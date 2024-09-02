« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa  (Read 20120 times)

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #320 on: September 2, 2024, 09:40:32 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September  2, 2024, 09:33:34 pm
She's a keeper.

Alisson's replacement?
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #321 on: September 2, 2024, 09:57:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on September  2, 2024, 08:43:35 pm
Hughes has finally found a replacement for Rebeca Tavares.
Not slacking at all, that chap!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #322 on: September 2, 2024, 09:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September  2, 2024, 08:31:16 pm
He's at Anfield tonight.  Check out the quote by his wife.  ;D



I have never needed anything in my life like I need this man to be boss for the reds
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #323 on: September 2, 2024, 09:59:37 pm »
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #324 on: September 2, 2024, 11:17:06 pm »
He is just so bloody likeable.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #325 on: September 4, 2024, 09:01:14 am »
If he can be as influential as Coutinho was for us, I would be very happy.

He seems to genuinely like this place. Knows the history, knows about the Anfield nights, seemingly looks like he will fit in this dressing room.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #326 on: September 4, 2024, 10:07:04 am »
Did he not take part in Juve's pre-season at all?  3-4 weeks from match fitness is pretty much a pre-season.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #327 on: September 4, 2024, 10:11:39 am »
I can't recall ever watching another 'signing day' video on LFC's YouTube where the player looked so genuinely happy. When he was looking at the trophies and when given his shirt he was grinning from ear to ear throughout, and I had the same smile watching it!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #328 on: September 4, 2024, 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: Graeme on September  4, 2024, 10:11:39 am
I can't recall ever watching another 'signing day' video on LFC's YouTube where the player looked so genuinely happy. When he was looking at the trophies and when given his shirt he was grinning from ear to ear throughout, and I had the same smile watching it!
Havent seen so much enthusiasm from a player since Lol Cottrells debut. 😁 (One for the oldies)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #329 on: September 4, 2024, 11:34:00 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  4, 2024, 10:07:04 am
Did he not take part in Juve's pre-season at all?  3-4 weeks from match fitness is pretty much a pre-season.
No, they excluded him from training to ensure they got him off their books.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #330 on: September 4, 2024, 01:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on September  4, 2024, 10:11:39 am
I can't recall ever watching another 'signing day' video on LFC's YouTube where the player looked so genuinely happy. When he was looking at the trophies and when given his shirt he was grinning from ear to ear throughout, and I had the same smile watching it!

Maybe he was so happy to be getting out of Juve
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #331 on: September 4, 2024, 01:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on September  4, 2024, 10:11:39 am
I can't recall ever watching another 'signing day' video on LFC's YouTube where the player looked so genuinely happy. When he was looking at the trophies and when given his shirt he was grinning from ear to ear throughout, and I had the same smile watching it!

Then there is Sandro Tonali touring the Newcastle facilities...  ;D
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #332 on: September 4, 2024, 01:50:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  4, 2024, 10:07:04 am
Did he not take part in Juve's pre-season at all?  3-4 weeks from match fitness is pretty much a pre-season.

Doubt he was just sat on his arse though... must have trained in some capacity, even if not with the team.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #333 on: September 4, 2024, 08:20:18 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on September  4, 2024, 11:28:54 am
Havent seen so much enthusiasm from a player since Lol Cottrells debut. 😁 (One for the oldies)

Luv it. For those wondering, here it is, a lovely story: https://footballbh.net/2022/11/21/liverpool-lawrence-cottrell/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #334 on: September 5, 2024, 05:21:50 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1831716417982415013

https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1831727764858163477

Quote
Federico Chiesa is training with Liverpool's Under-18/21s ahead of the first sessions with his new senior team-mates upon their return next week.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #335 on: September 5, 2024, 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on September  4, 2024, 01:50:58 pm
Doubt he was just sat on his arse though... must have trained in some capacity, even if not with the team.
Read somewhere that Slot confirmed that although he had initial pre-season training with Juve he pretty much missed the last 2 weeks prior to the transfer, probably due to Juve trying to ship him out
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm »
Usually not a fan of bringing up old chants for new players but surely we can dig the old Maxi Rodriguez chant out for Chiesa? Name works well (Fede), lyrics are fine etc. was one of my favourite chants that probably gets forgotten due to Maxis relatively short stint here.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 07:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
Usually not a fan of bringing up old chants for new players but surely we can dig the old Maxi Rodriguez chant out for Chiesa? Name works well (Fede), lyrics are fine etc. was one of my favourite chants that probably gets forgotten due to Maxis relatively short stint here.
Seconded..
A song for a lovable, cracking little player!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 07:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:16:06 pm
Usually not a fan of bringing up old chants for new players but surely we can dig the old Maxi Rodriguez chant out for Chiesa? Name works well (Fede), lyrics are fine etc. was one of my favourite chants that probably gets forgotten due to Maxis relatively short stint here.

We've done it for our new manager so why not Chiesa!  ;)
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 09:23:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  2, 2024, 09:57:06 pm
I have never needed anything in my life like I need this man to be boss for the reds

Feel the same buddy.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm »
Anyone know how the Juve fans have reacted to this? hopefully theyre sound.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 11:08:20 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 10:40:21 pm
Anyone know how the Juve fans have reacted to this? hopefully theyre sound.
They're angry and bitter - at the club, the situation and a few even see him as we see Torres (but what can you do if the coach doesn't want you).
From what I can see, it's bit like our C@ncers-period. Toxic atmosphere.
Very much an Evertonian/City like atmosphere... vile and toxic.

I can see Fede is a bit of a reserved, shy-ish gent. He and his wife is obviously extremely close and support each other, so I can only imagine what h*ll it would've been to operate under such circumstances and atmos. Prolly like coming from Everton after playing at Goodison for a few years... to Liverpool. Completely different environment.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:08:20 pm
They're angry and bitter - at the club, the situation and a few even see him as we see Torres (but what can you do if the coach doesn't want you).
From what I can see, it's bit like our C@ncers-period. Toxic atmosphere.
Very much an Evertonian/City like atmosphere... vile and toxic.

I can see Fede is a bit of a reserved, shy-ish gent. He and his wife is obviously extremely close and support each other, so I can only imagine what h*ll it would've been to operate under such circumstances and atmos. Prolly like coming from Everton after playing at Goodison for a few years... to Liverpool. Completely different environment.
to be honest I've just spent a while on one of their forums. It doesnt appear to be as toxic as that at all, they seem kinda resigned to the circumstances.

https://www.juventuz.com/threads/federico-chiesa.44407/page-340
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #343 on: Today at 01:27:03 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 11:27:19 pm
to be honest I've just spent a while on one of their forums. It doesnt appear to be as toxic as that at all, they seem kinda resigned to the circumstances.

https://www.juventuz.com/threads/federico-chiesa.44407/page-340

I just get the sense that it is quite dark in there.
