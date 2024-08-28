We enter the League Cup at the 3rd Round stage and the draw is tonight around 10.15pm.



We can't draw any team that's in European Competition in this round (City, Arsenal etc).



Third-round ball numbers

1. Arsenal

2. Aston Villa

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Brighton

8. Chelsea

9. Coventry City

10. Crystal Palace

11. Everton

12. Fleetwood Town

13. Fulham

14. Leicester City

15. Leyton Orient

16. Liverpool

17. Manchester City

18. Manchester United

19. Preston North End

20. Queens Park Rangers

21. Sheffield Wednesday

22. Stoke City

23. Tottenham Hotspur

24. Walsall

25. Watford

26. AFC Wimbledon or Ipswich Town

27. Cardiff City or Southampton

28. Colchester United or Brentford

29. Nottingham Forest or Newcastle United

30. Swansea City or Wycombe Wanderers

31. West Ham or Bournemouth

32. Wolves or Burnley



Would rather we play against low tier opposition...Barrow, Walsall or Fleetwood given the congested calendar.