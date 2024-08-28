Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak · 13h

Giorgi Mamardashvili has misplaced just 1 short pass from his last 157 attempts.



https://anfieldindex.com/73179/debunking-the-myth-why-liverpool-signed-giorgi-mamardashvili.html



With around 40% of Mamardashvili’s passes being long every game, it’s not a surprise to see that his pass completion is quite low in comparison to Alisson. However, I have taken a look at Mamardashvili’s short-passes as a sample and analysed his completion rate from short passes only from his last 14 matches. Out of the 157 short passes he attempted in those 14 matches, Mamardashvili misplaced just one pass. That means he had a 99.36% short pass completion rate while averaging 11.2 short passes per game.



In Alisson, last 14 games, he made 260 passes and misplaced 5 passes. That means he had a 98% pass completion rate while averaging 18.5 short passes per game. When you compare those numbers together, Mamardashvili’s passing game takes on a different light.



I don't think I can agree with your last sentence there. What the data clearly shows is that Alisson (and Liverpool) make more short passes and less long passes than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). That means that Alisson (and Liverpool) resolve more risky situations by playing short passes from the back than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). That also means that Alisson (and Liverpool) have much greater experience dealing with risky situations by playing short passes from the back than Mamardashvili (and Valencia). And that also means that once Mamardashvili starts playing for Liverpool he might struggle with that and will need time to adapt.Of course that a keeper that plays less short passes and has more long clearances will have a much higher short-pass completion rate. Because when under anything approaching threat he just clears the ball.The data contained in the link you post shows that almost every other Mamardashvili's pass is a long pass / clearance. That means that he has no real experience playing from the back. He will have to work on that.The underlying problem/issue here is that defensive players get used to their keepers. And Liverpool players are used to Alisson who plays very, very well with his feet. And once they get a new keeper the defensive players tend to put that keeper into the same sort of situations that they put the keeper they are used to. And then, all of a sudden, Mamardashvili finds himself dealing with situations that Alisson is used to dealing but that he isn't. He will have to adapt, therefore. But the team will also have to adapt to him.And, of course, modern football is such that it is critical for the very top managers that their keepers are somehow involved in things like playing from the back. Things like that are essential for Guardiola, Arteta*, Klopp. So that the whole team set up, offensive and defensive, is such that it requires keeper to make short passes and make himself available for short passes in certain situations.And that is related to things like PRESSING and HIGH PRESSES. And modern, top football is very much about that. Part of the strategies that top managers employ is to press certain individual players in certain situations. And then Klopp, Guardiola, Arteta* might change how and who they press in particular games as a surprise tactic. Change the individuals they target and change the pitch areas. That's how weaknesses are exposed. Capability of the keeper to play short passes in certain risky situations is essential for the very top teams.* I include Arteta here in this discussion of other top managers because he has worked under Guardiola and did his best to figure out all of Guardiola's ways. And now he is implementing that, along with his own additions of some sort, at Arsenal. And it has been successful. Personally, I find it a great, great pity that Klopp is no longer managing Liverpool and is no longer in the league.