple months to get up to speed with the rest of our squad.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #525 on: Today at 05:30:33 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 23, 2024, 03:21:56 pm

The only way we get value out of this signing (Chiesa) is if we play it smart and take it easy.
We're well covered in attack, so let him build up his fitness properly   

The best thing about signing Chiesa is that it enabled us to avoid signing Rabiot (who would have been an even bigger and more expensive disaster.)


Logged



Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #526 on: Today at 08:44:19 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:30:33 am
The best thing about signing Chiesa is that it enabled us to avoid signing Rabiot (who would have been an even bigger and more expensive disaster.)

Nothing to suggest we'd have gone in for that waster. I know we just seem to go in for players going cheap, but it has to be a profile of player we'd want.

It seems to be about getting Chiesa used to the intensity of the league/our training and he didn't have a pre-season. Klopp did similar with players when they first signed. Endo last season or the likes of Robbo previously.

The signing was a bit of a cheap punt (salary aside) so it was never a sure thing.
Logged


Offline NickoH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:49:31 am »
I'm getting Arthur Melo vibes about this...
Logged





Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:05:06 am »
Is his game style not based around intensity and explosiveness. So it is concerning he's struggling with the training
Logged

Online reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:08:17 am »
Happy birthday Freddie!!
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:10:15 am »
More birthdays 🎂 lol
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:10:16 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:44:19 am
Nothing to suggest we'd have gone in for that waster. I know we just seem to go in for players going cheap, but it has to be a profile of player we'd want.

It seems to be about getting Chiesa used to the intensity of the league/our training and he didn't have a pre-season. Klopp did similar with players when they first signed. Endo last season or the likes of Robbo previously.

The signing was a bit of a cheap punt (salary aside) so it was never a sure thing.

Same with Fabinho who was gradually introduced.

However its a bit concerning that he has a lingering injury after a couple of months.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:13:25 am »
Could be back in training today or tomorrow.

Too early for arsenal but closing in to coming back
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:15:33 am »
It is and was rather embarrassing all the panic and headlines about Chiesa.
Logged



Offline mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:27:24 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 05:32:09 pm
Did we sign him for less wages or the same wages he wanted but Juventus won't offer

the same wages which Juventus didn't offer basically, 11m for a fee is nothing though so its a calculated risk.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:07:39 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 08:49:31 am
I'm getting Arthur Melo vibes about this...
Already played and contributed more than that.
Logged


Offline MNAA

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #536 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
I simply do not understand why people like to feed on negativity. Do you get a certain kind of satisfaction from it? Do you get even more satisfaction if the negativity spreads even further?

Why not be a glass half full person instead of  being glass half empty one? Give Chiesa or Slot or the club the benefit of your doubt. Some players for their own specific reasons need more time to be fully ready to take the field
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:30:40 pm »
I'm glad to hear the issue is fitness/intensity related and not a series of niggling injuries.

I guess the whingers in this thread thought Robertson and Fabinho were complete busts at this stage of their debut seasons, right?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #538 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 02:04:55 pm
I simply do not understand why people like to feed on negativity. Do you get a certain kind of satisfaction from it? Do you get even more satisfaction if the negativity spreads even further?

Why not be a glass half full person instead of  being glass half empty one? Give Chiesa or Slot or the club the benefit of your doubt. Some players for their own specific reasons need more time to be fully ready to take the field
Yep. People whose entire relationship with the club seems to revolve around looking for negatives to moan about. Wierdos.
Logged



Offline T.Mills

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #539 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm »
So is he injured or just abit shite?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #540 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 05:35:23 pm
So is he injured or just abit shite?

Fitness issues (he had fuck all preseason) but seems he's going to be back in training in next day or two.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #541 on: Today at 05:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm
That website. Pogba will sign for Man City. Inzaghi will manage Man United. Mbappe is about to leave Real Madrid.

I remember when 4-4-2 was a half-decent football mag.

i remembered they were relevant when we were trying to sign simao.

how long is a normal pre season before the players get up to speed or will we all be witnessing the longest pre season in history of football?  obvious he isnt a milner but then who is.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #542 on: Today at 05:50:50 pm »
The driving force regarding the signing of Chiesa was Richard Hughes panicking that LFC was about to become the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single new player in the last transfer window and he couldn't have that.

Chiesa was finished as a serious footballer 4 years ago when he suffered a serious ACL injury.

There is no coming back from that especially in the case of a forward who relies on his speed.

It was a mistake to sign Chiesa and all the wishful thinking in the world won't change that.



Logged



Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #543 on: Today at 05:52:29 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:50:50 pm
The driving force regarding the signing of Chiesa was Richard Hughes panicking that LFC was about to become the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single new player in the last transfer window and he couldn't have that.

Chiesa was finished as a serious footballer 4 years ago when he suffered a serious ACL injury.

There is no coming back from that especially in the case of a forward who relies on his speed.

It was a mistake to sign Chiesa and all the wishful thinking in the world won't change that.

8 weeks (and 1 day) since he signed. Well done for giving him some time before making such a full and final judgement on him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #544 on: Today at 05:53:59 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:50:50 pm
The driving force regarding the signing of Chiesa was Richard Hughes panicking that LFC was about to become the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single new player in the last transfer window and he couldn't have that.

Chiesa was finished as a serious footballer 4 years ago when he suffered a serious ACL injury.

There is no coming back from that especially in the case of a forward who relies on his speed.

