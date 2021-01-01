« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Manchester United v Liverpool
Old Trafford, Sunday 01st September, Kick Off 16:00h

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Sam Barrott. VAR: John Brooks. Assistant VAR: Harry Lennard


Season starts here

This is the one, almost always it is.This is the yardstick, the challenge, the anticipation maker. We did well to start the season with two comfortable and controlled wins. It's coming together nicely, we don't look especially slow to grasp Slot's method in any particular department. However we did go up against two relatively limited teams, so it remains to be seen where we exactly are in the wider picture. The first data point for that comes this Sunday.

I have no desire to lament much about our recent games there in the past season. Clusterfucks they turned out to be, we were still the better team throughout and have really only sabotaged ourselves. I expect us to again be the better team this Sunday, what remains to be seen is by how much and also do we finally manage to capitalise on our quality. I think the way Slot plans our games will serve us well, it should allow us to ignore the occasion and focus on control with lethal execution when the chance presents itself. Well, so I hope.

Manchester United have again shown their soft underbelly in the opening games, we know it's there, everyone does. They can still hurt teams but boy has that 'inevitable feeling' evaporated in recent years. What used to be the low growling hum of inevitability that they'll find a way to win has turned into a loud clanking of inevitablity of making a major fuckup in almost every game. Perhaps some of their new signings help with this, but both seem more like drowning Ten Haag clutching at straws than a meaningful upgrade with future in mind. We'll see.


Media will probably go wild with 'Clutch-Dutch Battle' scenarios. They are predictable like that after all. What is more interesting below this surface level bullshit is the battle of one perspective manager who has somewhat compromised his vision at a club unsuited to support it and another perspective manager who is seemingly allowed room to develop (if not just yet players to support it) his vision. I think it should be a cracking game to be honest. Both will definitely want to prove something, but on the pitch, whether Slot mentions it to the players or not - our boys will want to right some wrongs.


Same team? I suspect so, possibly a new player or two on the bench, well that would be nice. But yeah, in all likelihood it will be the same team that started our last game, with perhaps, depending how it goes, some more minutes later to Harvey, Darwin and Bradley.

We're good, let's go out there and beat these.
Because they deserve it.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Got to be kidding with that ref  ::)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
COME ON LIVERPOOL!

I don't like all this anti-Liverpool ref stuff, all clubs think the refs have it in for them, but you'd think PGMOL would not make that appointment so as not to feed it.

I'd assume the team's the same as last week, no major changes needed.

I'll be fascinating to see how our new style of holding the ball at the back works against a team who, on paper, should be better and will press us higher.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
The transfer window closes two days before these play like yard dogs, two footed tackles on us every 15 minutes, with local boy Anthony Taylor arriving at the match by tram, keeping his cards in his pocket for the have a go heroes.

 Then there's the fucking glare off the 3 heads when the managers meet the ref, be sure to be wearing sunglasses.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Apprehensive for this as always, 2 draws and a loss against these last season, i still cant believe it happened... With the greater control, I think we should be able to squeeze them into submission... but who the hell knows... C'mon you Reds! 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Got a feeling this game will be a big test for Gravenberch as the 6, we need a big game from him Sunday.

Pleased that we have got Konate against these this time, think he will make a big difference to how we defend their counter attacks.

I'll go for a 2-1 win, Szoboszlai jota
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Any sort of win here would be as productive as the 5-0 a few years back. Feels like it could even be an indication of where we'll go this season. Feels bizarre and possibly wrong saying that after three games but it'll be an indicator for sure. We need to win more big games this season if we're to challenge for the league and this is one of them.

They will raise their effort levels since their last big league match (in April, against us) but truth be told it should be quite easy for us to raise ours too.

Same team. Just win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
2-0 to the reds.

Jota and Salah.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
A win and a clean sheet and alarm bells will be going off everywhere.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
4-0 I hope they play Casimero and Ugrate together pls
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
A win and a clean sheet and alarm bells will be going off everywhere.

And what a sweet, sweet sound it would be.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
I'll go 3-1 salah loves to score against these so two for him and a boss free kick from Trent.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

Looking forward to this game. Usually I don't, as we have made a meal out of playing some very ordinary sides there in recent years, but I think this will be a good early marker of where we are in this ever so slightly more controlled set up. It's been good so far, I'm loving the work and set up off the ball where we are creating some good traps. Old Trafford provides a different environment but I'm excited to see if we are able to put the occasion to one side and collect the three points we should be capable of doing so in any 'normal' fixture.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
We are far superior to these. Another 2-0 would be lovely
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
We owe these after last season. I really think (hope?) our slower playstyle will limit the opportunities they have in transition.

1-2 to the Reds.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Always nervous against these.

I wonder if there will be any articles analysing previous Slot v Ten Hag matches. I know that United don't play like Ten Hag's Ajax, but would be interesting to see what tactical tweaks they have used against each other.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Hopefully the calmer approach will work better for this game with regards to taking our chances, we know we are the better team
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Another 2-0 win would be lovely.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Indeed, in this head to head who will shine?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
We are much better than these individually and collectively. I just hope we show it on the day.

I used to have butterflies in my stomach all week before we went there, but these days I'm very relaxed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Top OP that. Nice one Zlen.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Cheers Zlen!

Would love a win here, what a statement that would be.

A draw wouldnt be awful, a defeat would be fucking annoying as we need to stop the idea that they know how to play against us, most of their recent positive results against us have had more than a touch of luck about them.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Cheers for the OP.

My first ever game watching Liverpool live, this. 0-0 Boxing Day 1980, and I'd take that again right now.

It'd be nice to beat them though, wouldn't it just.

Mighty Reds, on we go......
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Wish for once we would be pragmatic and played them at their own game.

Give them a ball for a bit, it would totally confuse them as we all know what their game plan is gonna be.

It's tiring watching them give us a ton of problems at OT by playing what they're best at - counter-attacks. They know their FA cup final game plan will be their best chance against us and honestly we should try to avoid playing directly into their hands.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Cheers for the OP.

My first ever game watching Liverpool live, this. 0-0 Boxing Day 1980, and I'd take that again right now.

It'd be nice to beat them though, wouldn't it just.

Mighty Reds, on we go......

Id be gutted to drop two points to these. They are crap, all we have to do this year is convert the chances.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
Nice OP, cheers.

Ugarte and Casemiro in their midfield and we will walk right through them. I can easily see another controlled 2-0 win for us.
Szoboszlai with a long ranger and Salah when through 1 on 1 with Onana.

Lovely stuff.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
United is still one of the key games of the season and the one I anticipate the most, any win will do, fuck the performance

Our superiority means fuck all, it will come down to which team concentrates the best, makes the fewest mistakes and takes the chances when they arise like any big game


Re: MATCH PREVIEW - ManU v Liverpool, Old Trafford, Sun 01 Sep 16:00h
One reason why I'm a bit less nervous for this is I'm glad to have it out the way so early in the season. Feels like a few times over the years we've dropped points here towards the final stretch of the season which cost us, last season included.

Any win will do though, and signal a lovely start to the season and Slot's time here. The opening two wins have certainly helped among a frustrating transfer window.
