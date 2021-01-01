What a signing! I absolutely am thrilled about this. He is definitely going to come good, I am sure of it.
Chiesa will definitely have an impact. I think he is a better signing than Anthony Gordon, I genuinely do. Although he may have lost that little burst of acceleration, he is still a fantastic player. In a world where Neto is going for 4 times as much, Chiesa is definitely a bargain. I see him as the 3rd best attacker we have after Salah , Jota and that too because he is coming back from an ACL.
Finally Dick Hughes earning some wages, although I am not taking him seriously till he resigns Van Dijk, Salah and Trent.