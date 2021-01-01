« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa  (Read 4274 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:00:16 pm »
some a absoulte fuckwit ( english sounding lad who does Juve content) is giving Liverpool shit for dealing with Juve and I don't want even to mention why.

its 2024, what the fuck is wrong with people?

Kinda wanna post the link so people can go tell the guy how much of a fuckwit he is  :wanker

Ahhh his disabled sharing his video. JFTV on tiktok and videos on twitter - I've briefly lost my shit.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:48 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:41:52 pm »
Can't even begin to fathom how we've pulled this off for a maximum of £12m. Yes his wages will be high-ish but there are nondescript academy cast offs aplenty being sold for more than that this summer.

He has passed the awkward two years since returning from his ACL, looks increasingly like his old self and should fit a direct countering team like a glove.

Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:43:59 pm »
make sure you watch the chiesa documentary on amazon
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,000
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:47:04 pm »
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:47:29 pm »
Ive got good vibes about this. Harry Kewell when he signed kinda vibes  lets hope it turns out better
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,684
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:47:04 pm
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,369
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:56:38 pm »
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm »
Jorginho only one I can think off in recent memory tbf
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat

:D

Dont disturbe him, hes noshing down a kfc whilst tracking planes.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:10:14 pm
Back to the welcome and knock off the weird as fuck perv posts, dickheads.

Not the first time I've seen Claire post this you fucking weirdo's. I can guess what she's referring to. Creepy c*nts
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,562
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:22:34 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:47:04 pm
Why has Samie been calling the lad Enrico?

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Side effect of eating white glue and crayons john. That and being a daft twat

 ;D

Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:00:16 pm
some a absoulte fuckwit ( english sounding lad who does Juve content) is giving Liverpool shit for dealing with Juve and I don't want even to mention why.

its 2024, what the fuck is wrong with people?

Kinda wanna post the link so people can go tell the guy how much of a fuckwit he is  :wanker

Ahhh his disabled sharing his video. JFTV on tiktok and videos on twitter - I've briefly lost my shit.

Hes getting supportive comments across the Park by any chance?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,113
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:56:38 pm
I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.

I saw that Di Canio is the top scoring Italian in English football (apart from Marco Gabbiadini possibly!)but agree with you, his build and style of play seems quite un-Italian, and he looks like hed be more suited than most of his compatriots to the Premier League.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:25:11 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:23:18 pm
Hes getting supportive comments across the Park by any chance?

Honestly couldn't be bothered to indulge in the comments as soon as I heard him mention I just thought what an absolute dickhead, told him his a piece of shit human and moved on  ;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:25:37 pm »
The very best Italians didn't tend to move to English clubs. Now, one of them has  :)
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Federico Chiesa
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm »
There's going to come a game where we are chasing it and have 4 or 5 of that front 6 on the pitch with Harvey or Szob n'all. Can't wait. Never against signing more goals and assists and quality. 

Loved him at that 2021 Euros, made up he's coming here now. Wishing him a healthy stint - if it goes well, he's beyond a bargain. 
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 