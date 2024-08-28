« previous next »
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #40 on: August 28, 2024, 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Irakla on August 28, 2024, 10:33:12 am
Welcome, Gio, to the best club in the world!

I haven't been active here for ages, but today is a special day. My compatriot and fellow Georgian will be defending the goal for my beloved club, I still can't believe it.

What a day! It still feels surreal the first Georgian in Liverpool!

Mentally and professionally he's a top lad. Very, very confident in his abilities, also he's still young for GK and I am pretty sure he'll improve his ball playing skills over the time.

P.S. Facebook is the biggest social network over here, so yeah everyone is still using it.

Chuffed for you, must be a real buzz. Hopefully we all get to enjoy his success with us for many years :thumbup
Logged


Offline Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #41 on: August 28, 2024, 01:50:58 pm »
Great business by the club, welcome Gio!
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #42 on: August 28, 2024, 02:45:04 pm »
Mamar dash vili the pronunciation is it
Logged

Offline only6times

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #43 on: August 28, 2024, 04:28:24 pm »
Coz you wear green Marmardashvili
With the two foot schlong
Logged




Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #44 on: August 28, 2024, 04:49:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 28, 2024, 11:01:43 am
The thing is - he almost certainly isn't, unless Alisson was flat out lying in his interview... because he's way too good to be a back up keeper

That's why I said the plan might be to loan him to a PL club next year. Not sure what the plan is in terms of him replacing Alisson.
Logged


Offline demain

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #45 on: August 28, 2024, 07:16:45 pm »
He's playing for Valencia against Athletic Bilbao currently, not sure how he's getting along but Valencia are trailing in the second half.
Logged




Online Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #46 on: August 28, 2024, 08:02:31 pm »
Quote
3 - Valencia have started a LaLiga season with three defeats in their first three games for the first time since 2016/17 under Pako Ayestarán, and today finished their league game with the fewest shots since November 2015 against Sevilla under Nuno (2). Concerns.

https://xcancel.com/optajose/status/1828869568435237115?s=46

God help him.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #47 on: August 28, 2024, 08:04:21 pm »
Mamardashvili got Man of the match today though :)
Logged


Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #48 on: August 28, 2024, 08:05:05 pm »
He was MOTM apprently. He;s their best player by a long hot.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #49 on: August 28, 2024, 09:23:39 pm »
Logged


Offline TAA66

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #50 on: August 28, 2024, 09:38:53 pm »
Welcome Gio - see you in 2-3 years
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #51 on: September 24, 2024, 10:51:49 pm »
Quote
Members of Liverpool's management went to Valencia to watch the match against Osasuna in which Mamardashvili kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive match.

Since signing for #LFC the player has received constant signs of affection from the club.

[@sanchis14]
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #52 on: September 24, 2024, 10:53:44 pm »
SWALK
Logged




Offline Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #53 on: September 25, 2024, 09:53:28 am »
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak  · 13h
🇬🇪 Giorgi Mamardashvili has misplaced just 1 short pass from his last 157 attempts.

https://anfieldindex.com/73179/debunking-the-myth-why-liverpool-signed-giorgi-mamardashvili.html

With around 40% of Mamardashvilis passes being long every game, its not a surprise to see that his pass completion is quite low in comparison to Alisson. However, I have taken a look at Mamardashvilis short-passes as a sample and analysed his completion rate from short passes only from his last 14 matches. Out of the 157 short passes he attempted in those 14 matches, Mamardashvili misplaced just one pass. That means he had a 99.36% short pass completion rate while averaging 11.2 short passes per game.

In Alisson, last 14 games, he made 260 passes and misplaced 5 passes. That means he had a 98% pass completion rate while averaging 18.5 short passes per game. When you compare those numbers together, Mamardashvilis passing game takes on a different light.
Logged

Offline StephP

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #54 on: October 2, 2024, 08:58:00 am »
I've been following Mamardashvili a bit since we've signed him. Seems like a great second keeper. Young, big, athletic, and with a great positioning sense. He could potentially be developed into a beast of a keeper.

