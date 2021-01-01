Manchester United v Liverpool

Old Trafford, Sunday 01st September, Kick Off 16:00h



Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Sam Barrott. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard

This is the one, almost always it is.This is the yardstick, the challenge, the anticipation maker. We did well to start the season with two comfortable and controlled wins. It's coming together nicely, we don't look especially slow to grasp Slot's method in any particular department. However we did go up against two relatively limited teams, so it remains to be seen where we exactly are in the wider picture. The first data point for that comes this Sunday.I have no desire to lament much about our recent games there in the past season. Clusterfucks they turned out to be, we were still the better team throughout and have really only sabotaged ourselves. I expect us to again be the better team this Sunday, what remains to be seen is by how much and also do we finally manage to capitalise on our quality. I think the way Slot plans our games will serve us well, it should allow us to ignore the occasion and focus on control with lethal execution when the chance presents itself. Well, so I hope.Manchester United have again shown their soft underbelly in the opening games, we know it's there, everyone does. They can still hurt teams but boy has that 'inevitable feeling' evaporated in recent years. What used to be the low growling hum of inevitability that they'll find a way to win has turned into a loud clanking of inevitablity of making a major fuckup in almost every game. Perhaps some of their new signings help with this, but both seem more like drowning Ten Haag clutching at straws than a meaningful upgrade with future in mind. We'll see.Media will probably go wild with 'Clutch-Dutch Battle' scenarios. They are predictable like that after all. What is more interesting below this surface level bullshit is the battle of one perspective manager who has somewhat compromised his vision at a club unsuited to support it and another perspective manager who is seemingly allowed room to develop (if not just yet players to support it) his vision. I think it should be a cracking game to be honest. Both will definitely want to prove something, but on the pitch, whether Slot mentions it to the players or not - our boys will want to right some wrongs.Same team? I suspect so, possibly a new player or two on the bench, well that would be nice. But yeah, in all likelihood it will be the same team that started our last game, with perhaps, depending how it goes, some more minutes later to Harvey, Darwin and Bradley.We're good, let's go out there and beat these.Because they deserve it.