It was a mistake to sign Chiesa and all the wishful thinking in the world won't change that.

That's nice and all but he played a lot of games last season and his pace is still there.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #545 on: Today at 05:57:59 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:30:40 pm

I guess the whingers in this thread thought Robertson and Fabinho were complete busts at this stage of their debut seasons......

The slight flaw in your argument is that Robertson and Fabhino weren't recovering from serious ACL injuries at this stage of their debut seasons.......
Logged



Offline Asam

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:00:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 01:55:09 pm
We've won 11 out of 12 games so far, we're top of both 'leagues' we're in, and Salah, Diaz and Gakpo are all playing well.

But sure, rush the guy into the team before he is ready whilst simultaneously bitching about FSG.

I doubt he'll get 10 goals as well. If we win cups then any contribution he makes is good for me.

Well lets hope we avoid injuries / loss of form like every season, god forbid we might have to actually use the bloke
Logged

Online CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:12:15 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:57:59 pm
The slight flaw in your argument is that Robertson and Fabhino weren't recovering from serious ACL injuries at this stage of their debut seasons.......

He isn't recovering from one either, he did it nearly 3 years ago now and played over 2,500 mins last season.
Logged

Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #548 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:50:50 pm
The driving force regarding the signing of Chiesa was Richard Hughes panicking that LFC was about to become the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single new player in the last transfer window and he couldn't have that.

Source?
Logged


Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #549 on: Today at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 05:57:59 pm
The slight flaw in your argument is that Robertson and Fabhino weren't recovering from serious ACL injuries at this stage of their debut seasons.......

The manager has said, quite bluntly, what the issue is.

Hes not at the right level fitness wise to compete at the intensity required, mainly owing to the fact that he didnt have a pre-season.

Were in the middle of a really intense run of matches and weve got 5 other forwards, it surely makes sense to let him take his time and get up to the required level then to chuck him in now when hes not ready?

Hes signed a 4 year contract, theres loads of time for him to get ready and play a huge part for us. The ironic thing is if we chucked him in now and he got injured the club would get slaughtered for that as well as they did with Thiago, Salah, Trent etc last season.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #550 on: Today at 06:32:58 pm »
This guy was a gamble, so take anything you can get from him as a positive. Certainly shouldnt pin much on him. Hes had a serious injury, had crap form for several seasons and cost very little. He shouldnt even be a topic of conversation really.
Logged

Offline eAyeAddio

  
  
  
  
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #551 on: Today at 06:35:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:12:15 pm
He isn't recovering from one either, he did it nearly 3 years ago now and played over 2,500 mins last season.

Yes, that is true, but you don't ever fully recover from a serious ACL injury..... The speed you lose is gone forever.

Which is why we paid so little for him.  Normally, you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.

Remember Michael Owen?   He never regained his former pace after getting injured.

They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,692
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #552 on: Today at 06:37:08 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:35:38 pm
Yes, that is true, but you don't ever fully recover from a serious ACL injury..... The speed you lose is gone forever.

Which is why we paid so little for him.  Normally, you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.

Remember Michael Owen?   He never regained his former pace after getting injured.

Remember our world class centre back?  Or even Nunez, who is still lighting quick.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,914
  • YNWA
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #553 on: Today at 06:37:38 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:35:38 pm
Yes, that is true, but you don't ever fully recover from a serious ACL injury..... The speed you lose is gone forever.

Which is why we paid so little for him.  Normally, you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.

Remember Michael Owen?   He never regained his former pace after getting injured.

We paid so little because he had 12 months left on his deal and it was a day before the end of the transfer window so Juventus had little option but to accept a low fee.

As for Owen, his whole game relied on extreme pace, esp over the initial few yards. That's not Chiesa's game. Did you watch much of him last season?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #554 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 06:35:38 pm
Yes, that is true, but you don't ever fully recover from a serious ACL injury..... The speed you lose is gone forever.

Which is why we paid so little for him.  Normally, you pay peanuts, you get monkeys.
that's a risky move, disclosing your salary on the internet.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #555 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:21:31 pm
Source?

Same source that says Trent is definitely going to Real - common sense, innit.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,326
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #556 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:42:32 pm
Same source that says Trent is definitely going to Real - common sense, innit.

Saying 'the driving force regarding the signing of Chiesa was Richard Hughes panicking that LFC was about to become the only club in the Premier League to not sign a single new player in the last transfer window and he couldn't have that' isn't common sense, it's nonsense.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #557 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm »
Of course. Common sense is nearly always nonsense.

Its basically people with limited information filling in the gaps using their imagination and then convincing themselves its the only possible explanation.

Aside from Zubimendi, we dont even know who the club was looking at over the summer, who they may or may not have bid for, who they may or may not have rejected, or why they rejected them.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,326
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #558 on: Today at 07:54:22 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:46:09 pm
Of course. Common sense is nearly always nonsense.

Its basically people with limited information filling in the gaps using their imagination and then convincing themselves its the only possible explanation.

Aside from Zubimendi, we dont even know who the club was looking at over the summer, who they may or may not have bid for, who they may or may not have rejected, or why they rejected them.


Ah right, gotcha :)
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Federico Chiesa
« Reply #559 on: Today at 07:59:49 pm »
Am I right in saying there are people already slagging this lad/signing off? Not even 2 months in and currently recovering from an injury. And were doing it because an Italian website with one of the poorest records for transfer accuracy on the entire internet said so?

People will quite literally moan about anything.
Logged
