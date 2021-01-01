Thanks Zlen. Once more I think well win there, the same as the time before and the time before that. When we didnt.

Despite having a superior team in almost every aspect we have not turned that into wins, just frustration.



Perhaps the more controlled set up will help us be less vulnerable. It has in the first two games, while we patiently found our way to two goal leads having kept things level, rather than having to come back from being 1-0 down as we did last season too often.



I want to be confident, but the 5-0, 4-0, 7-0 results have probably made us too bold toward this fixture (that and the fact they seem so shite). Those are anomalies really. Its always been a fight to gain points in these fixtures and theyre rarely anything but close in terms of score line.



No matter I still cant stop myself thinking we should win and this time well show how much better we are. Fingers crossed it goes as it should this time