Here, however, is one example of an error that he made in a recent game.

https://youtu.be/vihWWHf5q0w?t=98

This ball on this photo should've been his and he should've kicked it out. Valencia as a team played a very high position. All of the 10 footballers were in the opposing team's half. That means that Mamardashvili should have also been positioned much higher up the pitch. But he hasn't been. He appears to potentially even greatly struggle reading the plays and intervening confidently when far outside the penalty box which is his comfort area. That is a skill he can be expected to develop especially when he starts working with Alisson. But he will have to work very hard on that. Such things are not at all easy to change and acquire, especially for keepers who have no such natural inclinations but who, instead, hold insecurities and lack of comfort in such situations.

My sense of him is that he is a great buy. From what I've seen of him, he seems like a solid shot stopper that assumes good positioning in many shot-stopping situations in his box. I just haven't seen his footballing skills in terms of playing from the back and even intervening in situations like this. Perhaps that is not his strong suit? And perhaps that is not at all his strong suit? And that could potentially be a problem at a top level club.
« Last Edit: October 4, 2024, 08:43:14 am by StephP »
Logged

















Offline StephP

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #55 on: October 3, 2024, 11:05:22 am »
Quote from: Draex on September 25, 2024, 09:53:28 am
Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak  · 13h
 Giorgi Mamardashvili has misplaced just 1 short pass from his last 157 attempts.

https://anfieldindex.com/73179/debunking-the-myth-why-liverpool-signed-giorgi-mamardashvili.html

With around 40% of Mamardashvili’s passes being long every game, it’s not a surprise to see that his pass completion is quite low in comparison to Alisson. However, I have taken a look at Mamardashvili’s short-passes as a sample and analysed his completion rate from short passes only from his last 14 matches. Out of the 157 short passes he attempted in those 14 matches, Mamardashvili misplaced just one pass. That means he had a 99.36% short pass completion rate while averaging 11.2 short passes per game.

In Alisson, last 14 games, he made 260 passes and misplaced 5 passes. That means he had a 98% pass completion rate while averaging 18.5 short passes per game. When you compare those numbers together, Mamardashvili’s passing game takes on a different light.

I don't think I can agree with your last sentence there. What the data clearly shows is that Alisson (and Liverpool) make more short passes and less long passes than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). That means that Alisson (and Liverpool) resolve more risky situations by playing short passes from the back than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). That also means that Alisson (and Liverpool) have much greater experience dealing with risky situations by playing short passes from the back than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). And that also means that once Mamardashvili starts playing for Liverpool he might struggle with that and will need time to adapt.

Of course that a keeper that plays less short passes and has more long clearances will have a much higher short-pass completion rate. Because when under anything approaching threat he just clears the ball.

The data contained in the link you post shows that almost every other Mamardashvili's pass is a long pass / clearance. That means that he has no real experience playing from the back. He will have to work on that.

The underlying problem/issue here is that defensive players get used to their keepers. And Liverpool players are used to Alisson who plays very, very well with his feet. And once they get a new keeper the defensive players tend to put that keeper into the same sort of situations that they put the keeper they are used to. And then, all of a sudden, Mamardashvili finds himself dealing with situations that Alisson is used to dealing but that he isn't. He will have to adapt, therefore. But the team will also have to adapt to him.

And, of course, modern football is such that it is critical for the very top managers that their keepers are somehow involved in things like playing from the back. Things like that are essential for Guardiola, Arteta*, Klopp. So that the whole team set up, offensive and defensive, is such that it requires keeper to make short passes and make himself available for short passes in certain situations.

And that is related to things like PRESSING and HIGH PRESSES. And modern, top football is very much about that. Part of the strategies that top managers employ is to press certain individual players in certain situations. And then Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta* might change how and who they press in particular games as a surprise tactic. Change the individuals they target and change the pitch areas. That's how weaknesses are exposed. Capability of the keeper to play short passes in certain risky situations is essential for the very top teams.

