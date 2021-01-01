« previous next »
some a absoulte fuckwit ( english sounding lad who does Juve content) is giving Liverpool shit for dealing with Juve and I don't want even to mention why.

its 2024, what the fuck is wrong with people?

Kinda wanna post the link so people can go tell the guy how much of a fuckwit he is  :wanker

Ahhh his disabled sharing his video. JFTV on tiktok and videos on twitter - I've briefly lost my shit.
Can't even begin to fathom how we've pulled this off for a maximum of £12m. Yes his wages will be high-ish but there are nondescript academy cast offs aplenty being sold for more than that this summer.

He has passed the awkward two years since returning from his ACL, looks increasingly like his old self and should fit a direct countering team like a glove.

make sure you watch the chiesa documentary on amazon
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?
Ive got good vibes about this. Harry Kewell when he signed kinda vibes  lets hope it turns out better
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:47:04 pm
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.
Jorginho only one I can think off in recent memory tbf
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat

:D

Dont disturbe him, hes noshing down a kfc whilst tracking planes.
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:10:14 pm
Back to the welcome and knock off the weird as fuck perv posts, dickheads.

Not the first time I've seen Claire post this you fucking weirdo's. I can guess what she's referring to. Creepy c*nts
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:47:04 pm
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 06:48:05 pm
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat

 ;D

Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 06:00:16 pm
some a absoulte fuckwit ( english sounding lad who does Juve content) is giving Liverpool shit for dealing with Juve and I don't want even to mention why.

its 2024, what the fuck is wrong with people?

Kinda wanna post the link so people can go tell the guy how much of a fuckwit he is  :wanker

Ahhh his disabled sharing his video. JFTV on tiktok and videos on twitter - I've briefly lost my shit.

Hes getting supportive comments across the Park by any chance?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.

I saw that Di Canio is the top scoring Italian in English football (apart from Marco Gabbiadini possibly!)but agree with you, his build and style of play seems quite un-Italian, and he looks like hed be more suited than most of his compatriots to the Premier League.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:23:18 pm
Hes getting supportive comments across the Park by any chance?

Honestly couldn't be bothered to indulge in the comments as soon as I heard him mention I just thought what an absolute dickhead, told him his a piece of shit human and moved on  ;D
The very best Italians didn't tend to move to English clubs. Now, one of them has  :)
There's going to come a game where we are chasing it and have 4 or 5 of that front 6 on the pitch with Harvey or Szob n'all. Can't wait. Never against signing more goals and assists and quality. 

Loved him at that 2021 Euros, made up he's coming here now. Wishing him a healthy stint - if it goes well, he's beyond a bargain. 
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 07:26:49 pm
There's going to come a game where we are chasing it and have 4 or 5 of that front 6 on the pitch with Harvey or Szob n'all. Can't wait. Never against signing more goals and assists and quality. 

Loved him at that 2021 Euros, made up he's coming here now. Wishing him a healthy stint - if it goes well, he's beyond a bargain.

                 Nunez
Diaz            Jota          Chiesa

Would be very interesting to see for me, 4 complete dogs who will run into the ground.

NOT A SLIGHT ON SALAH WHAT SO EVER  :wave :)
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 04:52:10 pm
https://youtu.be/sFacWGBJ_cs

 :lmao :lmao

Fooking ringer for him. A bit of John Wark an all on the accordion
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm
                 Nunez
Diaz            Jota          Chiesa

Would be very interesting to see for me, 4 complete dogs who will run into the ground.

NOT A SLIGHT ON SALAH WHAT SO EVER  :wave :)

We will be a nightmare to play against even when Salah rests or, god forbid, picks up an injury.
Welcome Fed! Really excited about this signing.

The fact his dad scored at Anfield at Euro 96 must be a good sign (as well as making me feel ancient as I remember that game well.)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.

Italian football is very, perhaps extremely, tactical, too...

Would imagine Arne has some ideas for Chiesa in that regard...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:22:34 pm
;D



These kinds of slurs are mildly tolerable... :D
27 in October so we're not picking up a prospect or a bit part player here. This is a strength in depth player. If he's good at dribbling as some in here have said, then he might have a bit of Firmino about him.

Welcome!
This could go either way, but worth a risk. At his best, Chiesa is an absolute game-changer. Im happy weve signed him for the simple reason that my partner, who has no interest in football but loves languages, is amused by the fact he is basically called Freddie Church. During the Euros she always called him little Freddie Church.
Man is doing late night training...

I think he may already be my favourite player, without even kicking a ball.

