Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa

Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #200 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Any videos of when he met his teammates for the first time? Wondering if it's one kiss on the cheek or the customary three.

https://x.com/LFC/status/1829464076701122903

https://x.com/LFC/status/1829504345039057086
farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm
Welcome, Federico!

Seems a good, relateble lad. But I'm eager to see him on the pitch.
Schmidt

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #202 on: Today at 04:58:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:33:50 pm
Spaletti hasn't picked him.  :D

That's good! It'll be interesting to see where we see him in the pecking order.
mc_red22

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:01:24 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:58:17 pm
That's good! It'll be interesting to see where we see him in the pecking order.

Something tells me he's a little bit happy with the move ;D
mullyred94

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:08:41 pm
stockdam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #205 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:58:17 pm
That's good! It'll be interesting to see where we see him in the pecking order.

I think we'll probably have to wait to see. He'll probably need a couple of weeks on the training pitch before Slot decides to throw him onto the bench. He may even have to wait for injuries. Even getting onto our bench will be hard as we probably will have:

Kelleher
Tsimikas
Bradley
Quansah or Gomez
Endo
Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez

So he'll probably have to displace Elliott, Gakpo or Nunez.........not going to be easy. That's the problem with having a strong squad.........getting onto the bench is difficult let alone the first team.

We may not see him play until the cup or CL games although I hope the bench will be rotated so he does get some league games.


Samie

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #206 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm
exiledintheUSA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #207 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:10:39 pm

We may not see him play until the cup or CL games although I hope the bench will be rotated so he does get some league games.


3 home games in a week after the International break, I'd imagine we'll see plenty of rotation.
redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #208 on: Today at 05:41:32 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:58:17 pm
That's good! It'll be interesting to see where we see him in the pecking order.

Slot said he's "one of four wingers". Considering we usually play with two, I'd guess he's second choice for now. He should get plenty of time though.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #209 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:41:32 pm
Slot said he's "one of four wingers". Considering we usually play with two, I'd guess he's second choice for now. He should get plenty of time though.

Unless were moving to an unorthodox 4-1-5 :D
Asam

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #210 on: Today at 06:19:30 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:41:32 pm
Slot said he's "one of four wingers". Considering we usually play with two, I'd guess he's second choice for now. He should get plenty of time though.

Diaz, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo being the wingers I guess with Nunez and Jota as the CF

Slot tends to sub his wingers quite early so the wide men are fresher
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #211 on: Today at 06:28:49 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:19:30 pm
Diaz, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo being the wingers I guess with Nunez and Jota as the CF

Slot tends to sub his wingers quite early so the wide men are fresher

I can see that working. Right Mo what we want you to do is to run yourself into the ground for an hour. Then just when we are getting on top like we did against Ipswich and Brentford. I am going to take you off and bring Chiesa on so he can get the glory.
redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #212 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:19:30 pm
Diaz, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo being the wingers I guess with Nunez and Jota as the CF

Slot tends to sub his wingers quite early so the wide men are fresher

Yep. My guess is he's replacement for Salah on the right, but lets see what Salah thinks of being brought off early...
killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #213 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:28:49 pm
I can see that working. Right Mo what we want you to do is to run yourself into the ground for an hour. Then just when we are getting on top like we did against Ipswich and Brentford. I am going to take you off and bring Chiesa on so he can get the glory.

There is more than enough games for all of them. Plus, there are still questions as to how good the likes of Gakpo, Nunez and even Diaz are. He may become first choice on the left.
Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #214 on: Today at 06:33:25 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:31:17 pm
Yep. My guess is he's replacement for Salah on the right, but lets see what Salah thinks of being brought off early...

Its a team game and Mo has picked up a few injuries, its going to help his longevity and as such not need to manage his energy through 95mins he can go full tilt for the 70.

There is no downside to Mo having competition and rotation.
the_red_pill

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #215 on: Today at 06:34:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Unlikely to be invovled against the mancs as Slot says he's had no pre season training and only 1 with us today.

Tell that to the mancs.
They'll be expecting him. ;D

Just like we take any player that they say is unavailable for a match between us, with a lorry of salt.
Bread

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #216 on: Today at 06:35:12 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:19:30 pm
Diaz, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo being the wingers I guess with Nunez and Jota as the CF

Slot tends to sub his wingers quite early so the wide men are fresher

Think we're going to see more rigidity with the front 3 with certain players belonging strictly to one position i.e Diaz/Gakpo on the left, Darwin/Jota through the middle and Salah/Chiesa on the right. Don't think we'll see as much fluidity in terms of swapping positions as we did under Klopp.
redbyrdz

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #217 on: Today at 06:37:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:33:25 pm
Its a team game and Mo has picked up a few injuries, its going to help his longevity and as such not need to manage his energy through 95mins he can go full tilt for the 70.

There is no downside to Mo having competition and rotation.

Agree. Always found it a bit odd that he got away with "don't sub me". I guess having a few less full ganes might help him carry his form into the end of the season, where he's often struggled a bit (Afcon doesn't help either).
Eeyore

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #218 on: Today at 06:44:39 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Agree. Always found it a bit odd that he got away with "don't sub me". I guess having a few less full ganes might help him carry his form into the end of the season, where he's often struggled a bit (Afcon doesn't help either).

Players like Salah don't see it like that though. They have put in the hard yards for an hour. Just as the game is opening up and they are about to get their pay off you want to sub them off. Imagine taking him off after an hour against Ipswich just as we were about to run riot.

Look at how many late goals we scored last season. 
Draex

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #219 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Agree. Always found it a bit odd that he got away with "don't sub me". I guess having a few less full ganes might help him carry his form into the end of the season, where he's often struggled a bit (Afcon doesn't help either).

I think we're going to see more of the 1-0, 2-0 type games i.e. Slot will want us to take the foot off the gas once we've got a 2 goal cushion and manage the game out.

Hopefully this helps keeping injuries down this year.
Coolie High

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #220 on: Today at 06:49:30 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:37:09 pm
Agree. Always found it a bit odd that he got away with "don't sub me". I guess having a few less full ganes might help him carry his form into the end of the season, where he's often struggled a bit (Afcon doesn't help either).

This is how big players operate though and big managers have to know how to deal with that(and they do).
The Test

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #221 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:08 pm


Jesus. I glanced quickly and thought he was in wheel chair there. Gave me the fear.
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
Reply #222 on: Today at 07:45:10 pm
Incredible signing IMO

Been wanting us to sign him for yearssss

I think he'll be brilliant here