* I include Arteta here in this discussion of other top managers because he has worked under Guardiola and did his best to figure out all of Guardiola's ways. And now he is implementing that, along with his own additions of some sort, at Arsenal. And it has been successful. Personally, I find it a great, great pity that Klopp is no longer managing Liverpool and is no longer in the league.
« Last Edit: October 5, 2024, 10:02:03 am by StephP »
Logged

















Offline Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #56 on: October 5, 2024, 02:42:01 pm »
With Ali and his twangy hammy, Giorgi will get a few chances to ease himself in at this rate, no need for a 2 season loan!

Kelleher may finally head off into the big bad world next season and become a number 1, and Giorgi can ease himself in at LFC with Ali!
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #57 on: October 5, 2024, 02:46:27 pm »
Not a suprise we signed the big man so early. As great as Ali and the way he plays he will get injured again and again.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #58 on: October 5, 2024, 02:50:54 pm »
Yeah it's making more sense now
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #59 on: October 5, 2024, 02:51:52 pm »
I wonder if we will consider cutting his loan short depending on how long Allison and Kelleher are out
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #60 on: October 5, 2024, 02:52:34 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on October  5, 2024, 02:51:52 pm
I wonder if we will consider cutting his loan short depending on how long Allison and Kelleher are out

I can't imagine we'd be able to.

And Kelleher only has an illness.
Logged


Online the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #61 on: October 5, 2024, 02:53:31 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on October  5, 2024, 02:51:52 pm
I wonder if we will consider cutting his loan short depending on how long Allison and Kelleher are out
Nope. Don't think we will. Kells is short term and Jaros is just as able as Kelleher.
Logged







Offline SerbianScouser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #62 on: October 5, 2024, 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  5, 2024, 02:46:27 pm
Not a suprise we signed the big man so early. As great as Ali and the way he plays he will get injured again and again.
A brilliant proactive move from the club imo.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #63 on: October 16, 2024, 07:47:47 pm »
Mama calling Ali out.  ;D

Quote
Giorgi Mamardashvili on why he accepted Liverpool: "I was attracted by Liverpool's project when the club's representatives met me to sign me".

"I will fight for the starting goalkeeper position even if the current goalkeeper does not leave the team".
Logged

Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #64 on: October 16, 2024, 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 16, 2024, 07:47:47 pm
Mama calling Ali out.  ;D

Ali will be injured for at least a few PL games so hell get his shot.
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #65 on: October 22, 2024, 06:59:02 pm
From what I've seen swapping him for Ali would be a big downgrade. A lot of camera saves & he parrys the ball back into dangerous areas a lot. At this point, if he was at LFC he'd be 3rd choice.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
  • Seis Veces
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #66 on: October 22, 2024, 07:41:11 pm »
I think you can accuse loads of keepers who aren't Alisson of camera saves, because in comparison he makes things look so easy.

As for parrying the ball into play, I've noticed it myself when watching him. In general he has loads more to do than Alisson does because it's a historically bad Valencia team that could realistically get relegated. I think in general the signs are good based on what he's done there and with Georgia.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm »
one of the best saves i have ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jo85kt2tsA
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,181
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm
one of the best saves i have ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jo85kt2tsA

Holy crap, as a goalkeeper myself, I could only dream of doing one of those, two in quick succession, amazing.

Seriously impressive.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,654
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:06:32 pm »
Giorgi Mamardashvili and his wife at the Ballon D'or ceremony tonight.  8)

Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,897
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:11:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:39:09 pm
one of the best saves i have ever seen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jo85kt2tsA

He is a seriously good shot-stopper. What separates him from other big line keepers is his ability to get down to low shots.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,654
Re: Welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili...in 2025
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Mama came 7th.

Quote
The 2024 Yachine Trophy full rankings:   

1. Emiliano Martínez
2. Unai Simón
3. Andriy Lunin
4. Gianluigi Donnarumma
5. Mike Maignan
6. Yann Sommer
7. Giorgi Mamardashvili
8. Diogo Costa
9. Ronwen Williams
10. Gregor Kobel
Logged
