Take our chances and we win!
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.

That is one of my favourites. His first in that game was good to, smashed it into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Salah's hattrick goal is up there for me too.
Thanks Zlen. Once more I think well win there, the same as the time before and the time before that. When we didnt.
Despite having a superior team in almost every aspect we have not turned that into wins, just frustration.

Perhaps the more controlled set up will help us be less vulnerable. It has in the first two games, while we patiently found our way to two goal leads having kept things level, rather than having to come back from being 1-0 down as we did last season too often.

I want to be confident, but the 5-0, 4-0, 7-0 results have probably made us too bold toward this fixture (that and the fact they seem so shite). Those are anomalies really. Its always been a fight to gain points in these fixtures and theyre rarely anything but close in terms of score line.

No matter I still cant stop myself thinking we should win and this time well show how much better we are. Fingers crossed it goes as it should this time
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.
Not seen loads in the flesh there, but Coutinho in 2016 (wafer cup) and Luis Garcia (vs Chelsea) ten years earlier were two I remember going properly off in the stands. Both lovely and important goals.
What's your favourite Old Trafford goal? I loved the Fowler lob in '95/6, he had such a knack of making Schmeichel look like the massive tit he was.

Dossena for me. :)
This fixture is cursed for us.

Klopp won just once - outside of COVID - at Old Trafford in 10 attempts and in many of those games we were heavily favoured.  By any statistical measure winning just 10% of the time when your odds of winning are well over 50% seems almost impossible.

Maybe this time under Slot it will be different, but I won't believe it until I see it.

Man Utd win or draw (90% confident). 

This fixture is cursed for us.

Klopp won just once - outside of COVID - at Old Trafford in 10 attempts and in many of those games we were heavily favoured.  By any statistical measure winning just 10% of the time when your odds of winning are well over 50% seems almost impossible.

Maybe this time under Slot it will be different, but I won't believe it until I see it.

Man Utd win or draw (90% confident). 



That's the spirit.
