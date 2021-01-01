I can't think of many Italian players who've done well in England. Zola was the best but that was long ago. The Premier League is clearly more intense, more physical, more chaotic than anything served up in Serie-A. But Chiesa has always impressed me as someone who might be equipped to do well in England. He's strong and quick as well as technical. He's a fighter too. I wouldn't expect to see him rolling on the floor at the first collision like many of his compatriots doing in international football. The fee is absurdly small, and that's gratifying. His desire to be here is palpable. I think Juventus will end up looking stupid.