He just seems like such a decent fella.
Chelsea had a good run of Italians with Zola, Vialli and Di Matteo but that was a generation ago.  Di Canio and Ravanelli were a similar era.

Jorginho is the best of the recent Italians and I guess, after him, it's probably Balotelli in his first few seasons at Man City.  I think Tonali will do well at Newcastle this season.

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:14:10 pm
Italian football is very, perhaps extremely, tactical, too...

Would imagine Arne has some ideas for Chiesa in that regard...
That Italian team at Euro 2024 was horrible and really one paced.  Maybe they were all over-thinking their deep tactics but most of the time it seemed like they were just bunting the ball up to that Atalanta lad and failing to get onto the second balls.

Still, £10-12m for a one in four wide forward is very good business.  I think Chiesa suits us better than Juve (and certainly better than he suited that Italy team).
Thanks for those who reminded me that I saw his dad score at Anfield during Euro 96. Now I feel properly old.

I remember Arigo Sacchi's choice of footwear more than old man Chiesa's goal - Air Max 95s, which looked wrong on a fella of his (then) age and off for a footy coach.

But this Federico signing is very intriguing. At Euro 2020, he looked a real "Liverpool-type" player. I thought that chance had gone, but here we are.

Here's hoping this is a Coutinho-level idiotically undervalued asset rather than a Balotelli-style fire sale.
He looks properly happy to be here, but he also looks like he's in his 30s. Did we sign his dad by mistake?
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm

But this Federico signing is very intriguing. At Euro 2020, he looked a real "Liverpool-type" player. I thought that chance had gone, but here we are.

Here's hoping this is a Coutinho-level idiotically undervalued asset rather than a Balotelli-style fire sale.

Was thinking the same. Balotelli was a calculated risk, didn't work, but at the time many of us thought it was worth a shot. For me, the difference here is the man's character. Balotelli was always a maverick, an off-the-wall guy. Chiesa is obviously an intelligent and thoughtful man as well as a fine talent. He's well-spoken in either Italian or English, has a clear vision of what he's aiming for with this move, and has shown in his fight with injuries that he can deal with adversity. There's a risk to the deal, but at this price I'd go for it in a heartbeat.
He seems genuinely made up to be here and I'm genuinely made up that he is.  He is going to bring that italian passion and drive to the side.  What a bargain too.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:09:49 pm
He seems genuinely made up to be here and I'm genuinely made up that he is.  He is going to bring that italian passion and drive to the side.  What a bargain too.

Yep, sometimes we tell ourselves these things about players to comfort ourselves but it is hard not to get a feeling that he really wanted this move and he's chuffed to be here.

I'm sure he had offers from other clubs, almost certainly interest from Saudi for big money etc but he's here and looks like he can't wait to get going.


Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Man is doing late night training...



Me is look at man.
Could end up becoming one of our biggest ever bargains, don't think his fitness is anything to worry about, wouldn't have played as many games as he did last year if his knee was still iffy.
Come on Federico!!!

Welcome to the greatest club in the world   
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
Was thinking the same. Balotelli was a calculated risk, didn't work, but at the time many of us thought it was worth a shot. For me, the difference here is the man's character. Balotelli was always a maverick, an off-the-wall guy. Chiesa is obviously an intelligent and thoughtful man as well as a fine talent. He's well-spoken in either Italian or English, has a clear vision of what he's aiming for with this move, and has shown in his fight with injuries that he can deal with adversity. There's a risk to the deal, but at this price I'd go for it in a heartbeat.
Balotelli was a terrible signing that everybody knew would be a terrible signing. There was a bit of let's give him a go kind of thing but that was it. If the Chiesa signing is shite I'd still expect him to contribute 10 times more. That's simply because he will put effort in.
I had initial concerns the fee indicated that Juve dont think he can return to his best, but its definitely an exciting signing. Be great if he can regain his best form. Cant wait to see him play.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:48 pm
Man is doing late night training...



Fucking love that shit...

Who needs fucking daylight?

Let's fucking go, Federico... ;D
What a signing! I absolutely am thrilled about this. He is definitely going to come good, I am sure of it.

Chiesa will definitely have an impact. I think he is a better signing than Anthony Gordon, I genuinely do. Although he may have lost that little burst of acceleration, he is still a fantastic player. In a world where Neto is going for 4 times as much, Chiesa is definitely a bargain. I see him as the 3rd best attacker we have after Salah , Jota and that too because he is coming back from an ACL.

Finally Dick Hughes earning some wages, although I am not taking him seriously till he resigns Van Dijk, Salah and Trent.
