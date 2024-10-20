Um Ravanelli? Zola? Not exactly recent, I grant you.



The problem with the ones we've signed is they've been low rent/cheap buys. Rodgers's terrible eye for a player and wanting someone he'd worked with before that was Swansea's level (Borini), a cheap punt on a talented player with a lot of baggage (Balotelli), an injury prone and injured midfielder from a club who owed us money when we were skint (Aquilani). Dossena who barely even played for Italy. Italian players themselves aren't the problem.We only signed Chiesa because he was cheap. He's a quality player but his value has dropped a lot because he had a bad injury and his stock has fallen from a few years back. If he was still playing at 2021 level then it'd be Chelsea or someone paying 80 million for him, not us. We hope we've boxed smart and got a bargain, but it's a punt because he was available cheap. It's more hope than expectation that it works out, but it's early days.